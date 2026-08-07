Asset finance allows a business to acquire the essential assets it needs through manageable monthly repayments, ensuring they maintain day-to-day operations without heavy upfront investments.

Here's how it works:

1. Identifying the need: It starts with recognising your business's requirement for an essential asset - what do you need? Examples might include machinery, vehicles or IT equipment.

2. Choosing the right asset: Research and select the asset that best meets your operational needs and offers good value. Consider its lifespan, maintenance, and resale value.

3. Finding a finance provider: Shop around for banks, specialised financial institutions, or companies offering asset financing. Compare terms, interest rates, and repayment options.

4. Undergoing credit assessment: The finance provider will assess your business’s creditworthiness, financial health, and repayment capacity, influencing the finance terms.

5. Finalising the finance agreement: If approved, you'll enter into an agreement detailing the finance duration, repayment schedule, interest rates, and any associated fees.

6. Acquiring the asset: The finance provider funds the purchase, and your business gains access to the asset.

7. Making regular payments: Repay the finance plus interest through regular instalments. The repayment schedule will be set out in the finance agreement.

Depending on the agreement type, you might own the asset, return it, or have options to purchase or renew it at the end of the finance agreement.