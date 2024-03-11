A messenger or delivery driver tripping over and hurting themselves after dropping something off or picking something up could sue for personal injury.
Put simply, public liability insurance is there to cover you if a member of the public sues your business.
That could be anything from someone tripping over in your shop, to your business' sign falling down and hitting a passer-by.
Public liability insurance can help cover the legal fees, as well as the cost of any compensation, if anything untoward happens to a third party.
Public liability insurance is only legally mandated for businesses that hire out horses for people to ride.
For everyone else, it's optional - at least up to a point.
You may not need public liability insurance, but plenty of people will want to see proof you have this insurance before doing business with you. If your client requires you to hold public liability insurance, which you pretend to have, you could be dismissed or even sued for breach of contract.
On top of that, it's just really useful for anyone who deals with the public - either on your own premises or on home visits. No one plans to get sued, but if it happens, knowing that you won’t be saddled with a crippling legal bill is a definite plus.
Lots of businesses ask for proof of cover before signing a contract.”
With public liability insurance, your insurer steps in when an unfortunate incident occurs. Your claims handler will deal with the various legal and financial woes associated with a case brought by a third party. Not only are they well versed in tackling claims, they also cover the invariably high costs..
Without it your business could suffer due to the various forms a claim may take. For example, a case against you could include:
General damages for the pain and suffering endured
Loss of earnings if the claimant can’t work as a result of the injury
Medical and transport bills
Future loss of earnings
All this can be avoided with the right policy in place, which will be one that has a high enough claims limit to cover any potential legal cases brought against you.
Also, bear in mind that some potential clients won’t work with companies that don’t have adequate public liability insurance in place. If you’re unsure about what level of cover to select, speak to a broker or your preferred insurer.
If you own a business that interacts with customers, clients, contractors and the general public, you should consider taking out public liability insurance. This includes:
If you’re visited at your business premises, such as if you run a shop or dental practice
If you work at customers’ properties, including window cleaning or plumbing
If you work in public areas
It’s also worth having if you organise events or activities, whether they’re at your business premises or elsewhere, attended by members of the public.
Enro Ltd t/a Superscript is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority.
The exact price of public liability insurance depends on a fair number of factors.
If you need a larger cover limit, you can expect to pay more. Additionally, some businesses are seen as more likely to be sued than others.
Your premium costs are generally based on what your business does, how many staff you have, where you’re based, your turnover and your past claims history.
|Business
|Monthly premiums from**
|Monthly premiums to*
|Hairdressers
|£4.85
|£10.46
|Electricians
|£5.71
|£14.76
|Photographers and Videographers
|£4.75
|£13.40
|Builders
|£10.49
|£40.35
|Beauty Therapists
|£4.65
|£8.19
|Home Crafts
|£4.20
|£11.05
* Superscript - 10% of Superscript customers paid this much, or less, between October and December 2023.
** Superscript - 90% of Superscript customers paid this much between October and December 2023.
These prices should only be used as a guide. When you get a quote, it'll be tailored to your unique circumstances and risk profile – so you may be quoted a price that’s a bit higher or lower.
Price shouldn’t be your only priority. Cheaper insurance could end up costing you more if it doesn’t provide the cover you need. To get the best deal, look for insurers that allow you to tailor your policy to your needs so you're not left over-paying or under-insured.
If you have staff who aren’t immediate family members – even if they’re interns or temps - you must have employers liability insurance. Without it you're not just breaking the law, you also have no protection if something happens to one of them and they sue.
Public liability protects against injury or property damage claims. However, professional indemnity insurance covers you for losses or damage as a result of poor services or bad advice to clients.
If you sell to people, or move things for them, goods in transit insurance protects your business if someone claims against you if goods you supply are damaged, stolen or lost while being transported to them.
Anyone can sue you, yet a valid claim should only be upheld if you’re to blame for it. The problem is that the term "blame" can be wider than you might think. That can make it rather complicated.
If you're not sure about the merit of a claim, it's best to get in touch with your insurers to see what they think.
You’ll typically need to pay an excess for successful claims on your public liability policy. The amount can vary depending on factors, including your premiums, the nature of the claim, and your insurer.
Yes, public liability insurance covers you both on site and when you visit other premises in your business capacity.
It depends on the nature of your business and how often you visit clients or have them visit you. You may want to speak to a broker who can advise you on what you need. Some clients will also specify a minimum amount of cover to do business with you.
Yes, you will need to pay an excess for any claim made on your public liability policy.
No, you’ll need employers’ liability insurance if you have anyone other than immediate family members working for you. Employees based abroad are also exempt.
Yes, you can get cover if you’re a sole trader or run a small business.
No, but it provides valuable cover if your business is sued for causing injury, illness or death to a third party, or damage to their property.
Insurers have traditionally charged interest on monthly direct debits, making it cheaper to pay for your policy annually. But some insurers offer monthly payment options at no extra cost, giving you more flexibility and choice. It’s best to check the terms and conditions to make sure you’re clear on whether interest is added or not.
Public liability covers physical damage caused by your work, like injuries or property damage. Professional indemnity covers clients' financial losses.
