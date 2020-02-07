What is a self-employed mortgage?

There is no actual ‘self-employed mortgage’. There are some lenders that are more flexible to the needs of self-employed borrowers than others, but the product range offered to you will be the same regardless of your employment type.

Can you get a mortgage if you’re self-employed?

As a self-employed person, it’s no more difficult to get a mortgage than it is for an employed person, so long as you’re still able to meet the mortgage lender’s requirements. Whilst you’ll need to show more evidence of your income than the average employed individual, there is no other difference in how you apply, or the mortgages available to you.

Self-employed people will typically benefit from speaking to a mortgage broker with experience organising mortgages for self-employed applicants, as they will know which lenders’ terms are most aligned with your circumstances.

Contact a mortgage broker if you need help finding and comparing those lenders that will accept your circumstances, whether you’re a limited company director, sole trader or contractor.

What do mortgage lenders class as self-employed?

Freelance and contract workers, sole traders and those who earn their primary income from a business they own 20% or more of, are all classed as self-employed.

Limited company directors are also considered to be self-employed for mortgage application purposes, even if they are an employee of their own company, and treated as employed by HMRC.