|Availability
|Limited companies & partnerships
|Max. annual turnover
|Unlimited
|UK Resident
|Availability
|Limited companies
|UK Resident
|Availability
|Limited companies & sole traders
|Registration
|Business registered & trading in UK
|Max. annual turnover
|Unlimited
|UK Resident
|Availability
|Limited companies & sole traders
|Max. annual turnover
|Unlimited
|UK Resident
|Availability
|Limited companies & sole traders
|Max. annual turnover
|Unlimited
|UK Resident
|Availability
|Limited companies & sole traders
|UK Resident
|Availability
|Limited companies, partnerships, sole traders & charities
|Registration
|Business registered & trading in UK
|Maximum balance
|£500,000
|Max. annual turnover
|Unlimited
|UK Resident
|Availability
|Limited companies, partnerships & sole traders
|Max. annual turnover
|£6,500,000
|UK Resident
|Availability
|Limited companies, partnerships & sole traders
|Max. annual turnover
|£1,000,000
|UK Resident
|Availability
|Limited companies & sole traders
|Max. annual turnover
|Unlimited
|UK Resident
|Availability
|Limited companies & sole traders
|Registration
|UK business address
|Min. annual turnover
|£1,000
|UK Resident
A limited company bank account is a dedicated business account used by limited companies (denoted by the "Ltd" at the end of the company name). This account is separate from personal accounts and helps to manage business finances, including receiving payments, paying bills, and managing taxes.
Opening a business bank account is a legal requirement for limited companies in the UK, as it ensures proper financial management and maintains a clear distinction between personal and business funds.
As a limited company, you are legally required to have — and use — a dedicated business bank account. It helps maintain the legal distinction between your personal and company finances, which is crucial for transparency, tax compliance, and professional credibility.
Additionally, using a dedicated business account allows for easier management of payments, expenses, and financial records for your limited company.
Separate finances: Distinguish between personal and business transactions
Improved cash flow management: Simplify monitoring and managing income and outgoings
Tax compliance: Easily track business expenses and income, helping you file accurate tax returns
Avoid violating bank terms: Using a personal account for business could breach your bank’s T&Cs
Build credit: Establish a credit history for your limited company, which can support future loan applications
Professionalism: Present a more professional image with clients, suppliers, and other businesses
Access to banking tools: Benefit from features like invoicing and integration with accounting software
For limited companies, business current accounts provide essential tools to manage finances smoothly. From seamless online banking to integration with accounting software, an account’s features can help you stay organised and efficient.
Online and mobile banking: Access your account anywhere, any time
Multiple user access: Allow business partners or employees to manage finances with customised permissions
Overdraft facilities: Secure short-term credit to manage cash flow fluctuations
Integrated payment solutions: Make and receive payments through multiple channels, including card payments and direct debits
Accounting software integration: Sync with accounting platforms like Xero or QuickBooks to streamline financial management
Customer support: Access expert business banking advice and support when you need it
When choosing a business current account for your limited company, it’s important to weigh up the benefits and the potential drawbacks.
Here are the key things to think about:
Professional image: A business account helps present a more professional image, maintaining clear separation between personal and business finances
Compliance: Helps ensure you stay compliant with business regulations and prevents any issues with your bank for using a personal account for business transactions
HMRC transparency: In the event of an investigation, having separate accounts will protect your personal finances from scrutiny and ensure your business finances are accessible
Dedicated support: Access to business-specific banking services, including expert advice, loans, and financial tools
Financial management: Features like invoicing, integrations with accounting software, and budgeting tools can help streamline your business operations
Build credit: Establish a credit history for your company, which is essential for future loans and credit applications
Fees: Many business accounts have monthly fees, transaction charges, or additional costs not generally associated with personal accounts
Eligibility requirements: Banks may require specific documentation or for your business to meet certain criteria
Additional complexity: Managing multiple accounts could mean more paperwork, passwords, and account management
When opening a limited company (Ltd) bank account, banks typically require a combination of personal identification, business details, and supporting documents.
Requirements may vary, but as a general rule, you’ll need:
Personal identification
Proof of identity: Passport, UK driving licence, or EU national identity card
Proof of address: Recent council tax bill, tenancy agreement, mortgage statement, or a bank/utility bill (dated within the last three months)
Proof of residency (if applicable): Non-EU citizens may need to provide a visa or evidence of indefinite leave to remain
Business documentation
Certificate of incorporation (not always required, but is often useful)
Memorandum and articles of association
Estimated annual turnover as well as the number of monthly transactions you expect to go through in an average month
Details of international business activity (if applicable)
Some banks let you apply before your company is registered, while others require full incorporation. Online banks may also ask for a selfie or video for identity verification. Having your documents ready will speed up the process.
Setting up a business bank account for a limited company is typically a straightforward process, but you'll need to provide the right documents and follow a few key steps.
1. Choose the right bank account
Compare business bank accounts based on features and fees. Consider factors such as integration with accounting software, online banking tools, and customer support availability.
2. Gather your documents
Proof of identity (passport or driving licence) for company directors
Proof of address (utility bill or bank statement)
Certificate of incorporation
Memorandum and articles of association
Companies House registration number
3. Complete your application
Most banks allow you to apply online, while some may require an in-person appointment. You'll need to provide details about your company, including its registered name, address, and the nature of the business.
4. Undergo checks
The bank will perform identity and financial checks to ensure compliance with anti-money laundering regulations. This may take a few days, depending on the bank.
5. Receive your account details
Once approved, you’ll get your business account number and sort code. You can then start using your account for business transactions, setting up direct debits, and integrating accounting software.
The process can take anywhere from a few hours to a couple of weeks, depending on the bank and the complexity of your business. Some digital banks offer same-day approval, while traditional banks may take longer due to in-person checks.
A limited company bank account is typically opened by the company’s director(s). To apply, you’ll usually need to provide proof of identity, business registration details, and financial documents. Some banks may require all directors to be UK residents or for the business to have a UK-registered address. If there are multiple directors or significant stakeholders, they may also need to be involved in the application process.
The cost of a limited company bank account varies depending on the provider and the features of the specific account. Most banks will charge a monthly account fee — typically ranging from £5 to £15 — though some offer free banking for an initial period (typically one year).
Additional costs may include transaction fees for deposits, withdrawals or transfers. Also, there may be charges for international payments or for exceeding transaction limits. Some accounts also offer extra features, such as accounting software integration, which can impact pricing.
Yes, it is illegal to use a personal bank account for a limited company registered with Companies House. A limited company is a separate legal entity, and by law, it must have its own business bank account. This is required to maintain a clear distinction between personal and business finances, ensuring compliance with legal and tax obligations.
Yes, businesses can have multiple bank accounts. There's no legal limit on the number of business accounts a company can hold, and there's nothing stopping you from having more than one account to help manage your finances more effectively. The key restriction is that a limited company cannot use a personal account for its business transactions.
The time it takes to open a limited company bank account can range from a few minutes to a few weeks, depending on the provider and how quickly you can provide the necessary documents.
The application process itself is often quick — sometimes around ten minutes — but the review period varies. Many banks will indicate their expected processing times, so it’s worth checking before you apply.
Yes, it’s legal to transfer money from your limited company to your personal account, as long as it’s for legitimate reasons, such as paying yourself a salary or dividends. However, transfers must be properly documented to ensure compliance with tax and accounting regulations, and they can’t put the company at risk of insolvency.
Yes, multiple people can have access to a business bank account. You can set up a business account with multiple signatories, such as directors or partners, each with the ability to manage the account. This helps share financial responsibilities and ensures transparency.
Some banks also allow limited access for employees or third parties, like accountants. Keep in mind that all signatories can withdraw funds, so it's important to clearly define roles and responsibilities.
Yes, you can open a bank account for your limited company without a credit check, although some banks may conduct one. If you have a bad credit score it could limit your options. Depending on the bank's eligibility criteria, you might not be able to open an account with them.
If your business bank account application is denied, first check for errors in your documentation, such as outdated financial statements or incorrect details. Review your credit files for any issues that might have affected the decision. If needed, update your address or close unused accounts. If the rejection is due to your industry or financial history, consider online banks or multi-currency accounts that may be more flexible.
Banks may reject a business account application due to things like operating in a high-risk sector, having foreign directors or addresses, poor credit history, or if there’s a complex ownership structure. Lack of financial history could also be a reason.
