Public liability insurance is only legally mandated for businesses that hire out horses for people to ride.

For everyone else, it's optional - at least up to a point.

You may not need public liability insurance, but plenty of people will want to see proof you have this insurance before doing business with you. If your client requires you to hold public liability insurance, which you pretend to have, you could be dismissed or even sued for breach of contract.

On top of that, it's just really useful for anyone who deals with the public - either on your own premises or on home visits. No one plans to get sued, but if it happens, knowing that you won’t be saddled with a crippling legal bill is a definite plus.