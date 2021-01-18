Investing can be a high risk activity, but the right investments could earn you greater returns than any savings account.

Investing can put your capital at risk. You may get back less than you originally invested.

It is important to consider where you invest and what you invest in, to maximise your chances of making a profit.

1. Find an investment

There are so many different types of investment that working out which fits best with your financial objectives is the first, and possibly the most important step.

2. Make your decision

Once you have investigated your options it is time to decide whether you want to invest, and how much risk you are happy with.

You will also need to decide how you want to manage your investments. Do you want to be hands-on and take an active role, or would you like to leave the decisions to an expert?

How much and how often you want to invest is also worth considering, as it will determine the options available to you. This decision will largely come down to whether you want to deposit a lump sum, or drip feed funds into your investment account.

You will need to consider whether you will want income from your investment, or would prefer to reinvest any profits you receive.

3. Compare your options

After deciding how you want to invest, it is time to compare your options.

4. Choose an account

Once you have researched your options it is simply a case of choosing the investment opportunity that is right for you.

Remember to double check that you are happy with the charges that apply, comfortable with the way your investment will be managed and confident that you have made the right choice for your circumstances.

If you have any doubts then you should always speak to an independent financial adviser who will be able to help you further before you make any financial commitment.

Last updated: 18 October, 2021