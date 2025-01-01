Business bank account guides

Setting up a business partnership? Learn whether you need a joint business bank account and how to set one up if you do.Read More
Confused about the rules for business bank accounts? This guide explains all you need to know.Read More
Learn how business overdrafts work, their benefits and how to apply for one.Read More
You don’t need a perfect credit score to open a business bank account, but a low score can limit your options. Find out how to boost your chances.Read More
Applying for a business bank account? Find out what documents and details you need to provideRead More
Learn the benefits and drawbacks of opening a business bank account as a sole trader and decide if it's the right choice for your financial needs.Read More
Find out what every company needs to know when choosing a business bank account.Read More
Understand how personal and business bank accounts differ and what to look out for when choosing between the two.Read More
Discover the potential benefits and pitfalls of having more than one business bank account.Read More
A business bank account is far more than just a place to deposit your hard-earned cash. It can help you run your firm more efficiently. This guide explains how.Read More
Discover why a dedicated business bank account is a smart move for sole traders, freelancers and startups as well as established businesses.Read More
Your business finances are important. Whether you’re a sole trader or running a limited company, setting up a business bank account is quick and easy.Read More
Why stick with a business bank account that doesn’t work for you? There are plenty of alternatives that may suit you better, so why not switch? Here’s how.Read More
Understand the one-off fees due when opening a business bank account and how to minimise them to keep your costs low.Read More
Trading internationally? Learn how to reduce foreign transaction fees and save on overseas financial dealings with these essential strategies.Read More
If your company has more than one director, you need to set up your banking so that the right people have access. Find out how in this complete guide.Read More
Opening a business bank account? Discover the ongoing fees you might face and how to limit what you pay.Read More
Standing orders can streamline your business payments. Discover how to set them up to automate your company’s regular payments.Read More
You may be able to use a personal current account for business in some cases, but is it a good idea? This quick guide explains what you need to know…Read More
Sometimes you need to take cash from your business bank account, but you need to follow the rules if you want to avoid trouble.Read More
The Financial Services Compensation Scheme protects you if a bank or financial institution goes bust. This guide explains whether your business banking is protectedRead More
Having the right business bank account and managing your accounts properly can help your start-up or established SME thrive. Find out more with our short guide.Read More
Banks carry out various checks before offering you a business bank account. Here’s what to do if your business bank account application is rejected.Read More
Find out what to do if your business bank account has been closed and how to recognise and challenge your bank if it has acted unfairly.Read More