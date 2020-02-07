Compare Best Tracker Mortgages August 2026

Find a tracker mortgage that follows the Bank of England base rate. You'll pay less interest when the base rate is low, but your repayments could also go up if it rises.
Compare tracker mortgages from leading providers
Check terms, rates and repayments
Money.co.uk's service is simple, reliable and is at no charge
There are different factors that suppliers can use to determine your repayments. Rates can vary widely across providers, so comparing a number of options increases your chances of finding the best tracker mortgage deal for you.
The cheapest tracker mortgage might catch your eye, but check any conditions attached to the mortgage and confirm your eligibility first. Look to see which option offers the lowest interest rate and a long enough term for you to afford the payments.
You may be able to get a cheaper tracker mortgage by applying online. Some lenders and brokers only ever operate digitally, so to make sure you find the best tracker mortgage deals comparing quotes on the internet is a must. Once you've decided on the provider you want, simply apply.
A tracker mortgage has a variable interest rate based on a financial indicator. There are lots of indicators that lenders can choose, but the most common is the Bank of England base rate.
Your payments go up or down each month, depending on what happens to the indicator you follow. Typically, if interest rates fall, you’ll pay less, but when they go up, your repayments can spike.
These rates typically begin cheaper than fixed rates, and they’re popular when it looks like interest rates will fall or stay low. The risk is that if rates suddenly rise sharply, mortgage repayments spike too.
Typically, the rate is only locked in for a short period, for instance, two or five years, after which point lenders switch you to a much less attractive variable rate deal.
However, it is possible to get a lifetime tracker mortgage, which tracks an index or indicator for the whole of the mortgage repayment period.
Variable interest rates can increase or decrease at any time because they're set by the lender, which can make budgeting tricky.
Fixed interest rates will stay the same for a period of up to 10 years, depending on how long you set them for, but they can be hard to exit.
Discount interest rates can change at any time but stay a certain percentage less than the lender's SVR.
Most trackers are set at a certain level above the indicator they follow. Instead of fixed monthly payments, your mortgage interest changes depending on what happens to the indicator. The most common indicator is the Bank of England (BoE) base rate.
For instance, your lender could set your tracker at 1% above the base rate. The base rate is currently 0.75%, meaning your interest rate would be 1.75%. If the BoE increases the base rate to 1%, your mortgage interest will go up to 2%, but if the rate is lowered to 0.5%, your interest payments drop to 1.5%.
Some trackers have an interest rate “floor” (which is sometimes referred to as a “collar”). A floor is when your interest rate won't go below a certain level, even if the rate it follows does. For example, if your lender sets its interest rate floor at 1.9% and the indicator it is tracking falls to the point that your interest rate would ordinarily fall below this level, the floor would keep your rate at 1.9%.
It’s important to remember that rates can go up or down, which means that if you’re considering a tracker mortgage, you must factor in whether you can afford for your repayments to increase.
UK tracker mortgage rates vary depending on how much you want to borrow, how many years you want to spend making repayments and how big your deposit is.
At the time of writing, most lenders have not yet updated their deals to reflect the latest rate rise, but the best deals currently available tend to track at 0.75% above the BOE base rate.
Many lenders charge much higher rates. Not everyone is eligible for the best deal, so it's important to shop around, use comparison sites and even consult a broker to get the most affordable deal.
To find the best tracker mortgage, click on the View deals button at the top of this page. It lets you compare tracker rate mortgages, including lifetime trackers.
How does a tracker mortgage work, and what other interest rates can you get?
Fixed-term tracker mortgage rates usually last for two, three or five years. When the set period of your tracker mortgage ends, you'll start paying the lender's standard variable rate (SVR) instead.
The lender sets the SVR, and it can change at any time. It's usually expensive, so you should look at remortgaging to a new fixed-rate or tracker deal.
If you want to switch deals before the tracker period ends, you may have to pay an early repayment charge. This is typically a percentage of your remaining mortgage balance, meaning it could be thousands of pounds.
You can also get lifetime tracker mortgages.
A lifetime tracker mortgage is when the tracker interest rate lasts until your mortgage is paid off.
These trackers generally don’t offer the best interest rates, but they often come without early repayment charges for overpaying or switching to a better mortgage.
You may also benefit from not having to pay remortgage fees ever again if you stick with your rate.
A tracker mortgage is a kind of variable mortgage, but it has important benefits in terms of security, predictability and cost control:
A tracker mortgage is directly linked to an external rate that your lender must follow when setting interest rates.
A lifetime fixed rate mortgage lets you lock in interest rates for the loan’s entire lifetime (until you have paid it off). These are the ultimate choice for certainty, as you know exactly what your repayments will be, but they’re often very expensive. If you want this sort of security, make sure you have the biggest deposit you can manage to attract the best deals.
With a variable mortgage, your lender is free to set its own interest rates, and it can change them whenever it chooses.
A lifetime fixed rate mortgage lets you lock in interest rates for the loan’s entire lifetime (until you have paid it off). These are the ultimate choice for certainty, as you know exactly what your repayments will be, but they’re often very expensive. If you want this sort of security, make sure you have the biggest deposit you can manage to attract the best deals.
Some benefits of tracker mortgages include:
Low rates compared with other mortgages
Lower monthly payments when the base rate is low
Making overpayments can be easy with lifetime trackers
Lenders can only change rates if the financial indicator changes too
Higher repayments when the base rate goes up
Less certainty around repayments makes it hard to plan
Early repayment fees for fixed-term tracker mortgages
If repayments rise and you can’t afford them it could damage your credit score
Interest rate floors or collars can limit how far your rate falls
Most tracker mortgages follow the Bank of England's base rate, so changes to that are what cause your repayments to rise or fall.
The Bank of England base rate is usually voted on by the Monetary Policy Committee eight times a year. It’s changed regularly of late, rising in December 2021, February 2022 and March 2022.
The base rate has been less than 1% for more than 10 years. It hit a record low of 0.1% in March 2020, to combat the economic shock from the COVID-19 pandemic. Since then, it has risen to 0.75%.
Other trackers used to follow something called the Libor rate (London InterBank Offered Rate), which was the rate lenders use to loan money to each other. This has been discontinued and replaced by the Sterling Overnight Index Average (SONIA). Most lenders that were offering LIBOR-linked mortgages switched their customers to the BoE base rate.
Make sure you’re looking at a real tracker linked to an external rate, not a variable mortgage where the rate is chosen by the lender themselves.
Capped interest rates can be tracker, discount or variable, but they specify a maximum interest rate they definitely won't go above.
Here's how to work out which type of interest rate suits you best.
This depends on what happens with the economy and how often the indicator that the mortgage is linked to changes. Many BoE base rate linked mortgages lasted five years or more without changing as rates were low and stable for several years. However, rates plummeted during the Covid-19 crisis and have since increased three times in a 12-month period.
Some tracker rate mortgages have an interest rate floor, which means your interest rate won't go below a certain level, even if the base rate does.
Occasionally, you might encounter a tracker mortgage with a “cap”. This is a maximum interest rate, which means even if the base rate goes above this, your tracker rate won’t.
Strictly speaking, an interest rate collar combines both a floor (minimum rate) and a cap (maximum rate), but many lenders nowadays use the word “collar” without offering any maximum interest rates
Most fixed-rate trackers typically last two, three or five years. However, lifetime trackers are available, which last for the entire loan term until you pay off your mortgage in full.
Your lender will move you to its standard variable rate (SVR), which is likely to be higher, meaning you will pay more each month. This is a good time to shop around for a remortgage deal.
Yes, but many lenders charge you if you repay or switch your deal before the initial tracker rate ends. This can be expensive and could leave you with a bill costing thousands of pounds.
Compare mortgages with a 10 year fixed interest rate from leading providers. This will ensure your repayments will remain the same for the coming decade which can potentially save you money.Read More
Compare the best 5 year fixed rate mortgages that have their interest rate fixed for five years to ensure your payments remain the same. Compare leading providers to find the best rates for you.Read More
Guarantor mortgages allow struggling buyers to secure their home by having parents, close family members or friends take on some of the risk. Here’s everything you need to know about guarantor mortgages, including the pros and cons of this type of home loan and how to get a good deal.Read More
Compare all flexible mortgages that offer flexible repayment options like overpayments and payment holidays. Terms and conditions vary between mortgage deals so check the options before you apply.Read More
Compare every mortgage deal that puts your repayments towards paying back both the money you borrow and the interest that accrues. Every repayment you make will help reduce the total owed.Read More
You can see how much you could borrow based on your income with this mortgage calculator. The simple online tool shows you the amount you could borrow as a mortgage so you know before you apply.Read More
Comparing mortgages could help you save money. Our award-winning loan comparison service makes sure you get our best interest rates. Our aim is to provide you with the most up-to-date information, as well as useful tools and calculators to help you make life's most important decisions and take control of your money.
We have always aimed to provide the best possible services to bridge the gap between our users and our clients. Over the years, we have been thrilled to be recognised by various prestigious bodies and organisations for those efforts.