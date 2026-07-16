Your lender charges interest on your mortgage, and whether that rate is fixed or variable affects your monthly payments and what you'll pay overall.
With a fixed-rate mortgage, your interest rate stays the same for a set period, so you know exactly what you'll pay each month. These tend to cost more at the start, in exchange for that certainty.
With a variable-rate mortgage, your rate tracks another indicator, usually the Bank of England base rate, so your payments can rise or fall in line with it.
These deals often start cheaper, but your monthly repayments could rise if interest rates go up.