What is a five-year fixed-rate mortgage?

A five-year fixed-rate mortgage allows you to lock in the interest rate on your home loan for five years. That means your monthly repayments will not increase during that time - even if the Bank of England base rate rises.

This can be useful for people on a tight budget or anyone who wants peace of mind that their monthly costs will remain affordable. It’s especially helpful if you think rates are likely to rise over the coming years. However, it usually comes at a higher cost and means that if the Bank of England lowers the base rate, you won’t benefit.

Fixed-rate mortgages are popular with first-time buyers because of the financial security they can provide. There are lots of competing providers, so it pays to shop around and find the best 5-year fixed-rate mortgage.

The other main type of mortgage is a variable-rate mortgage, which includes tracker mortgages and discount-rate mortgages. With these types of mortgages, the interest rate, and thus your repayments, can change from month to month.

Variable-rate mortgages are often good value if the base rate stays steady, but they can leave homeowners facing sharply rising bills if the Bank of England pushes up interest rates.