<Guides

Business guides

Our business guides cover a wide selection of topics, ranging from insurance to getting the best business utility tariffs. Our guides can help you cut some of your company's everyday costs.

Your business name is more than a label – it’s your first impression. The right name builds trust and sets you apart, while the wrong one can confuse customers or harm your brand.

This is why your business name matters

The right business name builds trust and sets you apart, while the wrong one can confuse customers or harm your brand.

Read More
People using a card machine

How do card machines work? A step-by-step guide for SMEs

Take card payments with confidence. This guide explains the process, costs and machine types to help you find the best fit for your small business.

Read More
Notepad with VAT written on it. Beside it on the desk is a cup of black coffee a form and a calculator.

What is VAT and how it works: a clear guide for business owners

If you run your own business, make sure you understand when you need to register for VAT and how to submit your VAT return.

Read More
Notepad with VAT written on it. Beside it on the desk is a cup of black coffee a form and a calculator.

What is VAT and how it works: a clear guide for business owners

If you run your own business, make sure you understand when you need to register for VAT and how to submit your VAT return.

Read More
The difference between businesses that thrive and those that merely survive often comes down to taking action before problems become crises.

5 strategies for future-proofing your small business against rising costs

As we move through 2025, small businesses across the UK are facing mounting cost pressures.

Read More
The difference between businesses that thrive and those that merely survive often comes down to taking action before problems become crises.

5 strategies for future-proofing your small business against rising costs

As we move through 2025, small businesses across the UK are facing mounting cost pressures.

Read More
Businessman working on his laptop in an office with wooden shelves.

What’s a good business credit score for finance? Your UK guide.

Find out how your business credit score affects your chances of getting a loan or credit card, and what score you should aim for.

Read More
Businessman working on his laptop in an office with wooden shelves.

What’s a good business credit score for finance? Your UK guide.

Find out how your business credit score affects your chances of getting a loan or credit card, and what score you should aim for.

Read More
In a bid to tackle the UK’s housing shortage and revive the role of smaller developers, the government has announced a major overhaul of planning rules, land access, and funding support for SME housebuilders.

What the government’s new housebuilding reforms mean for small business owners

The government has unveiled a sweeping package of reforms aimed at smaller housebuilders, and it could be good news for small businesses across the board.

Read More
In a bid to tackle the UK’s housing shortage and revive the role of smaller developers, the government has announced a major overhaul of planning rules, land access, and funding support for SME housebuilders.

What the government’s new housebuilding reforms mean for small business owners

The government has unveiled a sweeping package of reforms aimed at smaller housebuilders, and it could be good news for small businesses across the board.

Read More
For small business owners, the thought of a cyberattack can feel distant – something that happens to big companies with vast databases and deep pockets.

Cyber attack crisis comms: What small businesses should (and shouldn’t) do next

Cybercriminals are increasingly targeting smaller firms, often because they lack the defences of their larger counterparts.

Read More
For small business owners, the thought of a cyberattack can feel distant – something that happens to big companies with vast databases and deep pockets.

Cyber attack crisis comms: What small businesses should (and shouldn’t) do next

Cybercriminals are increasingly targeting smaller firms, often because they lack the defences of their larger counterparts.

Read More
Businessman working on his shop on a laptop and phone

13 golden rules for managing your small business finances

Discover the key rules for managing your business finances to improve your chances of long-term success.

Read More
Businessman working on his shop on a laptop and phone

13 golden rules for managing your small business finances

Discover the key rules for managing your business finances to improve your chances of long-term success.

Read More
Casual business woman using her smartphone in a modern, cool office space

Making Tax Digital for sole traders: your MTD-ready prep checklist

This straightforward guide explains everything sole traders need to know to prepare for Making Tax Digital.

Read More
Casual business woman using her smartphone in a modern, cool office space

Making Tax Digital for sole traders: your MTD-ready prep checklist

This straightforward guide explains everything sole traders need to know to prepare for Making Tax Digital.

Read More
Business partners check their paperwork

How to start a business partnership in the UK – a practical nine-step guide

Step-by-step guide to starting a business partnership in the UK, including how to register, choose a partner and meet legal requirements.

Read More
Business partners in a cafe, work together on a screen

Business partnerships in the UK: types, how they work and key pros and cons

Discover how UK business partnerships work, the differences between general, limited and LLP structures, and the advantages and disadvantages of each.

Read More
Business partners check their paperwork

How to start a business partnership in the UK – a practical nine-step guide

Step-by-step guide to starting a business partnership in the UK, including how to register, choose a partner and meet legal requirements.

Read More
Craftswoman working on her laptop in the evening

What is a sole trader? A no-nonsense guide to getting started

Thinking of starting a business? Learn how to take full control, manage your taxes, and keep things simple with this straightforward guide to being a sole trader.

Read More
Business partners in a cafe, work together on a screen

Business partnerships in the UK: types, how they work and key pros and cons

Discover how UK business partnerships work, the differences between general, limited and LLP structures, and the advantages and disadvantages of each.

Read More
Craftswoman working on her laptop in the evening

What is a sole trader? A no-nonsense guide to getting started

Thinking of starting a business? Learn how to take full control, manage your taxes, and keep things simple with this straightforward guide to being a sole trader.

Read More
Cybercrime is not a problem confined to multinationals or high-profile tech firms. SMEs across the UK are increasingly in the firing line, and many don’t even realise it until it’s too late.

Fraud, hacks and data leaks: Is your small business really covered?

Think you’re too small to be hacked? Think again. From phishing scams to ransomware attacks, cybercriminals are targeting SMEs in record numbers.

Read More
Cybercrime is not a problem confined to multinationals or high-profile tech firms. SMEs across the UK are increasingly in the firing line, and many don’t even realise it until it’s too late.

Fraud, hacks and data leaks: Is your small business really covered?

Think you’re too small to be hacked? Think again. From phishing scams to ransomware attacks, cybercriminals are targeting SMEs in record numbers.

Read More
Business Plan Schedule Written on a Notebook

Simple business template with step-by-step guide (plus example)

Write your business plan today with our free step-by-step guide, template and practical example – structured and tailored for any business type.

Read More
Small businesses have long shaped the UK’s economic and cultural landscape. And, in retail, their influence is especially visible. As consumer habits evolve, the role of independent retailers continues to grow in significance.

The UK’s enduring love affair with small businesses – and why it matters for retail entrepreneurs

Small businesses have long shaped the UK’s economic and cultural landscape. And, in retail, their influence is especially visible.

Read More
Businessman working on his laptop

How to do competitor analysis for your small business in seven steps

Understanding your competitors is essential for helping your business stand out in the market.

Read More
Businesswoman conducting analysis

How to identify and reach your target audience: a complete guide

Learn how to define, find and market products and services to your target audience using real-world examples and simple steps to grow your small business.

Read More
Businesswoman conducting analysis

How to identify and reach your target audience: a complete guide

Learn how to define, find and market products and services to your target audience using real-world examples and simple steps to grow your small business.

Read More
Happy business owner

Choosing the right business structure: seven key factors to consider

We outline the essential issues you should think about when deciding which business structure is right for you.

Read More
Craftsman in his office on the phone

What is a limited company? A simple guide for UK entrepreneurs

Find out how a limited company can protect your personal assets, provide tax advantages, and enhance your business’s credibility.

Read More
Craftsman in his office on the phone

What is a limited company? A simple guide for UK entrepreneurs

Find out how a limited company can protect your personal assets, provide tax advantages, and enhance your business’s credibility.

Read More
UK SMEs are making real headway on the road to decarbonisation, and are currently outpacing many of their European peers. But limited access to capital remains a major barrier for those looking to go further, faster.

How finance can help UK SMEs stay ahead on sustainability

UK SMEs are making real headway on the road to decarbonisation, and are currently outpacing many of their European peers. But limited access to capital remains a major barrier for those looking to go further, faster.

Read More
The UK government’s new ‘Made in the UK, Sold to the World’ roadshow series kicked off last week (24 April) in Blyth, Northumberland, with a clear ambition: to get more small businesses exporting, and to sustainably grow the economy.

UK Government’s export roadshows: A much-needed boost for small business ambitions

Designed to get SMEs face-to-face with international buyers and trade experts, the roadshows will travel across the UK in the coming months.

Read More

Business bridging loans: everything you need to know

A business bridging loan is one way for companies to borrow money fast. However, they can prove expensive and are only designed for short-term borrowing.

Read More
Business owner on tablet in a cafe

Business expenses: what you can (and can’t) claim

Discover what counts as a business expense and how claiming such expenses can lower your tax bill.

Read More
Business owner on tablet in a cafe

Business expenses: what you can (and can’t) claim

Discover what counts as a business expense and how claiming such expenses can lower your tax bill.

Read More

Corporate credit cards: what they are and how they work

Learn how corporate credit cards can help you streamline business expenses, control spending and support your company’s financial operations.

Read More
Craftsman working in his studio

Sole trader business credit cards: everything you need to know

A business credit card can help cover essential costs when running your own company. Here's how they work.

Read More
Business partners working together

Partnership bank account: do you need a joint business account?

Setting up a business partnership? Learn whether you need a joint business bank account and how to set one up if you do.

Read More
Not long ago, the independent bookshop looked destined for extinction.

How bookshops are writing a new chapter for UK small businesses

Once thought to be on the brink of extinction, independent bookshops are thriving once more, and offering valuable lessons for small businesses everywhere.

Read More
Not long ago, the independent bookshop looked destined for extinction.

How bookshops are writing a new chapter for UK small businesses

Once thought to be on the brink of extinction, independent bookshops are thriving once more, and offering valuable lessons for small businesses everywhere.

Read More
Over the past few months, tariffs have been pushed to the top of the news agenda

Tariff uncertainty: How UK small businesses can take back control

Tariffs can impact small businesses, even if you don’t directly import or export goods. However, there are steps you can take to keep your business running smoothly.

Read More
Over the past few months, tariffs have been pushed to the top of the news agenda

Tariff uncertainty: How UK small businesses can take back control

Tariffs can impact small businesses, even if you don’t directly import or export goods. However, there are steps you can take to keep your business running smoothly.

Read More
Fashion designer working on her tablet

What is a business credit card and why do you need one?

Discover the benefits of holding a business credit card, how to apply for one, and what to watch out for.

Read More
Entrepreneur checking orders on her tablet

13 practical ways to get finance for your business

Discover the different types of business finance, along with their pros and cons, so you can decide what works best for you.

Read More
Entrepreneur checking orders on her tablet

13 practical ways to get finance for your business

Discover the different types of business finance, along with their pros and cons, so you can decide what works best for you.

Read More
In an increasingly digital economy, many UK small businesses — especially those that deal directly with customers — are rethinking how they take payments.

Should your business go cashless? Pros, cons and costs

While going cash-free offers clear benefits for some, it’s important to contemplate the potential downsides too.

Read More
In an increasingly digital economy, many UK small businesses — especially those that deal directly with customers — are rethinking how they take payments.

Should your business go cashless? Pros, cons and costs

While going cash-free offers clear benefits for some, it’s important to contemplate the potential downsides too.

Read More
Stress and poor mental health are among the UK’s most pressing public health challenges. Yet, for small business owners, managing stress is not just about personal well-being – it can directly impact their business' success.

Why Stress Awareness Month matters for small business owners

Stress and poor mental health are among the UK’s most pressing public health challenges. Yet, for small business owners, managing stress is not just about personal well-being – it can directly impact their business' success.

Read More
Group at restaurant paying by card.

How to accept credit card payments: a step-by-step guide

With card transactions on the rise, it’s more important than ever to understand how your business can accept credit card payments.

Read More
Man holds out card payment machine.

What is the cheapest way to accept card payments in the UK?

Discover the most affordable ways to process card payments for your business. Save on fees with these flexible, easy-to-understand solutions.

Read More
Woman paying by credit card.

Card payments explained: a complete guide for small businesses

Learn how card transactions work and the types you might encounter when setting up your business for hassle-free sales.

Read More
Man makes a card payment to the owner of a cafe.

Credit card processing fees in the UK: a complete guide for 2025

Your card provider charges you card processing fees when a customer pays using their card. Here’s how it works.

Read More
Entrepreneur working on her laptop.

How to get a business bank account with bad credit

You don’t need a perfect credit score to open a business bank account, but a low score can limit your options. Find out how to boost your chances.

Read More
Man working on his laptop

Business credit card eligibility checkers: what they are and how they work

Discover the benefits of using an eligibility checker before applying for a business credit card

Read More
Small business owner with paperwork and a sleeping baby on his shoulder.

What do you need to open a business bank account in the UK?

Applying for a business bank account? Find out what documents and details you need to provide

Read More
The UK’s 5.5 million small businesses are the backbone of the UK economy. However, many struggle to access the external finance they need for investment, expansion, and cash flow management.

The government is calling on SMEs to share finance challenges – make sure your voice is heard

As part of a new consultation that could shape future policy, the UK government is seeking insights from small businesses.

Read More
The government’s renewed focus on SMEs will be seen by many business owners as a welcome morale boost.

What does the government's new SME growth plan mean for your business?

The government has unveiled a revamped Board of Trade and a new SME strategy aimed at helping the UK’s 5.5 million small businesses access finance, boost exports, and scale up.

Read More
Business owner on tablet

Working capital for small businesses explained

Want to learn about working capital for small businesses? Our short guide tells you everything you need to know.

Read More
Businesswoman doing paperwork

What is budgeting in business and why is it important?

Discover how budgeting helps manage business finances to ensure long-term success

Read More
Businessman doing his paperwork

Overcoming cash flow challenges: practical solutions for small businesses

If your small business faces cash flow problems, it’s important to know how to fix them. This guide offers seven solutions to common cash flow challenges.

Read More
Businessman on his laptop

Business financial planning 101: a small business owner’s guide

Discover everything you need to know about the importance of financial planning for your business.

Read More
Businessman working on his laptop

How to create a small business budget in 5 simple steps

Budgeting is an essential part of running a successful small business. Find out how to create a budget with our user-friendly guide.

Read More
Businesswoman working from home

Cash flow vs profit: key differences explained

It’s easy to confuse cash flow and profit because having plenty of both suggests success. But this doesn’t make them the same, as we explain in this guide.

Read More
Businesswoman working on her laptop

Cash flow management: the ultimate guide for small businesses

Find out why managing your cash flow is so important and how to do it.

Read More
The UK’s manufacturing sector is a powerhouse, contributing nearly £200 billion to the economy annually.

The UK’s small manufacturers are being urged to scale – and grants could help make it happen

SMEs make up 99% of UK manufacturers, but many struggle to scale. Understanding available support and new grants could unlock their potential and accelerate growth.

Read More
Today’s small businesses face a range of financial pressures.

How small businesses can build lasting financial stability

For all SMEs, financial stability is the key to long-term success.

Read More
Today’s small businesses face a range of financial pressures.

How small businesses can build lasting financial stability

For all SMEs, financial stability is the key to long-term success.

Read More
Data from the British Chambers of Commerce (BCC) paints a stark picture for SMEs across the UK.

63% of SMEs say taxation is their biggest challenge – here’s what can be done about it

Many SMEs are on the lookout for ways to mitigate rising costs while remaining competitive

Read More
Cybercrime has cost British businesses £44 billion in lost revenue over the past five years, yet many SMEs still rely on basic security measures.

Why small businesses need to rethink their approach to cybersecurity

Many small and medium enterprises (SMEs) think they’re too insignificant to attract attention from cybercriminals. But this is simply not the case.

Read More
Pensive businesswoman looks out of a window

How to refinance a business loan: a simple step-by-step guide

Discover how to simplify debt management by securing better loan terms for your business. Follow these key steps to improve cash flow and save money.

Read More
A businessman reviews his paperwork

Term loans explained: how they work and when to use one

A term loan lets you repay a lump sum of cash over a fixed term, but is it right for your business?

Read More
Two colleagues working together on a laptop

What is purchase order financing? Everything you need to know

Purchase order financing can provide a vital cash lifeline for SMEs chasing big orders. Find out more with our quick guide.

Read More
Casually dressed businesswoman sitting on her desk studying paperwork

Invoice factoring explained: how it works and what to consider

If your business relies on invoicing, invoice factoring can provide early access to customer payments, helping to improve cash flow.

Read More
A businessman runs calculations while reviewing paperwork

Business finance explained: how to choose the right funding for your business

Explore the key types of business finance, why they matter and how to find the right funding option for your business needs.

Read More
Businessman considers his options

VAT loans: a practical guide for UK businesses

Need help with your VAT bill? Short-term VAT loans can cover essential tax payments and keep your business on track.

Read More
Businessman sits at a desk and contemplates his paperwork

What is invoice discounting and how does it work?

Discover how you could improve your company’s cash flow by borrowing against your unpaid invoices.

Read More
A businessman runs calculations while reviewing paperwork

Business finance explained: how to choose the right funding for your business

Explore the key types of business finance, why they matter and how to find the right funding option for your business needs.

Read More
Blurring the lines between personal and business transactions can expose your personal finances to unnecessary risk.

7 reasons why it’s time to switch from a personal to a business bank account

Switching to a business bank account isn’t just about looking professional – it can simplify your finances, protect your assets, and unlock tools to help your business grow.

Read More
Businessman reviewing paperwork.

Invoice finance explained: a simple guide for SMEs and startups

Invoice finance could be an easy way to boost business cash flow if you regularly invoice clients.

Read More
Tradesman checking documents while loading his van.

Asset-based lending: what is it and how does it work?

Find out how you could use business assets to help you secure a loan.

Read More
Deli owner taking a credit card payment.

Merchant cash advance explained: a guide for small businesses

A merchant cash advance offers a flexible alternative to a business loan – but is it right for you? Discover the pros and cons in this helpful guide.

Read More
Two workers surrounded by large stainless steel vats at a microbrewery.

What is asset finance? Everything you need to know

Discover how your business could access new equipment or vehicles with minimal upfront costs.

Read More
Gardener checks her laptop.

What is a revolving credit facility and how does it work in the UK?

Discover what a revolving credit facility is, how it works, and how it can help manage cash flow for your business.

Read More
Hairdresser takes payment from her customer.

Cash flow loans: the ultimate guide for small businesses in the UK

Learn how cash flow loans can help your business bridge financial gaps. Discover how they work, their benefits, eligibility criteria and how to apply.

Read More
Florist reviews her options on a laptop.

Working capital loans explained: a practical guide for SMEs

A working capital loan can help to cover the day-to-day running costs of your business. Find out more with our five-minute guide.

Read More
Late payments are something that many small businesses cannot afford

Late payments can put SMEs at risk – these nine steps can help protect your business

With the cost of running a business rising and tax payment deadlines approaching, late payments can create significant challenges for SMEs.

Read More
A man walks along a shopping street

Two-thirds of SMEs have economic concerns about 2025 – here’s how to survive the squeeze

How businesses can navigate this complex landscape, protect their margins, and continue to grow in a difficult economic environment.

Read More
The true role of AI is in supporting, not replacing, business fundamentals.

How SMEs can strategically adopt AI – without losing sight of core business needs

Rushing into AI adoption without a strategy can hurt small businesses. The true role of AI is in supporting, not replacing, business fundamentals.

Read More
Wind farm on a moor

Why it can pay for small businesses to go green

Wondering about the benefits of going green? Here's what you need to know

Read More
Tradesman working on his laptop in his studio.

8 practical tips to separate your personal and business finances

Discover how to differentiate your business and personal spending with this essential five-minute guide.

Read More
Tradesman working on his laptop in his studio.

8 practical tips to separate your personal and business finances

Discover how to differentiate your business and personal spending with this essential five-minute guide.

Read More
Woman working late at night at her drop-shipping business.

Business credit score: what it is, how to check it and ways to improve yours

Having a good business credit score can help you secure finance and negotiate better deals. Discover practical steps to boost yours today!

Read More
A hand works on a digital screen displaying 2025

The top seven small business trends to watch in 2025

Discover the seven small business trends in the UK for 2025, including green incentives, digital tax changes, and artificial intelligence.

Read More
Scene in a warehouse. A worker holds his leg in pain, while a colleague tries to help him.

Small business insurance: everything you need to know

Accidents, incidents or legal claims can have a devastating impact on small businesses, which is why it’s so important to have the right cover in place.

Read More
Seamstress working on a jacket.

Pros and cons of being VAT registered: key factors to consider

If you’re considering registering for VAT, be sure to weigh up the pros and cons first.

Read More
Business woman frowning as she reviews paperwork.

Business tax in the UK: 7 key types you need to know about

Confused about business tax? Learn more about the types of tax your business needs to pay and how to make payments.

Read More
Two professionals discuss matters.

Tax advisors vs tax accountants: which should you choose?

Do you need help with your small business taxes? In this guide, we explain how a tax adviser or accountant could ensure you don’t pay more than you owe.

Read More
Sign in a shop window saying "Come in - we're open".

9 essential legal requirements for starting your business

Learn key requirements for starting your business, including choosing a structure and tax obligations, to ensure you're trading legally.

Read More
View All