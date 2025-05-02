A business credit card for startups is a specifically designed for new businesses to manage expenses, build credit, and access the money you need, exactly when you need it.

It’s common for startup cash flow to fluctuate, and a business credit card can provide a simple, reliable way to manage unexpected expenses, cover short-term costs, and earn rewards. Common use cases include paying for office supplies, marketing, travel, electricity and gas bills, or other essential services.

Unlike a personal credit card, which is tied to your individual credit history, a business credit card is linked to your business. This means you can separate personal and business finances, which is crucial for maintaining clear financial records and building a credit score.