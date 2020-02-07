How much can you borrow when you’re over 50?

The amount you can borrow for a mortgage depends on your financial circumstances, the size of your deposit and your credit history. The larger your deposit and the better your credit score, the more you are likely to be able to borrow.

Lenders will also consider your monthly income and outgoings, with most mortgage providers using an income multiple of 4 to 4.5 times your salary to determine how much they will offer you.

If you’re likely to retire before the end of your mortgage term, you will also need to show evidence of your predicted retirement income. Your lender needs to be comfortable that you will still be able to afford your monthly mortgage repayments once you no longer have a regular salary. Other potential income sources could include investments, shares and buy-to-let property.

Many lenders are willing to offer 25-year mortgage terms to those over the age of 50, but you may have to accept a shorter term in some cases. If that’s the case, your monthly repayments will be higher than those on a 25-year term, so you’ll need to show you can comfortably afford to pay off your mortgage within this shorter timespan.

If you’re applying for a joint mortgage, some lenders will also want to see evidence of how you or your partner would pay back the loan if one of you were to die. For this reason, some mortgage providers may insist that you have a life insurance policy in place before offering you a mortgage, and they will factor your life insurance premiums into their affordability calculations.