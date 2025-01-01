<Business

Business bank account guides

Your business deserves the right bank account. Our guides break down the different types of accounts and features to help you find one that fits the way you work.

Partnership bank account: do you need a joint business account?

Setting up a business partnership? Learn whether you need a joint business bank account and how to set one up if you do.

Do you need a business bank account? Key rules, benefits and FAQs

Confused about the rules for business bank accounts? This guide explains all you need to know.

Business overdrafts: what they are and how to apply

Learn how business overdrafts work, their benefits and how to apply for one.

How to get a business bank account with bad credit

You don’t need a perfect credit score to open a business bank account, but a low score can limit your options. Find out how to boost your chances.

What do you need to open a business bank account in the UK?

Applying for a business bank account? Find out what documents and details you need to provide

Do sole traders need a business bank account?

Learn the benefits and drawbacks of opening a business bank account as a sole trader and decide if it's the right choice for your financial needs.

How to choose a business bank account: 7 things to consider

Find out what every company needs to know when choosing a business bank account.

Personal vs business bank accounts: key differences explained

Understand how personal and business bank accounts differ and what to look out for when choosing between the two.

Should you have two business bank accounts?

Discover the potential benefits and pitfalls of having more than one business bank account.

What is a business bank account and how does it work?

A business bank account is far more than just a place to deposit your hard-earned cash. It can help you run your firm more efficiently. This guide explains how.

Benefits of a Business Bank Account

Discover why a dedicated business bank account is a smart move for sole traders, freelancers and startups as well as established businesses.

How to set up a business bank account

Your business finances are important. Whether you’re a sole trader or running a limited company, setting up a business bank account is quick and easy.

How to Switch a Business Bank Account

Why stick with a business bank account that doesn’t work for you? There are plenty of alternatives that may suit you better, so why not switch? Here’s how.

Your Guide to Business Bank Account Charges

Understand the one-off fees due when opening a business bank account and how to minimise them to keep your costs low.

Understanding Foreign Transaction Fees for Your Business

Trading internationally? Learn how to reduce foreign transaction fees and save on overseas financial dealings with these essential strategies.

How to Manage a Business Bank Account With Multiple Directors

If your company has more than one director, you need to set up your banking so that the right people have access. Find out how in this complete guide.

Your Guide to Business Bank Account Monthly Fees

Opening a business bank account? Discover the ongoing fees you might face and how to limit what you pay.

Setting Up a Standing Order for Your Business

Standing orders can streamline your business payments. Discover how to set them up to automate your company’s regular payments.

Can You Use a Personal Account for Business?

You may be able to use a personal current account for business in some cases, but is it a good idea? This quick guide explains what you need to know…

Taking Cash From Your Business Bank Account

Sometimes you need to take cash from your business bank account, but you need to follow the rules if you want to avoid trouble.

Are Business Accounts Protected by the FSCS

The Financial Services Compensation Scheme protects you if a bank or financial institution goes bust. This guide explains whether your business banking is protected

How To Manage Your Business Accounts

Having the right business bank account and managing your accounts properly can help your start-up or established SME thrive. Find out more with our short guide.

What To Do If You’ve Been Rejected For a Business Bank Account

Banks carry out various checks before offering you a business bank account. Here’s what to do if your business bank account application is rejected.

What to Do if Your Bank Has Closed Your Business Bank Account

Find out what to do if your business bank account has been closed and how to recognise and challenge your bank if it has acted unfairly.

