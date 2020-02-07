What is shared ownership?

Shared ownership mortgages are part of a government scheme designed to help people get on the property ladder. Under the scheme, you buy between 10% and 75% of a home from a housing association and pay subsidised rent on the rest. Your mortgage only covers the share you buy, which means a far smaller deposit and lower monthly repayments.

Over time, you can incrementally increase your share in the property, so that you gradually own more and more of your home. This is known as “staircasing”. It reduces your rent and allows you to work your way up to full ownership slowly.

The government recently made a raft of changes to the shared ownership scheme to try and make it more affordable and accessible to homeowners. Under the new model, buyers can start from as little as 10% ownership, whereas previously, you had to buy at least 25%.

New shared owners can buy additional shares in their home in 1% increments for up to 15 years, with heavily reduced fees. Before the changes, you usually had to buy an extra 10% each time. It is possible to buy more of your home in larger increments.