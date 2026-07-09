Compare Best 90% LTV Mortgages - 10% Deposit Mortgages

You'll need a 10% deposit to get a 90% mortgage. The loan-to-value ratio (LTV) shows how much of the property's value you're borrowing. The higher the LTV, the higher your interest rate usually is - so a bigger deposit can save you money over time.

For example, on a £200,000 home you'd need a £20,000 deposit for a 90% mortgage of £180,000.

A 90% mortgage can suit you if you're a first-time buyer with a 10% deposit, or if you're remortgaging with limited equity.

You'll still need to meet the lender's eligibility rules, usually a good credit rating and proof you can afford the repayments. Most lenders cap borrowing at around three to five times your salary.

Your monthly repayments depend on: