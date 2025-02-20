Setting up a business bank account for a limited company is typically a straightforward process, but you'll need to provide the right documents and follow a few key steps.

1. Choose the right bank account

Compare business bank accounts based on features and fees. Consider factors such as integration with accounting software, online banking tools, and customer support availability.

2. Gather your documents

Proof of identity (passport or driving licence) for company directors

Proof of address (utility bill or bank statement)

Certificate of incorporation

Memorandum and articles of association

Companies House registration number

3. Complete your application

Most banks allow you to apply online, while some may require an in-person appointment. You'll need to provide details about your company, including its registered name, address, and the nature of the business.

4. Undergo checks

The bank will perform identity and financial checks to ensure compliance with anti-money laundering regulations. This may take a few days, depending on the bank.

5. Receive your account details

Once approved, you’ll get your business account number and sort code. You can then start using your account for business transactions, setting up direct debits, and integrating accounting software.

How long will it take?

The process can take anywhere from a few hours to a couple of weeks, depending on the bank and the complexity of your business. Some digital banks offer same-day approval, while traditional banks may take longer due to in-person checks.