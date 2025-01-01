<Business

Business insights

Discover business insights and analysis from our team of industry experts.

Summer brings sunshine, school holidays, and, for many a small business owner, a potential dip in activity.

Navigating quiet periods: 6 tips for small businesses facing seasonal dips

Summer brings sunshine, school holidays, and, for many a small business owner, a potential dip in activity.

Read More
Your business name is more than a label – it’s your first impression. The right name builds trust and sets you apart, while the wrong one can confuse customers or harm your brand.

This is why your business name matters

The right business name builds trust and sets you apart, while the wrong one can confuse customers or harm your brand.

Read More
The difference between businesses that thrive and those that merely survive often comes down to taking action before problems become crises.

5 strategies for future-proofing your small business against rising costs

As we move through 2025, small businesses across the UK are facing mounting cost pressures.

Read More
In a bid to tackle the UK’s housing shortage and revive the role of smaller developers, the government has announced a major overhaul of planning rules, land access, and funding support for SME housebuilders.

What the government’s new housebuilding reforms mean for small business owners

The government has unveiled a sweeping package of reforms aimed at smaller housebuilders, and it could be good news for small businesses across the board.

Read More
For small business owners, the thought of a cyberattack can feel distant – something that happens to big companies with vast databases and deep pockets.

Cyber attack crisis comms: What small businesses should (and shouldn’t) do next

Cybercriminals are increasingly targeting smaller firms, often because they lack the defences of their larger counterparts.

Read More
Cybercrime is not a problem confined to multinationals or high-profile tech firms. SMEs across the UK are increasingly in the firing line, and many don’t even realise it until it’s too late.

Fraud, hacks and data leaks: Is your small business really covered?

Think you’re too small to be hacked? Think again. From phishing scams to ransomware attacks, cybercriminals are targeting SMEs in record numbers.

Read More
Small businesses have long shaped the UK’s economic and cultural landscape. And, in retail, their influence is especially visible. As consumer habits evolve, the role of independent retailers continues to grow in significance.

The UK’s enduring love affair with small businesses – and why it matters for retail entrepreneurs

Small businesses have long shaped the UK’s economic and cultural landscape. And, in retail, their influence is especially visible.

Read More
UK SMEs are making real headway on the road to decarbonisation, and are currently outpacing many of their European peers. But limited access to capital remains a major barrier for those looking to go further, faster.

How finance can help UK SMEs stay ahead on sustainability

UK SMEs are making real headway on the road to decarbonisation, and are currently outpacing many of their European peers. But limited access to capital remains a major barrier for those looking to go further, faster.

Read More
The UK government’s new ‘Made in the UK, Sold to the World’ roadshow series kicked off last week (24 April) in Blyth, Northumberland, with a clear ambition: to get more small businesses exporting, and to sustainably grow the economy.

UK Government’s export roadshows: A much-needed boost for small business ambitions

Designed to get SMEs face-to-face with international buyers and trade experts, the roadshows will travel across the UK in the coming months.

Read More
Not long ago, the independent bookshop looked destined for extinction.

How bookshops are writing a new chapter for UK small businesses

Once thought to be on the brink of extinction, independent bookshops are thriving once more, and offering valuable lessons for small businesses everywhere.

Read More
Over the past few months, tariffs have been pushed to the top of the news agenda

Tariff uncertainty: How UK small businesses can take back control

Tariffs can impact small businesses, even if you don’t directly import or export goods. However, there are steps you can take to keep your business running smoothly.

Read More
In an increasingly digital economy, many UK small businesses — especially those that deal directly with customers — are rethinking how they take payments.

Should your business go cashless? Pros, cons and costs

While going cash-free offers clear benefits for some, it’s important to contemplate the potential downsides too.

Read More
Stress and poor mental health are among the UK’s most pressing public health challenges. Yet, for small business owners, managing stress is not just about personal well-being – it can directly impact their business' success.

Why Stress Awareness Month matters for small business owners

Stress and poor mental health are among the UK’s most pressing public health challenges. Yet, for small business owners, managing stress is not just about personal well-being – it can directly impact their business' success.

Read More
The UK’s 5.5 million small businesses are the backbone of the UK economy. However, many struggle to access the external finance they need for investment, expansion, and cash flow management.

The government is calling on SMEs to share finance challenges – make sure your voice is heard

As part of a new consultation that could shape future policy, the UK government is seeking insights from small businesses.

Read More
The government’s renewed focus on SMEs will be seen by many business owners as a welcome morale boost.

What does the government's new SME growth plan mean for your business?

The government has unveiled a revamped Board of Trade and a new SME strategy aimed at helping the UK’s 5.5 million small businesses access finance, boost exports, and scale up.

Read More
The UK’s manufacturing sector is a powerhouse, contributing nearly £200 billion to the economy annually.

The UK’s small manufacturers are being urged to scale – and grants could help make it happen

SMEs make up 99% of UK manufacturers, but many struggle to scale. Understanding available support and new grants could unlock their potential and accelerate growth.

Read More
Today’s small businesses face a range of financial pressures.

How small businesses can build lasting financial stability

For all SMEs, financial stability is the key to long-term success.

Read More
Data from the British Chambers of Commerce (BCC) paints a stark picture for SMEs across the UK.

63% of SMEs say taxation is their biggest challenge – here’s what can be done about it

Many SMEs are on the lookout for ways to mitigate rising costs while remaining competitive

Read More
Cybercrime has cost British businesses £44 billion in lost revenue over the past five years, yet many SMEs still rely on basic security measures.

Why small businesses need to rethink their approach to cybersecurity

Many small and medium enterprises (SMEs) think they’re too insignificant to attract attention from cybercriminals. But this is simply not the case.

Read More
A man is facing a whiteboard with lots of writing and mind maps on it.

How business savings accounts can help SMEs to grow

A savings account isn’t a legal requirement, but it can support your business in the long run.

Read More
Blurring the lines between personal and business transactions can expose your personal finances to unnecessary risk.

7 reasons why it’s time to switch from a personal to a business bank account

Switching to a business bank account isn’t just about looking professional – it can simplify your finances, protect your assets, and unlock tools to help your business grow.

Read More
Late payments are something that many small businesses cannot afford

Late payments can put SMEs at risk – these nine steps can help protect your business

With the cost of running a business rising and tax payment deadlines approaching, late payments can create significant challenges for SMEs.

Read More
A man walks along a shopping street

Two-thirds of SMEs have economic concerns about 2025 – here’s how to survive the squeeze

How businesses can navigate this complex landscape, protect their margins, and continue to grow in a difficult economic environment.

Read More
The true role of AI is in supporting, not replacing, business fundamentals.

How SMEs can strategically adopt AI – without losing sight of core business needs

Rushing into AI adoption without a strategy can hurt small businesses. The true role of AI is in supporting, not replacing, business fundamentals.

Read More
Wind farm on a moor

Why it can pay for small businesses to go green

Wondering about the benefits of going green? Here's what you need to know

Read More
A hand works on a digital screen displaying 2025

The top seven small business trends to watch in 2025

Discover the seven small business trends in the UK for 2025, including green incentives, digital tax changes, and artificial intelligence.

Read More
Christmas is the perfect time to reflect on everything you've achieved.

For small business owners, December is a time of reflection and preparation.

Christmas is the perfect opportunity to look back on the year that has passed, celebrate your achievements, and set your goals for the future.

Read More
What can Spotify Wrapped teach small businesses about personalisation?

The annual viral success of Spotify Wrapped offers valuable lessons for small businesses.

By leveraging customer data and crafting shareable, personalised experiences, you can engage and retain your audience while boosting brand visibility and loyalty.

Read More
Two female business owners look on with confidence in a festive environment

Six tips for small business success during the holiday rush

The chaos of the holiday season has the potential to boost your business profits and help build a loyal customer base for the new year.

Read More
Are large language models the future?

How can the government’s new AI chatbot help small businesses?

Small business owners face a constant battle with information overload, and the government’s AI chatbot is stepping in to assist.

Read More
A worker's hard hat and a gavel

What do the new workers’ rights proposals mean for your business?

The government recently published draft legislation outlining proposed changes to the Employment Rights Bill. Here's how it might impact your business.

Read More
Small business owner smiles in his barber shop

What does the 2024 budget mean for your small business?

The first Labour budget in 14 years has been unveiled by chancellor Rachel Reeves. Here’s what it means for small businesses.

Read More

6 ways the Autumn Budget could impact small businesses

Labour’s long-awaited first budget is coming up and rumours are circulating about what might be announced for small businesses.

Read More
A clock with money growing

How SMEs can tackle late invoices with the new Fair Payment Code

Unpaid invoices and the time it takes to chase late payments puts a heavy burden on small businesses - the new Fair Payment Code aims to help.

Read More
Bank of England building

How The Bank Of England Base Rate Could Impact Your Small Business

The base rate is set by the Bank of England and affects borrowing and interest rates. Here’s what you need to know about how it could impact your business.

Read More
A worker closes their laptop as a clock displays 5pm

What Flexible Working Rules Mean For Your Small Business

Employee rights and business obligations change all the time. How do the flexible working rules affect your small business? What might change under Labour?

Read More
A man holds an umbrella below a sunny sky

What Is An Umbrella Company And Should I Be Using One?

Umbrella companies can take the complexity and admin out of pay and tax if you’re a contractor or a freelancer. We look at the pros and cons of using one.

Read More
A British high street with a few shoppers

How To Keep Your High Street Business Safe

Running a high street business is unpredictable at the best of times, but what steps can you take to keep your business safe from unforeseen events?

Read More
A businessman works on his laptop on a sunny day at the beach

Five Ways Your Business Can Make The Most Of The Summer Bank Holiday

Depending on your type of business, August can be a quiet month. Here are five tips to make the most of the bank holiday and maximise the opportunities it brings.

Read More
A small businesses owner looks at her mobile phone with confidence

The Tried And Tested Financial Products Loved By Successful Businesses

We surveyed 522 successful small business owners on what financial products they use to help make their businesses thrive.

Read More
King Charles III wearing the Imperial State Crown

What The King’s Speech Means For Your Business

The King has delivered the first King’s Speech for the new Labour government. Here's what it means for your small business.

Read More

What Does A New Labour Government Mean For Your Small Business?

Labour has won a landslide victory in the 2024 UK general election. Let’s take a deeper look at what they’re offering SMEs.

Read More

How To Find The Confidence To Run A Business

Starting and running a business takes dedication and self-belief - but how easy is that if you’re lacking confidence?

Read More

Five Ways SMEs Can Prepare For The Upcoming General Election

Following a week of party manifesto launches, we take a look at what’s on offer for small businesses

Read More

How To Be An Ally During Pride Month And Beyond

Pride Month is once again upon us and there are many ways small businesses can demonstrate their allyship.

Read More

Bank Holidays Vs Small Businesses

Bank holidays are welcomed by many, but they can have their downsides too. Here are the advantages and disadvantages of bank holidays for small businesses.

Read More
Networking

Five Reasons Why Networking Works

Networking events can feel daunting for small business owners - but the benefits far outweigh any social awkwardness that you might feel towards them.

Read More
Locked money

SMEs And The Difficulty Accessing Finance

Access to cash is one of the most talked about issues amongst small businesses. But what’s the issue and what’s being done about it?

Read More

Alternative Ways to Fund Your Business

If you’re looking to start a new business or grow your existing business, it’s easy to immediately think about the more traditional means to fund your plan. But did you know there are many alternative options available too?

Read More
De stress

Dealing With Stress As A Small Business Owner

The symptoms of stress can be both obvious and subtle, so as a small business owner it's important to be able to spot the signs and take the necessary time to look after yourself.

Read More
Apprentice and business owner

Apprenticeships And Small Businesses - The Pros And Cons

Offering apprenticeships in your small business can benefit both your company and young workers in many ways, but it’s important to consider both the advantages and disadvantages.

Read More
Date

Five Tips To Help You Prepare For The End Of The Tax Year

Taking the time to organise your business’s finances and affairs at the end of the financial year can help you spring into 2024/25 with confidence.

Read More
Stormy seas

Five Ways To Help Recession-proof Your Business

Recessions aren’t good news for anybody, least of all businesses, but there are some things you can do to help make sure your business is in the strongest position for when one comes along.

Read More
Business support

How To Find Help For Your Business

Navigating the often complex and rarely straightforward path to a successful business is filled with potential pitfalls, but there is help out there as I explain here.

Read More
A leap year

Five Unique Business Benefits Of A Leap Year

Leap years give way to a host of traditions and superstitions. But they could also offer some benefits for your business too.

Read More
Analysing 2024

Five Events Your Business Should Look Out For In 2024

Having a sense of what’s coming up in 2024 could help you to plan and mitigate against any significant disruption to your business.

Read More
Selling items online

How New Tax Rules Could Impact Your Side Hustle Profits

New side hustle tax rules mean it’s very important to keep a clear record of any additional income.

Read More