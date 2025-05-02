Look for a card with a low APR if you plan to carry a balance. This will help reduce the cost of borrowing over time.
A business credit card for startups is a specifically designed for new businesses to manage expenses, build credit, and access the money you need, exactly when you need it.
It’s common for startup cash flow to fluctuate, and a business credit card can provide a simple, reliable way to manage unexpected expenses, cover short-term costs, and earn rewards. Common use cases include paying for office supplies, marketing, travel, electricity and gas bills, or other essential services.
Unlike a personal credit card, which is tied to your individual credit history, a business credit card is linked to your business. This means you can separate personal and business finances, which is crucial for maintaining clear financial records and building a credit score.
Yes, you can get a business credit card if your company is brand new, though you may have to jump through some additional hoops. This is because startups generally lack an extensive credit history or proven revenue.
However, the good news is that many lenders offer cards specifically for new businesses, often assessing the founder’s personal credit instead of the business’.
You may need to share some basic details, like your business plan or expected income, to qualify, but if you do, you’ll be able to access credit and begin building your business’s financial profile from day one.
To get a business credit card in the UK, you typically need to meet a few core eligibility requirements. These can vary depending on your business structure.
In most cases, you’ll need to:
Be aged 18 or over
Be a UK resident
Own or operate a UK-based business
Have a business bank account (or plan to open one)
Pass a credit check (this could be personal, business, or both)
For sole traders or new startups, providers are more likely to base approval on your personal credit history, since the business itself may not yet have a credit record.
Some lenders may also ask for proof of income, projected turnover, or Companies House registration details, especially for newly registered businesses.
Eligibility criteria can vary from one provider to another, so it’s important to compare options and check individual requirements before you apply.
Representative example: Representative rate is 35.6% APR (variable).
Some cards offer cashback, travel points, or other rewards. If you regularly make business purchases, a rewards card can help you earn back a percentage of your spending.
A higher credit limit provides more room for larger purchases and can help you manage cash flow. However, choose a card with a limit that aligns with your current business spending to avoid unnecessary debt or overspending.
Some cards offer an interest-free period (usually 40-56 days) on purchases. If you pay off your balance before the period ends, you can avoid paying interest.
Be aware of annual fees, foreign transaction fees, and any other charges. A card with no annual fee might be ideal for a startup looking to keep initial costs low.
Before applying, make sure you meet the basic criteria (age, UK residency, business registration) and check your credit score – personal and/or business, depending on your setup.
Look for cards that suit your startup’s needs, whether that’s low interest, rewards, no annual fee, or cards that are specifically designed to benefit new businesses.
You’ll likely need:
Business details (name, address, type, registration number if Ltd)
Personal information and proof of ID
Business bank account details
Estimated or actual turnover
This can usually be done online. All you need to do is fill in your personal and business details, upload any required documents, and review what you’ve written before hitting submit.
Some providers offer instant decisions, while others may take a few working days. If approved, your card will be sent to your business address.
Once the card arrives, activate it as instructed. Then you can start using it to manage your business spending, build credit, and take advantage of any rewards or offers.
There’s no set credit score required to get a business credit card, but your personal and/or business credit history will play a key role in the approval process, especially if your business is new.
Most providers will carry out a credit check when you apply. For startups and sole traders, this usually means checking your personal credit score, since the business may not have an established credit profile yet.
Some providers offer business credit cards to startups with limited or no credit history. These are often designed for new businesses, and may rely more heavily on your personal credit or other financial indicators, such as income or a solid business plan.
Check and improve your personal credit score by paying bills on time, keeping credit utilisation low, and making sure you're on the electoral roll (this helps lenders verify your identity)
Open a business bank account and use it consistently
Register your business with Companies House (if applicable)
Avoid multiple applications in a short period
Consider a provider that offers eligibility checkers with soft searches (this won’t impact your credit score)
Remember, even if your credit isn’t perfect, there are still startup-friendly options available, and using a business credit card responsibly can help build your business’s credit over time.
When comparing business credit cards, it’s important to look beyond the surface and understand the costs involved. Virtually all cards come with an APR, which is the interest charged on any balance you carry. Some cards offer a low or 0% introductory rate, which can be helpful for managing early expenses – just be sure to check how long this offer lasts, and what the rate increases to afterwards.
You should also factor in any annual fees, late payment fees, or foreign transaction charges, especially if your business deals internationally. These can vary significantly between providers. Always read the terms carefully and assess whether the benefits — rewards or interest-free periods, for example — outweigh the potential costs.
Using a business credit card responsibly is one of the easiest (and more effective) ways to start building your business’s credit profile. Each time you make on-time payments and manage your credit wisely, it sends a positive signal to lenders and credit reference agencies. Essentially, it shows that you are good with your money.
A strong business credit history can make it easier to:
Qualify for business loans or credit lines in the future
Access better interest rates and repayment terms
Build trust with suppliers or partners who check credit reports
Always pay at least the minimum on time. Ideally, pay the full balance
Keep your credit utilisation low (below 30% of your limit is a good benchmark)
Avoid frequent late payments or maxing out your card
Regularly review your credit report to check for errors
The longer you use your business credit card responsibly, the stronger your business credit history will become, which can help you access better funding opportunities down the line.
Many business bank accounts offer arranged overdrafts, which can be an efficient way to manage cash flow.
Pros: Quick access to funds, and only pay interest when you use it.
Cons: Usually lower limits, and can be expensive if used long term.
A revolving credit facility that lets you borrow up to an agreed limit and only pay interest on what you use.
Pros: More scalable than a credit card, and ideal for ongoing needs.
Cons: May require a stronger credit profile or trading history.
Fixed-term loans designed for early-stage businesses, sometimes offered by banks or government-backed schemes like the Start Up Loans programme.
Pros: Larger borrowing amounts, and fixed interest and repayment terms.
Cons: Requires a strong business plan, and slower to arrange than a credit card.
Free funding from government or private organisations, with no repayment required.
Pros: No interest or repayments.
Cons: Competitive and limited; usually tied to specific criteria or sectors.
Credit cards are generally the best choice for short-term, everyday spending, especially as they tend to come with added perks like rewards, expense tracking, and even things like Avios points. Other options — loans or overdrafts, for example — may be better suited for larger investments or if you need consistent cash flow support.
The right option will depend on how much funding you need, how fast you need it, and your ability to repay money consistently.
Disclaimer: Terms, rates, and offers for financial products are subject to change. Always check the latest information directly with the provider before applying.
Some providers don’t require a minimum turnover, especially for startups or sole traders. However, others may ask for proof of income or trading history to assess affordability. If your business is new or has low revenue, consider cards designed for startups or those offering eligibility checkers with soft credit searches.
Yes, but your options may be limited. Many providers check your personal credit score when you apply, especially if your business is new. Some cards are designed for those with weaker credit, though they may come with higher interest rates or lower limits. Using a card responsibly can help rebuild your credit over time.
Yes, some business credit cards do require a personal guarantee, especially if your business is a startup or has limited credit history. What this means is that you agree to take personal responsibility for the debt if your business can't repay it. It gives lenders added security when approving credit. Some cards without personal guarantees are available, but they’re usually reserved for established businesses with a strong financial history.
APR stands for Annual Percentage Rate. It’s the total cost of borrowing over a year, including interest and any standard fees. For business credit cards, APR helps you compare the true cost between different card options. The lower the APR, the less you’ll pay if you carry a balance month to month.
Whether a business credit card is worth the annual fee really depends on your startup's needs. If the benefits, such as rewards, cashback, or other perks, align with your business activities, the fee could be justified. However, if you're looking to minimise expenses in the early stages, a no-fee option could be a better fit. It’s about evaluating the value you get in return for the cost.
Yes, business credit card charges can be tax-deductible if they’re used for legitimate business expenses. However, personal expenses charged to the card are not deductible. Be sure to keep detailed records and consult with an accountant to ensure you're claiming correctly.
Technically, business credit cards should only be used for business-related expenses. Using a business card for personal purchases can lead to tax complications and may violate the terms of your card agreement. It's best to keep personal and business finances separate to avoid any potential issues with HMRC or your card issuer.
