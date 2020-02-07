Mortgages for over 60s

Can you get a mortgage after you retire?

Yes, you may be able to get a mortgage after you retire. Your options will likely be more limited as lenders become more wary about lending to people after they retire due to their income being less reliable.

However, there are an increasing number of lenders who will consider lending to you after retirement. You'll need to be able to evidence your income during retirement, whether that's through your pension or other means. You also may need to take a shorter term mortgage, as the lender may want you to repay the loan by a specific age.

There are also specific mortgages and equity release products for people after retirement, including retirement interest-only mortgages, lifetime mortgages and home reversion plans.

How long does a mortgage for over 60s last?

The length of mortgage deal you can get will depend on the lender. Some lenders have maximum age restrictions by which you must have paid the loan back.

This may mean they can only offer you a 15-year term instead of a 25-year one, for example. A shorter term means higher monthly payments, but it does mean you'll pay less interest over the course of the mortgage.

There are some lenders with no age restrictions, so you may find you can get a deal for 25 years.

It's worth consulting a mortgage broker who will know what the different lenders can offer, and advise you on the best deal for your circumstances.

Why is it more difficult to get a mortgage over 60?

It's more difficult to get a mortgage as you get older as lenders tend to become more wary of lending to borrowers as they approach retirement.

This is generally because income becomes less reliable after retirement and they may be concerned about you being able to repay the loan.

However, there are lenders who cater to the over 60s, but you will need to be prepared to show evidence of your income in retirement, such as a pension forecast.