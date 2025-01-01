Business insights

Summer brings sunshine, school holidays, and, for many a small business owner, a potential dip in activity.Read More
The right business name builds trust and sets you apart, while the wrong one can confuse customers or harm your brand.Read More
As we move through 2025, small businesses across the UK are facing mounting cost pressures.Read More
The government has unveiled a sweeping package of reforms aimed at smaller housebuilders, and it could be good news for small businesses across the board.Read More
Cybercriminals are increasingly targeting smaller firms, often because they lack the defences of their larger counterparts.Read More
Think you’re too small to be hacked? Think again. From phishing scams to ransomware attacks, cybercriminals are targeting SMEs in record numbers.Read More
Small businesses have long shaped the UK’s economic and cultural landscape. And, in retail, their influence is especially visible.Read More
UK SMEs are making real headway on the road to decarbonisation, and are currently outpacing many of their European peers. But limited access to capital remains a major barrier for those looking to go further, faster.Read More
Designed to get SMEs face-to-face with international buyers and trade experts, the roadshows will travel across the UK in the coming months.Read More
Once thought to be on the brink of extinction, independent bookshops are thriving once more, and offering valuable lessons for small businesses everywhere.Read More
Tariffs can impact small businesses, even if you don’t directly import or export goods. However, there are steps you can take to keep your business running smoothly.Read More
While going cash-free offers clear benefits for some, it’s important to contemplate the potential downsides too.Read More
Stress and poor mental health are among the UK’s most pressing public health challenges. Yet, for small business owners, managing stress is not just about personal well-being – it can directly impact their business' success.Read More
As part of a new consultation that could shape future policy, the UK government is seeking insights from small businesses.Read More
The government has unveiled a revamped Board of Trade and a new SME strategy aimed at helping the UK’s 5.5 million small businesses access finance, boost exports, and scale up.Read More
SMEs make up 99% of UK manufacturers, but many struggle to scale. Understanding available support and new grants could unlock their potential and accelerate growth.Read More
For all SMEs, financial stability is the key to long-term success.Read More
Many SMEs are on the lookout for ways to mitigate rising costs while remaining competitiveRead More
Many small and medium enterprises (SMEs) think they’re too insignificant to attract attention from cybercriminals. But this is simply not the case.Read More
A savings account isn’t a legal requirement, but it can support your business in the long run.Read More
Switching to a business bank account isn’t just about looking professional – it can simplify your finances, protect your assets, and unlock tools to help your business grow.Read More
With the cost of running a business rising and tax payment deadlines approaching, late payments can create significant challenges for SMEs.Read More
How businesses can navigate this complex landscape, protect their margins, and continue to grow in a difficult economic environment.Read More
Rushing into AI adoption without a strategy can hurt small businesses. The true role of AI is in supporting, not replacing, business fundamentals.Read More
Wondering about the benefits of going green? Here's what you need to knowRead More
Discover the seven small business trends in the UK for 2025, including green incentives, digital tax changes, and artificial intelligence.Read More
Christmas is the perfect opportunity to look back on the year that has passed, celebrate your achievements, and set your goals for the future.Read More
By leveraging customer data and crafting shareable, personalised experiences, you can engage and retain your audience while boosting brand visibility and loyalty.Read More
The chaos of the holiday season has the potential to boost your business profits and help build a loyal customer base for the new year.Read More
Small business owners face a constant battle with information overload, and the government’s AI chatbot is stepping in to assist.Read More
The government recently published draft legislation outlining proposed changes to the Employment Rights Bill. Here's how it might impact your business.Read More
The first Labour budget in 14 years has been unveiled by chancellor Rachel Reeves. Here’s what it means for small businesses.Read More
Labour’s long-awaited first budget is coming up and rumours are circulating about what might be announced for small businesses.Read More
Unpaid invoices and the time it takes to chase late payments puts a heavy burden on small businesses - the new Fair Payment Code aims to help.Read More
The base rate is set by the Bank of England and affects borrowing and interest rates. Here’s what you need to know about how it could impact your business.Read More
Employee rights and business obligations change all the time. How do the flexible working rules affect your small business? What might change under Labour?Read More
Umbrella companies can take the complexity and admin out of pay and tax if you’re a contractor or a freelancer. We look at the pros and cons of using one.Read More
Running a high street business is unpredictable at the best of times, but what steps can you take to keep your business safe from unforeseen events?Read More
Depending on your type of business, August can be a quiet month. Here are five tips to make the most of the bank holiday and maximise the opportunities it brings.Read More
We surveyed 522 successful small business owners on what financial products they use to help make their businesses thrive.Read More
The King has delivered the first King’s Speech for the new Labour government. Here's what it means for your small business.Read More
Labour has won a landslide victory in the 2024 UK general election. Let’s take a deeper look at what they’re offering SMEs.Read More
Starting and running a business takes dedication and self-belief - but how easy is that if you’re lacking confidence?Read More
Following a week of party manifesto launches, we take a look at what’s on offer for small businessesRead More
Pride Month is once again upon us and there are many ways small businesses can demonstrate their allyship.Read More
Bank holidays are welcomed by many, but they can have their downsides too. Here are the advantages and disadvantages of bank holidays for small businesses.Read More
Networking events can feel daunting for small business owners - but the benefits far outweigh any social awkwardness that you might feel towards them.Read More
Access to cash is one of the most talked about issues amongst small businesses. But what’s the issue and what’s being done about it?Read More
If you’re looking to start a new business or grow your existing business, it’s easy to immediately think about the more traditional means to fund your plan. But did you know there are many alternative options available too?Read More
The symptoms of stress can be both obvious and subtle, so as a small business owner it's important to be able to spot the signs and take the necessary time to look after yourself.Read More
Offering apprenticeships in your small business can benefit both your company and young workers in many ways, but it’s important to consider both the advantages and disadvantages.Read More
Taking the time to organise your business’s finances and affairs at the end of the financial year can help you spring into 2024/25 with confidence.Read More
Recessions aren’t good news for anybody, least of all businesses, but there are some things you can do to help make sure your business is in the strongest position for when one comes along.Read More
Navigating the often complex and rarely straightforward path to a successful business is filled with potential pitfalls, but there is help out there as I explain here.Read More
Leap years give way to a host of traditions and superstitions. But they could also offer some benefits for your business too.Read More
Having a sense of what’s coming up in 2024 could help you to plan and mitigate against any significant disruption to your business.Read More
New side hustle tax rules mean it’s very important to keep a clear record of any additional income.Read More