A 95% loan-to-value (LTV) mortgage lets you borrow 95% of a property's value, so you only need a 5% deposit, this is sometimes called a 5% deposit mortgage.

To get one, you'll need a 5% deposit (from savings, or from equity if you're remortgaging) and to meet the lender's criteria, such as a good credit score and proof you can afford the repayments.

Most lenders let you borrow up to 4.5 times your income, though a smaller deposit may reduce this.

You'll make monthly repayments, including interest, based on your mortgage type (fixed-rate or variable-rate), the deal you choose, and the term length.

A key risk is negative equity. If you take out a 95% mortgage and your home's value drops, you could owe more than the property is worth meaning you're paying interest on a loan bigger than your home's current value.