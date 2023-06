What is an 85% mortgage?

An 85% LTV mortgage is where your deposit is worth 15% of the total value of a property and a mortgage provider loans you the remaining 85%.

For instance, on a home worth £240,000, you would need a deposit of £36,000 to get an 85% LTV mortgage. Your mortgage loan from the bank or building society would be £204,000. This would then need to be repaid to your lender over time, with interest added to the loan.

Most lenders offer loans of up to 95% LTV, meaning buyers can get on the property ladder with deposits worth as little as 5%. However, the smaller your deposit and the higher your LTV, the more expensive your mortgage will be.