Compare Best 90% LTV Mortgages - 10% Deposit Mortgages

What are 90% LTV mortgages?

A 90% loan to value (LTV) mortgage enables you to borrow 90% of the value of the property you’re looking to buy, on the understanding that you put down the remaining 10% as a deposit. 

For example, if you want to buy a property worth £200,000, a 90% LTV mortgage will mean you have a deposit of £20,000 and will need a mortgage to cover the remaining £180,000.

The loan to value ratio is a measure of the percentage of the property’s value on which you will borrow money.

A 90% LTV mortgage can be a good option if you’re a first-time buyer with only a 10% deposit, or if you’re remortgaging and don’t have a huge amount of equity in your home.

But it's important to note that the higher the LTV, the more interest you will end up paying.

HSBC 2 year fixed remortgage
Maximum LTV
90%
Initial rate
3.34% fixed until 31 Oct 2024
Subsequent rate (SVR)
4.29% variable
Overall cost for comparison
4.3% APRC
HSBC 2 year fixed remortgage
More information
Application feeNo fee
Arrangement feeNo fee
Booking fee£999 with an option to add to the loan
Completion feeNo fee
Product feeNo fee
Additional information

Early repayment charge

If you pay all or part of your mortgage early you will be charged:

- 2.00% of amount paid, in the first year

- then 1.00% of amount paid, until 31 Oct 2024

Other fees may apply.

Eligibility
Available Direct
Available in England
Available in Northern Ireland
Available in Scotland
Available in Wales
Max age at term end80 years
Minimum Age18 years
Permanent UK Resident
Remortgage Available
Remortgage Only
Self Employed Accepted
How do 90% mortgages work?

You’ll need to put down a 10% deposit, in order to be eligible for a 90% mortgage. If you’re a first-time buyer, this would be money you’ve saved up, but if you’re moving home or remortgaging it could come from the equity in your existing property.

As well as having a 10% deposit, you also need to meet the lender’s eligibility criteria. This usually means having an adequate credit rating and proving that you can afford the monthly repayments. Most lenders will only let you borrow around three and five times your monthly salary.

If you are successful in getting a 90% mortgage, you’ll need to make monthly repayments - the amount will depend on a variety of factors, including the deal you choose, whether you’re on a fixed- or variable-rate mortgage and the length of the term.

What type of 90% LTV mortgages can you get?

10% deposit mortgages are often associated with first-time buyers, but they can also be useful for home movers or those looking to remortgage.

Find out about some of the different types of 90% LTV mortgages below.

First-time buyer 90% LTV mortgage

If you are buying your first home, you’ll need to save up a 10% deposit to get a 90% LTV mortgage.

Once you’ve saved up enough, you can start comparing the mortgage options available to you. Work out how much each mortgage costs by checking the interest rate and the fees and charges it comes with.

Fixed-rate mortgages often have higher initial rates but they guarantee the rate – and your monthly repayments – will remain the same for the term of the deal, making them a good option for those on a budget.

Variable-rate mortgages tend to be cheaper, but the rate – and therefore your monthly repayments – can go up or down, so they may not be the right choice if money is tight.

Learn more about first-time buyer mortgages.

Remortgaging to a 90% LTV mortgage

If you already own your home and you want to remortgage it – perhaps because your existing mortgage deal is coming to an end – you can apply for a 90% LTV mortgage as long as you have 10% equity in the property.

Remortgaging can enable you to take advantage of a cheaper rate, reducing your monthly repayments.

You can choose from fixed-rate mortgages, where the rate of interest is guaranteed for the term of the deal (usually between one and five years), or a variable-rate deal, such as a tracker mortgage.

Here, the rate of interest tracks a financial indicator – most often the Bank of England base rate – which means your rate and your mortgage repayments can go up or down accordingly. 

Bad credit mortgage with a 10% deposit

You’re more likely to be offered a mortgage and secure the best mortgage rates if you have a good credit score. If you don’t, you’re likely to find it much harder to get a mortgage, particularly if you only have a deposit of 10% of the purchase price. 

That said, the likelihood of you finding a mortgage will also depend on how serious your credit issues are and when they occurred.

You’re more likely to be successful if you approach a specialist lender rather than a high street bank or building society.

It may also be worth seeking the help of a mortgage broker who can help you find lenders that are likely to accept your mortgage application. 

Find out more about bad credit mortgages.

Can you get a 90% LTV buy-to-let mortgage?

If you’re buying a property to rent out to others, you’ll need a specific buy-to-let mortgage. However, it’s unlikely you’ll get accepted for a buy-to-let mortgage if you only have a deposit of 10%.

In fact, most buy-to-let lenders will require a deposit of at least 25% of the home’s value, giving you a 75% LTV buy-to-let mortgage.

In some cases, you may find a mortgage provider that will lend to you if you have a deposit of 20%. Having a good credit score and a high income will improve your chances.

Advantages of 90% LTV mortgages

  • You’ll only need to save a deposit of 10%, helping you to get onto the property ladder faster if you're a first-time buyer

  • Your mortgage rate will be more competitive compared to 100% or 95% LTV mortgages 

  • You’ll have more deals to choose from as a greater number of lenders offer 90% mortgages

Disadvantages of 90% LTV mortgages

  • Interest rates and fees will be higher compared to lower LTV deals

  • Over the term of your mortgage, you’ll pay out thousands more in interest 

  • There’s a risk of negative equity, where you owe more than your home is worth

90% mortgages FAQs

