Compare Best 90% LTV Mortgages - 10% Deposit Mortgages

You'll need a 10% deposit to get a 90% mortgage. The loan-to-value ratio (LTV) shows how much of the property's value you're borrowing. The higher the LTV, the higher your interest rate usually is - so a bigger deposit can save you money over time.
For example, on a £200,000 home you'd need a £20,000 deposit for a 90% mortgage of £180,000.
A 90% mortgage can suit you if you're a first-time buyer with a 10% deposit, or if you're remortgaging with limited equity.
You'll still need to meet the lender's eligibility rules, usually a good credit rating and proof you can afford the repayments. Most lenders cap borrowing at around three to five times your salary.
Your monthly repayments depend on:
The deal you choose
Whether it's fixed-rate or variable-rate
The length of the term
If you're buying with a 10% deposit, you've got several types of 90% LTV mortgage to choose from. The right one depends on your situation, how long you'll stay in the property, and whether you want predictable payments.
Fixed-rate mortgages - your rate stays the same for a set period, usually 2, 3, 5 or 10 years, so your payments don't change.
Tracker mortgages - your rate follows the Bank of England base rate plus a set percentage, so payments can go up or down.
Discount mortgages - you get a discount off the lender's standard variable rate for a set time. Rates start lower but are less predictable.
Offset mortgages - your savings are linked to your mortgage balance, so you only pay interest on the difference.
Interest-only mortgages - you pay only the interest each month and repay the loan at the end of the term. These are less common and harder to get at 90% LTV, and you'll need a solid repayment plan.
Compare the interest rate, fees and any early repayment charges carefully before you choose.
It's very unlikely. Most buy-to-let lenders need at least a 25% deposit, so a 10% deposit usually won't qualify you for a buy-to-let mortgage. A small number of lenders may accept a 20% deposit if you have a strong credit score and income.
It's possible, but harder. The worse your credit issues and the more recent they are, the fewer lenders will consider you at 90% LTV. A specialist lender may be more flexible than a high street bank. A mortgage broker can help you find lenders more likely to accept your application.
See our guide to bad credit mortgages for more.
Yes, but only in limited circumstances - usually through a guarantor mortgage, where a family member agrees to cover your payments if you can't. True 100% mortgages are much rarer than before the 2008 financial crash. For most other mortgages, you'll need at least a 5% deposit.
It's rare now, but a few lenders may still charge a fee, known as a higher lending charge, if your deposit is small. Most lenders absorb this cost themselves rather than passing it on. Where it does apply, it's usually calculated as a percentage of the amount you're borrowing above a set loan-to-value threshold, and can run into the thousands of pounds rather than a small flat fee - so it's worth asking your lender or broker directly before you commit.
A 90% mortgage needs a 10% deposit; a 95% mortgage needs just 5%. The smaller your deposit, the higher your interest rate is likely to be, so a 90% deal is usually cheaper over time than a 95% one - if you can afford to save the extra 5%.
See our guide to 95% mortgages for a full comparison.
Use the links below to find out about other mortgages
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