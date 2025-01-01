<Business

Card payment solutions

Take payments with confidence. Our expert guides explain how card payment solutions work, what to look for, and how to choose the right setup for your business.

People using a card machine

How do card machines work? A step-by-step guide for SMEs

Take card payments with confidence. This guide explains the process, costs and machine types to help you find the best fit for your small business.

Man makes a card payment to the owner of a cafe.

Credit card processing fees in the UK: a complete guide for 2025

Your card provider charges you card processing fees when a customer pays using their card. Here’s how it works.

Woman paying by credit card.

Card payments explained: a complete guide for small businesses

Learn how card transactions work and the types you might encounter when setting up your business for hassle-free sales.

Man holds out card payment machine.

What is the cheapest way to accept card payments in the UK?

Discover the most affordable ways to process card payments for your business. Save on fees with these flexible, easy-to-understand solutions.

Group at restaurant paying by card.

How to accept credit card payments: a step-by-step guide

With card transactions on the rise, it’s more important than ever to understand how your business can accept credit card payments.

