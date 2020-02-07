With an offset mortgage, both your mortgage and your savings account will need to be with the same bank or building society so that they can be linked.

The value of your savings will then be deducted from your mortgage balance, meaning you will only be charged interest on the remaining amount.

You can add to, or withdraw, money from your savings as normal - although you'll earn no interest on money held in there.

Instead, for every extra pound you have saved, you will pay interests on one pound less of your mortgage.

For example, if you had an offset mortgage of £170,000 and £30,000 in your linked savings account, you would only be charged interest on £140,000.

The key to making offset mortgages work for you is their rate. Be sure to check you have enough savings to mean a cheap offset mortgage costs less than the best mortgage deal you can find elsewhere (adding in the money your would make in savings interest).

But with households savings close to record levels¹, and interest rates historically low, this could be a good option for people who've build up money in the past few months.