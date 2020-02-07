Compare Best 90% LTV Mortgages - 10% Deposit Mortgages

HSBC 2 year fixed remortgage
|Application fee
|No fee
|Arrangement fee
|No fee
|Booking fee
|£999 with an option to add to the loan
|Completion fee
|No fee
|Product fee
|No fee
Early repayment charge
If you pay all or part of your mortgage early you will be charged:
- 2.00% of amount paid, in the first year
- then 1.00% of amount paid, until 31 Oct 2024
Other fees may apply.
|Available Direct
|Available in England
|Available in Northern Ireland
|Available in Scotland
|Available in Wales
|Max age at term end
|80 years
|Minimum Age
|18 years
|Permanent UK Resident
|Remortgage Available
|Remortgage Only
|Self Employed Accepted