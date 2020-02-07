75% LTV mortgages

Lending criteria for 75% mortgages

Mortgage providers have their own set of lending criteria when deciding whether to offer you a mortgage. But overall, you’re more likely to be accepted if you have a good credit rating and can prove you can afford to repay the amount you want to borrow.

No lender will want you to be overstretching yourself financially as you could end up missing your monthly repayments. They will therefore want to see proof of your income and will scrutinise your outgoings. They’ll want to check how much you spend on regular household bills as well as other costs such as commuting. They’ll also look at how much you owe on credit cards, loans and so on, before deciding whether to let you borrow the amount you require.