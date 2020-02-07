Can I get a mortgage if I’m over 65?

Mortgage providers are becoming increasingly flexible about lending to older borrowers, which means that if you’re aged 65 or over, you should still be able to apply for a standard mortgage. There are also specialist mortgages aimed at older borrowers that could provide a different solution, enabling you to buy a new home or borrow against your existing property and free up some cash for your retirement.

As life expectancy continues to rise and more people work later in life, many lenders have increased their maximum age limit for getting a mortgage. Some lenders have no maximum age limit at all, while others require borrowers to have repaid the mortgage by the time they are between 70 and 95. Depending on your lender, this might mean a shorter loan term, say 10 or 15 years, rather than the standard 25 years, and your monthly repayments will be higher as a result. For this reason, the key to getting accepted for a repayment mortgage will be convincing your lender you can afford the repayments on a reduced pension income.

Other mortgages for pensioners include retirement interest-only mortgages, where you only pay off the interest each month, and the loan is repaid when you die or move into long-term care. There are also equity release schemes, such as lifetime mortgages, which don’t require any monthly repayments – instead, the loan plus interest is repaid when you die or move into care. Another option is a home reversion plan, which lets you sell all or part of your home in return for a lump sum or regular payments. We explain more about all of these below.