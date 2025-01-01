Business insurance guides

<Business Insurance

We assess business insurance, in a range of helpful guides, to help you find the best policy to help protect your staff, your business and yourself.

Public liability insurance for the self-employed: the essential guide

Public liability insurance protects your finances if the worst happens. Find out what it covers and why it’s so crucial for sole traders.

Small business insurance: everything you need to know

Accidents, incidents or legal claims can have a devastating impact on small businesses, which is why it’s so important to have the right cover in place.

What is the VAT registration threshold? A guide for UK businesses

Understand when you need to register for VAT as a business and the consequences if you don’t.

9 essential legal requirements for starting your business

Learn key requirements for starting your business, including choosing a structure and tax obligations, to ensure you're trading legally.

Pros and cons of being VAT registered: key factors to consider

If you’re considering registering for VAT, be sure to weigh up the pros and cons first.

Business tax in the UK: 7 key types you need to know about

Confused about business tax? Learn more about the types of tax your business needs to pay and how to make payments.

Tax advisors vs tax accountants: which should you choose?

Do you need help with your small business taxes? In this guide, we explain how a tax adviser or accountant could ensure you don’t pay more than you owe.

How much should I save for taxes? A practical guide

Whether you’re self-employed, a sole trader or run a limited company, it’s vital to save enough money to pay your annual tax bill. Here’s how.

How to register for VAT: a step-by-step guide for small businesses

Follow our easy-to-follow guide to registering for VAT.

Corporation tax in the UK: What businesses need to know

Learn how to calculate and reduce your corporation tax bill. This guide provides all the tips on allowances and reliefs you need.

7 need-to-know legal requirements for sole traders

Understand key legal obligations for sole traders, from tax registration to record-keeping, to keep your business compliant and running smoothly.

UK business licence guide: does your company need a licence?

Find out if your business needs a UK licence. This guide covers all the requirements and licence types and explains how to apply and stay compliant.

Public liability vs professional indemnity insurance: key differences

Public liability and professional indemnity insurance protect against different types of compensation claims. We explain how they differ and when you might need them.

Public vs employers' liability insurance: key differences explained

Do you need both public liability and employers’ liability insurance? Find out how they differ and which your business needs in this no-nonsense guide.

How much business insurance costs and how to save money

Discover the main factors that determine how much your business insurance costs and how you can lower your premiums

What is business insurance and why is it so important?

Business insurance can protect your company from financial losses if something goes wrong. Here’s how it works.

Insurance for startups: a guide to protecting your business

All you need to know about buying the right type of business insurance for your startup.

Do You Need Business Interruption Insurance?

Business interruption insurance could save your company if an unexpected event, such as a fire or a burglary, stops you from trading.

When it pays out

How to Claim on Your Business Insurance

Follow our step-by-step guide to making a successful business insurance claim.

