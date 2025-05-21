<Business Savings Accounts

Instant access business savings accounts

Instant access business savings accounts with rates up to 4.33%

Make your money work for you while having it within easy reach.

Compare instant access business savings accounts

Find the right fit for your cash flow.
Charity BankMonzoMoneyboxRaisin UKBuckinghamshire Building SocietyVirgin MoneyProgressive Building SocietyYorkshire Building SocietyThe West BromChorley Building SocietyCharity BankMonzoMoneyboxRaisin UKBuckinghamshire Building SocietyVirgin MoneyProgressive Building SocietyYorkshire Building SocietyThe West BromChorley Building Society
View deals
Trustpilot

Everything your business needs to grow

Let us do the hard bit and figure out what products you need based on your business needs

  • Step 1
    Tell us about your business
  • Step 2
    We'll figure out which products you might need
  • Step 3
    You choose your products
Author
Joe Phelan
Editor
Lucinda O'Brien
Last updated
May 21st, 2025

What is an instant access business savings account?

An instant access (sometimes referred to as easy access) business savings account allows businesses to deposit and withdraw funds at any time, without prior notice or restrictions. 

These accounts provide quick, convenient access to your money, making them ideal for businesses that need to manage short-term cash flow fluctuations or build an emergency fund.

Instant access savings accounts are designed to provide businesses with the liquidity needed to react swiftly to financial opportunities or unexpected challenges. 

So, whether you're saving just in case, or you’re looking to keep your cash accessible, an instant access account could offer the flexibility and security to manage your business finances effectively.

Our best business savings rates - last updated May 21 2025

Our highest interest rates for a range of business savings accounts available in the UK. Be aware that the products with the highest interest rates may be further down the results table. This list is updated daily.  
Product typeAER
Instant Access4.33%
See deals
Notice4.45%
See deals
Fixed term4.25%
See deals

Is an instant access savings account right for my business?

Instant access savings accounts offers several key benefits, and are well-suited to a variety of businesses and business needs. Here’s what you need to know.

Key benefits

Easy, quick access to funds: Withdraw your savings at any time without penalties. Perfect for businesses that need quick liquidity.

Flexibility: Ideal for businesses that need to react quickly to opportunities or unexpected costs, such as covering short-term cash flow gaps.

Earn interest: Although interest rates are variable, your savings will still earn you money, helping your business grow your cash reserves over time.

Secure: Funds are kept in a secure account with low risk, offering a safe place to park your money while earning interest.

Best ways to use this account

Emergency fund building: Set aside funds for unexpected expenses, providing a financial cushion for your business.

Short-term savings: Perfect for saving towards specific short-term objectives, like seasonal purchases or investments in new equipment.

Cash flow management: If your business experiences seasonal income fluctuations, an Instant Access account helps you maintain steady cash flow throughout the year.

Storing surplus funds: For businesses that consistently generate excess cash, these accounts offers a low-maintenance option to earn interest while keeping funds easily accessible.

Tax planning: By setting aside a portion of your income for tax bills, you'll avoid last-minute scrambles and stay on top of your obligations.

Key features to consider when comparing savings accounts

Interest rates

Look for competitive interest rates, but remember that they may be variable and subject to change based on market conditions. You may also want to check if interest is paid monthly, quarterly, or annually.

Withdrawal limits and speed

While you can typically withdraw funds at any time, some accounts may have limits on the number of free withdrawals per month or specific withdrawal methods that affect the speed of access.

FSCS protection

It’s always worth checking to ensure the account is covered by the Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS), which protects your savings up to £85,000 in the unlikely event of the bank’s failure.

Minimum deposit requirements

Some accounts may require an initial deposit to open or maintain the account. Make sure the minimum is within your business’s budget.

Fees and charges

Check for any fees, such as account maintenance charges, withdrawal fees, or penalties for exceeding withdrawal limits. Be sure you know what you’ll be paying for.

Online banking and accessibility

A user-friendly online platform can make managing your savings more convenient, especially if you need to access or transfer funds quickly.

Deposit flexibility

Consider whether the account allows regular deposits, lump-sum deposits, or both, to accommodate your business’s savings habits.

Key features to consider when comparing savings accounts

Interest rates

Look for competitive interest rates, but remember that they may be variable and subject to change based on market conditions. You may also want to check if interest is paid monthly, quarterly, or annually.

Withdrawal limits and speed

While you can typically withdraw funds at any time, some accounts may have limits on the number of free withdrawals per month or specific withdrawal methods that affect the speed of access.

FSCS protection

It’s always worth checking to ensure the account is covered by the Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS), which protects your savings up to £85,000 in the unlikely event of the bank’s failure.

Minimum deposit requirements

Some accounts may require an initial deposit to open or maintain the account. Make sure the minimum is within your business’s budget.

Fees and charges

Check for any fees, such as account maintenance charges, withdrawal fees, or penalties for exceeding withdrawal limits. Be sure you know what you’ll be paying for.

Online banking and accessibility

A user-friendly online platform can make managing your savings more convenient, especially if you need to access or transfer funds quickly.

Deposit flexibility

Consider whether the account allows regular deposits, lump-sum deposits, or both, to accommodate your business’s savings habits.

It’s always worth thinking beyond just the headline interest rate. Consider how often you’ll need access to your funds, whether there are any fees or limits, and make sure the provider offers the flexibility your business needs to manage cash flow effectively.
Author image
Joe Phelan
SME Editor

Our best easy access business savings account

Our editors have picked out their top easy access savings account with a competitive interest rate. This type of savings account is great if you would like to earn interest on your savings but also have the flexibility to withdraw at a time that suits your business.

Editor’s pick

Tide's instant access account offers a competitive Up to 4.22% AER variable on your business savings. The interest is also paid monthly and there are no limits or fees on withdrawals - making this account incredibly flexible.

Author image
Senior finance editor
Card
Tide Instant Saver
Term
Instant access
Open with
£1
Interest rate
Up to 4.22% AER variable
Show Details
Eligibility
Minimum Initial Deposit
£1
View deal
Editor’s pick
Card
Tide Instant Saver
Term
Instant access
Open with
£1
Interest rate
Up to 4.22% AER variable
View deal
Show Details
Eligibility
Minimum Initial Deposit
£1

Tide's instant access account offers a competitive Up to 4.22% AER variable on your business savings. The interest is also paid monthly and there are no limits or fees on withdrawals - making this account incredibly flexible.

Author image
Senior finance editor
fscs-logo
Is my money safe?
The Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS) guarantees that the first £85,000 you have saved with a UK-authorised bank or building society (or the first £170,000 for a joint account) will be safe even if the business goes bust.

How to open an instant access business savings account

Setting up an instant access savings account for your business is usually a straightforward process, but you’ll need to meet certain requirements and provide key documentation.

Typical requirements

  • You must be a registered business (sole trader, partnership, limited company, etc.) based in the UK

  • Some providers may require a minimum deposit to open the account

  • The business must have a UK business bank account to link with the savings account

Documents you may need

  • Proof of business identity (e.g. Companies House registration number or business license)

  • Personal ID for all named directors, partners, or authorised signatories (e.g. passport or driving licence)

  • Proof of address for both the business and individuals (e.g. utility bill or bank statement)

  • Business bank account details

The application process

  • Choose your provider and check the eligibility criteria

  • Complete an application, uploading or submitting the required documents

  • Verify your identity and business information

  • Fund the account (if required) and start earning interest

Some providers offer same-day approval, while others may take a few working days to review your application. Once open, you can usually manage the account online for quick and easy access to your savings.

The key to maximising returns is being proactive. Set up regular contributions, track your balance, and ring-fence funds for specific goals. Don’t just set and forget; keep an eye on interest rates and be open to switching if better deals come along.
Author image
Joe Phelan
SME Editor

Pros and cons

Pros

Flexible access: Withdraw funds at any time without notice, ideal for managing cash flow or unexpected costs.
Earn interest: Even short-term savings can generate returns, helping your money work harder.
Low risk: Typically a safe place to hold surplus cash, especially if FSCS protected.
Simple to manage: Easy to open, with most accounts accessible online for quick transfers and tracking.

Cons

Variable interest rates: Rates can change at any time, which may reduce your returns.
Lower returns vs fixed accounts: Instant access accounts usually offer lower interest than fixed-term alternatives.
Potential withdrawal limits: Some accounts may cap the number of free withdrawals or delay access slightly.

Other types of business savings accounts

Notice savings accounts

A notice savings account requires your business to give advance notice before making a withdrawal. This is usually anywhere from 7 to 180 days. In return for giving up some flexibility, these accounts often offer higher interest rates than instant access options. They can be smart choice for businesses that are able to plan ahead with cash flow and don’t need immediate access to funds.

Fixed-term savings accounts

If your business has funds that won’t be needed for a while, a fixed-term savings account could be a good option. These accounts typically run from six months to five years and generally offer high interest rates. However, they require a commitment your business won’t be able to access the funds during the agreed upon fixed term without facing penalties. Only consider this option if you're confident the money won’t be needed before the term ends.

Other types of business savings accounts

Notice savings accounts

A notice savings account requires your business to give advance notice before making a withdrawal. This is usually anywhere from 7 to 180 days. In return for giving up some flexibility, these accounts often offer higher interest rates than instant access options. They can be smart choice for businesses that are able to plan ahead with cash flow and don’t need immediate access to funds.

Fixed-term savings accounts

If your business has funds that won’t be needed for a while, a fixed-term savings account could be a good option. These accounts typically run from six months to five years and generally offer high interest rates. However, they require a commitment your business won’t be able to access the funds during the agreed upon fixed term without facing penalties. Only consider this option if you're confident the money won’t be needed before the term ends.

FAQs

Is a business "instant access" savings account really instant?

While these accounts are designed for quick access, “instant” doesn’t always mean immediate. In most cases, withdrawals are processed the same day or by the next working day, depending on the provider. Always check the account’s terms to understand how quickly you can move your money.

Are there any withdrawal limits or restrictions on how often I can access my funds?

Some instant access accounts may impose limits on the number of free withdrawals you can make each month or year. While you can generally withdraw funds whenever needed, it’s important to check the account’s terms for any restrictions or fees related to frequent withdrawals.

When is interest paid on business instant access savings accounts?

Interest on instant access business savings accounts is typically paid either monthly, quarterly, or annually, depending on the provider. Be sure to check the account’s terms to confirm the payment frequency and ensure it aligns with your business’s cash flow needs.

Can the interest rate change on an instant access business savings account?

Yes, the interest rate on an instant access business savings account can change at pretty much any time. Rates are often influenced by the Bank of England base rate, so they may fluctuate in response to market conditions. Keep an eye on changes to ensure you're getting the best return for your savings.

Do I need a business current account with the same bank?

No, you don't necessarily need a business current account with the same bank to open an instant access savings account. However, some providers may require you to link a business current account to enable deposits and withdrawals. Be sure to check the specific requirements of the savings account you're considering.

What's the difference between an "instant access" and "easy access" business savings account?

"Instant access" and "easy access" business savings accounts are terms often used interchangeably. Both allow you to withdraw funds whenever you need, save at your own pace, and earn interest on your balance. While the names may vary, the core features are typically the same. 

However, some providers offer both types of accounts, with the "easy access" account usually offering a slightly higher interest rate. The trade-off is that withdrawals will often limited to a few times a year (typically around 3), while instant access accounts generally have no such restrictions.

What is the best interest rate for an instant access business savings account on money.co.uk?

The highest rate for an instant access business savings account is currently 4.33%. The top rate can change, so it’s worth checking regularly to make sure you’re getting the best deal for your business.

Explore our expert guides to grow your business knowledge

Find out more about all things business with our in-depth guides
A budget helps a business manage income and expenses to maintain stability and drive growth. Without one, it risks running out of cash and failing.
Budgeting in business: what you need to know
How business savings accounts can help SMEs to grow
How business savings accounts can help SMEs to grow
Benefits and drawbacks of a business savings account
Pros and cons of a business savings account
Find more guides here

About the author

Author imageJoe Phelan
Joe Phelan
Joe joined the money.co.uk team in 2024, where he helps small business owners navigate the often confusing world of business finance. His role is to cut through the jargon and create clear, actionable content that empowers entrepreneurs to make confident financial decisions.

Didn't find what you were looking for?

Other products you might need for your business

Business credit cardsBusiness loansBusiness insuranceCard payment solutionsBusiness prepaid cards

Customer Reviews

Rated 4 out of 5
by 1,070 people
A great opportunity to save given 2025 rates - wish I'd known about this company sooner
Trust Pilot stars
Checked mortgage rates with this company and found site really easy to navigate and compare. Will definitely revisit when my mortgage comes up for renewal.
Helena Farrington
Found the Perfect Pension with Ease
Trust Pilot stars
money.co.uk made it easy to compare pension options and helped me find a great plan that suits my long-term goals.
Gokul
Excellent
Trust Pilot stars
Excellent! Used to get my mortgage sorted. The team were very patient to relook through options even though my circumstances changed after my initial offer was finalised. Highly recommend.
Yaz