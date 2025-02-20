<Business bank accounts

Limited company bank accounts

Compare bank accounts for your limited company

Keep your limited company compliant and organised with a dedicated business account. Stay in control of your finances, streamline operations, and unlock features tailored for business success.

Limited company current accounts

Find limited company business accounts
14 results found
Scale and save with global payments, multi-currency accounts, and smarter spending

Revolut Business Basic Account

Account fee
No account fee
FSCS Protection
No
Account management
App, Online, Phone
Set-up time
Instant decision
Account Integrations: Clear Books, FreeAgent, QuickBooks, Sage, Xero
Business account with multi-currency wallets and smart debit cards. Track expenses, set up teams and permissions and accept online card payments easily. Integrated with your accounting software of choice. No monthly fees, hold and exchange 25+ currencies.
Revolut Business is not a fully licensed bank in the UK. Instead, your funds are safeguarded by licensed banks. T&Cs apply.
More Information
Good to know
  • Not covered by the FSCS - Revolut is an electronic money institution and not a bank
  • No monthly fees - this is great if you want to keep overhead costs low but still access essential banking services
  • Account integrations with Clear Books, FreeAgent, QuickBooks, Sage and Xero - helps to streamline accounting and reduces human error
  • Hold and exchange 25+ currencies with multi-currency wallets and smart debit cards - useful if you’re involved in international trade or working with global clients
Eligibility
AvailabilityLimited companies & partnerships
Max. annual turnoverUnlimited
UK Resident
Earn up to 4.58% AER (variable)* on your company’s spare cash

Allica Bank Business Current Account

Account fee
No account fee
FSCS Protection
Yes
Account management
App, Online
Set-up time
2-3 Days
Account Integrations: Sage, Xero
*Rate includes standard rate of 3.58% AER (minimum balance applies) plus a 0.5% boost each month if you make 15 bank transfers out of the account in the previous month, and a 0.5% boost for six months if you complete a switch with CASS.
Eligibility criteria and T&Cs apply
More Information
Good to know
  • Seamless accounting – sync with Sage and Xero to track expenses and manage your finances with ease.
  • Earn up to 4.58% AER (variable) on savings – put your company's spare cash to work with instant access and monthly interest payouts
  • Up to 1.5% cashback on eligible card spend – this rewards your business spending and means you can reinvest savings back into your company
  • Dedicated relationship manager – gives you direct support tailored to your business needs
Eligibility
AvailabilityLimited companies
UK Resident
Get £150 cashback when you open a Tide business bank account

Tide Business Bank Account

Account fee
No account fee
FSCS Protection
Yes
Account management
App, Online, Phone
Set-up time
Instant decision
Register your business for £14.99 through Tide with Companies House, Get a Free instant saver account which gives you 3.81% AER when you sign up for your Tide business bank account. Eligibility and T&Cs apply.
More Information
Good to know
  • Fast and easy account setup - open an account within minutes which saves time and gets your business up and running quickly
  • No monthly fees - only pay for what you need, then upgrade as your business grows
  • Expense management and invoice tools - you can easily track your business expenses and create invoices in the app for faster invoicing
  • Access a competitive savings account - get more for your money by earning 3.81% AER (variable) with the Tide Instant Saver and access funds at any time
Eligibility
AvailabilityLimited companies & sole traders
RegistrationBusiness registered & trading in UK
Max. annual turnoverUnlimited
UK Resident
Get £200 Cashback & Earn 3.81% AER (variable) T&Cs Apply.

Tide Business and Savings Account

Account fee
No account fee
FSCS Protection
Yes
Account management
App, Online, Phone
Set-up time
Instant decision
To be eligible for the £200 Cashback offer, open both a Tide Instant Saver and Tide Business Bank Account. Ts&Cs Apply. New Tide members receive a 0.77% AER boost on the standard 3.04% AER on unlimited balances until
More Information
Good to know
  • Easy account set up – open both a Tide Business Bank Account and Tide Instant Saver to get £200 cashback (T&Cs apply)
  • Make your money work harder – earn 3.81% AER (variable) with no cap on deposits and instant access to your savings
  • Only pay for what you need – no monthly fees on your business account
  • Manage your money from anywhere – track expenses, create invoices, and oversee finances easily in the Tide app
Eligibility
AvailabilityLimited companies & sole traders
Max. annual turnoverUnlimited
UK Resident
All taxes sorted, try for £3/month

Anna Business Current Account

Account fee
No account fee
FSCS Protection
No
Account management
App, Online, Phone
Set-up time
1 Day
The smartest business account in the UK. All taxes calculated and filed automatically. Invoice managing and receipts scanner. Payment collection link. Up to 35% cashback on selected categories. Set up in under 10 minutes.
More Information
Good to know
  • No monthly fees - you only pay for what you use so this helps to control unnecessary expenses
  • Setup in under 10 minutes - get your banking online quickly so you can focus on running your business
  • Up to 35% cashback on selected categories - make the most of rewards like cashback to boost cashflow
  • Discover the benefits of a smart business account - streamline your business with an account that calculates your taxes automatically, creates, sends and chases invoices and comes with a payment link so you can collect payments on the go
Eligibility
AvailabilityLimited companies & sole traders
Max. annual turnoverUnlimited
UK Resident
Get your first 3 months of Pro or Team completely free!

Monzo Business Lite Account

Account fee
No account fee
FSCS Protection
Yes
Account management
App, Online, Phone
Set-up time
1 Day
Monzo Business customers get free UK bank transfers, effortless accounting via receipt uploads, 24/7 customer support and money management with Pots. They can receive payments through a single link. Earn 1.60% AER (variable) on money in your Instant Access Pots. Interest paid monthly. T&Cs apply.
Must be UK Resident and a limited company or sole trader.
More Information
Good to know
  • Free UK bank transfers - these fees can add up quickly, so it helps to keep costs down
  • 24/7 customer support - if you have any issues there’s a team ready to help which means you can focus on running your business
  • Money management - separate money with Pots, receive payments through a single link and effortless accounting via receipt uploads to support your business
  • Unlock interest - earn 1.60% AER (variable) on funds in your Instant Access Pots and interest is paid monthly so you can easily see your money grow
Eligibility
AvailabilityLimited companies & sole traders
UK Resident
Best Business Banking Provider – British Bank Awards 2023 Finalist

Zempler Bank Business Account

Account fee
No account fee
FSCS Protection
Yes
Account management
App, Online, Phone
Set-up time
Instant decision
Account Integrations: Clear Books, CashFlow, FreeAgent, QuickBooks, Reckon1, Sage, Xero
Zempler Bank, formerly Cashplus, for sole traders, those just starting out & small businesses. Instant payment notifications, UK telephone support, cashflow tracking & integrated accounting, FSCS protection up to 85,000 on eligible deposits.
Eligibility criteria apply, other fees and charges may apply, for UK businesses only, 18+ and UK resident, T&Cs apply.
More Information
Good to know
  • No account fee - keep costs low with a free business bank account
  • Easy application - you can apply for this account in minutes and then use the online banking app when you’re approved
  • UK customer support - pick up the phone and chat to someone if you have any issues, so you can get back to running your business as soon as possible
  • Cashflow tracking, integrated accounting and instant payment notifications - these extra features can help you to run your business effectively
Eligibility
AvailabilityLimited companies, partnerships, sole traders & charities
RegistrationBusiness registered & trading in UK
Maximum balance£500,000
Max. annual turnoverUnlimited
UK Resident
Moneyfacts Business Current Account 2023 5 Star Rating

Virgin Money Business Current Account

Account fee
25 months free, then £6.50 per month
FSCS Protection
Yes
Account management
App, Branch, Online, Phone
Set-up time
5-7 Days
25 months' fee free day-to-day banking for start-ups and switchers (excludes CHAPS and international payments).. Includes free MasterCard business savings, debit card cashback, plus digital money management tools.
This account is available for eligible businesses with a turnover of less than 6.5m. Please allow up to 72 hours from registering your business with Companies House, before starting an application. Virgin Money is a trading name of Clydesdale Bank PLC
More Information
Good to know
  • Created for you - this account is for start-ups, sole traders and limited companies with an annual turnover of less than £6.5m
  • Integration with Sage, Xero and Quickbooks - helps to streamline accounting and reduces human error, plus there’s automated business spending categorisation
  • No fees - 25 months’ fee-free day-to-day banking for start-ups and switchers which helps to reduce costs (excludes CHAPS and international payments)
  • Expert mentoring and guidance from Virgin Startup - access a supportive community and special events to help your business scale
Eligibility
AvailabilityLimited companies, partnerships & sole traders
Max. annual turnover£6,500,000
UK Resident
Free day-to-day online business banking

Virgin Money M Account for Business

Account fee
No account fee
FSCS Protection
Yes
Account management
App, Branch, Online, Phone
Set-up time
2-4 Days
Free online day-to-day business banking (excludes CHAPS and international payments). For business with annual turnover less than £1 million.
Please allow up to 72 hours from registering your business with Companies House, before starting an application.
More Information
Good to know
  • No monthly fees – manage your business finances without any hidden charges, helping you keep banking costs low
  • 0.25% cashback on debit card purchases – reward your everyday spending and reinvest savings back into your business
  • Seamless integration with QuickBooks, Xero, and Sage – automate accounting tasks and streamline your bookkeeping process
  • Expert mentoring from Virgin Startup – access tailored guidance and insights to help your business grow successfully
Eligibility
AvailabilityLimited companies, partnerships & sole traders
Max. annual turnover£1,000,000
UK Resident
All-in-one Financial solutions for your Business

Ampere Business Current Account

Account fee
£20.00 per month
FSCS Protection
No
Account management
App, Online, Phone
Set-up time
Instant Decision
Currency exchange at 0.35% / Card acquiring from 0.65% / Business loans and Commercial mortgages for up to £2M / Smart Invoicing system
T&C apply
More Information
Good to know
  • Ampere is not a bank, but a regulated financial services provider. It offers business banking solutions under FCA regulation
  • Quick and easy account setup – open GBP and EUR accounts in just a few simple steps
  • Low currency exchange rates – enjoy competitive rates starting from just 0.35% on currency conversions
  • Flexible payment solutions – make instant payments through SWIFT or SEPA and accept card and bank transfer payments
Eligibility
AvailabilityLimited companies & sole traders
Max. annual turnoverUnlimited
UK Resident
Get £200 when you open a new Business Current Account*

The Co-operative Bank Business Current Account

Account fee
No account fee
FSCS Protection
Yes
Account management
App, Branch, Online, Phone
Set-up time
3 Days
Account Integrations: QuickBooks, Sage, Xero
For new customers who register for Online Banking. Min. balance and transactional criteria applies for the first 3 months. Eligibility and T&Cs apply. Offer may be withdrawn at any time
Ideal for start ups and growing businesses who bank digitally. Most get a decision in 3 business days.*Charges apply for cash and cheque transactions and other special services e.g. foreign & CHAPS payments, visit website for details. Subject to status, eligibility & T&Cs.
More Information
Good to know
  • £200 welcome bonus – receive a cash boost when you meet eligibility criteria for three months, helping your business start strong
  • No monthly fee – a cost-effective solution for startups and growing businesses looking to bank digitally without overhead charges
  • Discounted payment terminals and free Go Get Paid access – this makes it easier to process payments and manage transactions smoothly
  • Accountancy software integration – streamline bookkeeping by connecting with your preferred accounting tools, saving time and reducing errors
Eligibility
AvailabilityLimited companies & sole traders
RegistrationUK business address
Min. annual turnover£1,000
UK Resident

What is a limited company bank account?

A limited company bank account is a dedicated business account used by limited companies (denoted by the "Ltd" at the end of the company name). This account is separate from personal accounts and helps to manage business finances, including receiving payments, paying bills, and managing taxes. 

Opening a business bank account is a legal requirement for limited companies in the UK, as it ensures proper financial management and maintains a clear distinction between personal and business funds.

Why you need a business bank account for your limited company

As a limited company, you are legally required to have — and use — a dedicated business bank account. It helps maintain the legal distinction between your personal and company finances, which is crucial for transparency, tax compliance, and professional credibility. 

Additionally, using a dedicated business account allows for easier management of payments, expenses, and financial records for your limited company.

Key benefits

  • Separate finances: Distinguish between personal and business transactions

  • Improved cash flow management: Simplify monitoring and managing income and outgoings

  • Tax compliance: Easily track business expenses and income, helping you file accurate tax returns

  • Avoid violating bank terms: Using a personal account for business could breach your bank’s T&Cs

  • Build credit: Establish a credit history for your limited company, which can support future loan applications

  • Professionalism: Present a more professional image with clients, suppliers, and other businesses

  • Access to banking tools: Benefit from features like invoicing and integration with accounting software

What features do business current accounts offer?

For limited companies, business current accounts provide essential tools to manage finances smoothly. From seamless online banking to integration with accounting software, an account’s features can help you stay organised and efficient.

Main features

  • Online and mobile banking: Access your account anywhere, any time

  • Multiple user access: Allow business partners or employees to manage finances with customised permissions

  • Overdraft facilities: Secure short-term credit to manage cash flow fluctuations

  • Integrated payment solutions: Make and receive payments through multiple channels, including card payments and direct debits

  • Accounting software integration: Sync with accounting platforms like Xero or QuickBooks to streamline financial management

  • Customer support: Access expert business banking advice and support when you need it

The pros and cons of a business bank account

When choosing a business current account for your limited company, it’s important to weigh up the benefits and the potential drawbacks. 

Here are the key things to think about:

Pros

  • Professional image: A business account helps present a more professional image, maintaining clear separation between personal and business finances

  • Compliance: Helps ensure you stay compliant with business regulations and prevents any issues with your bank for using a personal account for business transactions

  • HMRC transparency: In the event of an investigation, having separate accounts will protect your personal finances from scrutiny and ensure your business finances are accessible

  • Dedicated support: Access to business-specific banking services, including expert advice, loans, and financial tools

  • Financial management: Features like invoicing, integrations with accounting software, and budgeting tools can help streamline your business operations

  • Build credit: Establish a credit history for your company, which is essential for future loans and credit applications

Cons

  • Fees: Many business accounts have monthly fees, transaction charges, or additional costs not generally associated with personal accounts

  • Eligibility requirements: Banks may require specific documentation or for your business to meet certain criteria

  • Additional complexity: Managing multiple accounts could mean more paperwork, passwords, and account management

How to choose the best limited company bank account

Choosing the right limited company bank account depends on both your business needs and your banking habits. Here are the key factors to consider:

Fees and charges

Compare account fees, including monthly charges, transaction costs, and international payment fees. Some banks offer free banking for a limited period.

Eligibility requirements

Some banks require a minimum turnover or for the business to have UK-based directors. Make sure you meet the criteria before applying.

Accounting software integration

Look for accounts that sync with tools like Xero, QuickBooks, or Sage to simplify bookkeeping. This is especially useful when tax season comes around.

Payment and deposit options

Ensure the account supports the types of transactions you need, such as cash deposits, direct debits, international transfers, or card payments.

Perks and additional services

Look for extras like overdraft facilities, cashback, or free business tools that could benefit your company.

What do you need to open a bank account for a limited company?

When opening a limited company (Ltd) bank account, banks typically require a combination of personal identification, business details, and supporting documents. 

Requirements may vary, but as a general rule, you’ll need:

Personal identification

  • Proof of identity: Passport, UK driving licence, or EU national identity card

  • Proof of address: Recent council tax bill, tenancy agreement, mortgage statement, or a bank/utility bill (dated within the last three months)

  • Proof of residency (if applicable): Non-EU citizens may need to provide a visa or evidence of indefinite leave to remain

Business documentation

  • Certificate of incorporation (not always required, but is often useful)

  • Memorandum and articles of association

  • Estimated annual turnover as well as the number of monthly transactions you expect to go through in an average month

  • Details of international business activity (if applicable)

Some banks let you apply before your company is registered, while others require full incorporation. Online banks may also ask for a selfie or video for identity verification. Having your documents ready will speed up the process.

How to set up a bank account for a limited company

Setting up a business bank account for a limited company is typically a straightforward process, but you'll need to provide the right documents and follow a few key steps. 

1. Choose the right bank account

Compare business bank accounts based on features and fees. Consider factors such as integration with accounting software, online banking tools, and customer support availability.

2. Gather your documents

  • Proof of identity (passport or driving licence) for company directors

  • Proof of address (utility bill or bank statement)

  • Certificate of incorporation

  • Memorandum and articles of association

  • Companies House registration number

3. Complete your application

Most banks allow you to apply online, while some may require an in-person appointment. You'll need to provide details about your company, including its registered name, address, and the nature of the business.

4. Undergo checks

The bank will perform identity and financial checks to ensure compliance with anti-money laundering regulations. This may take a few days, depending on the bank.

5. Receive your account details

Once approved, you’ll get your business account number and sort code. You can then start using your account for business transactions, setting up direct debits, and integrating accounting software.

How long will it take?

The process can take anywhere from a few hours to a couple of weeks, depending on the bank and the complexity of your business. Some digital banks offer same-day approval, while traditional banks may take longer due to in-person checks.

FAQs

Who can open a limited company bank account?

A limited company bank account is typically opened by the company’s director(s). To apply, you’ll usually need to provide proof of identity, business registration details, and financial documents. Some banks may require all directors to be UK residents or for the business to have a UK-registered address. If there are multiple directors or significant stakeholders, they may also need to be involved in the application process.

How much do limited company bank accounts cost?

The cost of a limited company bank account varies depending on the provider and the features of the specific account. Most banks will charge a monthly account fee — typically ranging from £5 to £15 — though some offer free banking for an initial period (typically one year). 

Additional costs may include transaction fees for deposits, withdrawals or transfers. Also, there may be charges for international payments or for exceeding transaction limits. Some accounts also offer extra features, such as accounting software integration, which can impact pricing.

Is it illegal to use a personal bank account for a limited company?

Yes, it is illegal to use a personal bank account for a limited company registered with Companies House. A limited company is a separate legal entity, and by law, it must have its own business bank account. This is required to maintain a clear distinction between personal and business finances, ensuring compliance with legal and tax obligations.

Can a limited company have more than one business bank account?

Yes, businesses can have multiple bank accounts. There's no legal limit on the number of business accounts a company can hold, and there's nothing stopping you from having more than one account to help manage your finances more effectively. The key restriction is that a limited company cannot use a personal account for its business transactions.

How quickly can I set up a limited company bank account?

The time it takes to open a limited company bank account can range from a few minutes to a few weeks, depending on the provider and how quickly you can provide the necessary documents. 

The application process itself is often quick — sometimes around ten minutes — but the review period varies. Many banks will indicate their expected processing times, so it’s worth checking before you apply.

Can I transfer money from my limited company to a personal account?

Yes, it’s legal to transfer money from your limited company to your personal account, as long as it’s for legitimate reasons, such as paying yourself a salary or dividends. However, transfers must be properly documented to ensure compliance with tax and accounting regulations, and they can’t put the company at risk of insolvency.

Can multiple people have access to a business bank account?

Yes, multiple people can have access to a business bank account. You can set up a business account with multiple signatories, such as directors or partners, each with the ability to manage the account. This helps share financial responsibilities and ensures transparency. 

Some banks also allow limited access for employees or third parties, like accountants. Keep in mind that all signatories can withdraw funds, so it's important to clearly define roles and responsibilities.

Can I open a bank account for my limited company without a credit check?

Yes, you can open a bank account for your limited company without a credit check, although some banks may conduct one. If you have a bad credit score it could limit your options. Depending on the bank's eligibility criteria, you might not be able to open an account with them.

What should I do if my limited bank account application is denied?

If your business bank account application is denied, first check for errors in your documentation, such as outdated financial statements or incorrect details. Review your credit files for any issues that might have affected the decision. If needed, update your address or close unused accounts. If the rejection is due to your industry or financial history, consider online banks or multi-currency accounts that may be more flexible.

Banks may reject a business account application due to things like operating in a high-risk sector, having foreign directors or addresses, poor credit history, or if there’s a complex ownership structure. Lack of financial history could also be a reason.

