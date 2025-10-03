<Car insurance

What is temporary business car insurance?

Temporary business car insurance is short-term cover that lets you use a vehicle for work purposes, including driving between different site locations, visiting clients or travelling to events and conferences.

How does temporary business car insurance work?

If you are involved in an accident while driving for work purposes and don’t have the right policy, your claim could be refused. Temporary business car insurance works in a similar way to regular temporary car insurance, but covers business-related use and travel.

How much does temporary business car insurance cost?

The cost of temporary business car insurance depends on a number of factors including your age, location, driving history, driving licence type and how long you have been driving.

The type of vehicle you’re driving will also impact the price. Make and model, age and value are all taken into account when delivering your quote.

When might I need temporary business car insurance?

You can make use of short-term business car insurance if you are:

  • Driving to another office for a meeting

  • Travelling to an event, conference or training session

  • Visiting a client

  • Giving a lift to a colleague

  • Delivering items between workplaces (not courier services)

Can I get temporary business car insurance?

As long as you meet the following requirements, you’ll be able to get temporary business car insurance.

  • You are aged 17-78 years old

  • You hold a full UK or EU driving licence with no more than 7 points in the last 3 years

  • You have been a permanent UK resident for the last 12 months or be a British expatriate

  • You have no criminal convictions

  • You have not had a previous policy of insurance declared void by an insurer

The value of the car must not exceed £65,000 and the vehicle itself must be roadworthy with no modifications and no more than eight seats.

What does temporary business car insurance cover?

When you buy temporary business car insurance, you’ll have the reassurance of fully comprehensive insurance from 1 hour to 28 days. This includes:

  • Cover for accidental and malicious damage to your car

  • Cover for injuries or damage to another person or their property

  • Cover for driving in the UK and, in some instances, the EU with the third-party or equivalent level

FAQs

Am I covered for business use on my temporary car insurance policy?

Standard temporary car insurance policy does not include business cover. You will have to buy a business car insurance policy to be covered for any work-related driving purposes (outside of commuting to your regular place of work).

Do I need temporary business car insurance for delivery purposes?

Temporary business car insurance can be used if you need to deliver some items for work. It will not cover you if you make commercial deliveries or act as a courier.

How can I get a cheap temporary business car insurance policy?

If you’re looking for a lower rate for your temporary business car insurance, you could try the following:

  • Arrange a shorter policy

  • Avoid paying for optional extras

  • Choose a car with a lower risk rating

