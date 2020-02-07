Compare Best Tracker Mortgages August 2026

How do tracker mortgages work?

Most trackers are set at a certain level above the indicator they follow. Instead of fixed monthly payments, your mortgage interest changes depending on what happens to the indicator. The most common indicator is the Bank of England (BoE) base rate.

For instance, your lender could set your tracker at 1% above the base rate. The base rate is currently 0.75%, meaning your interest rate would be 1.75%. If the BoE increases the base rate to 1%, your mortgage interest will go up to 2%, but if the rate is lowered to 0.5%, your interest payments drop to 1.5%.

Some trackers have an interest rate “floor” (which is sometimes referred to as a “collar”). A floor is when your interest rate won't go below a certain level, even if the rate it follows does. For example, if your lender sets its interest rate floor at 1.9% and the indicator it is tracking falls to the point that your interest rate would ordinarily fall below this level, the floor would keep your rate at 1.9%.

It’s important to remember that rates can go up or down, which means that if you’re considering a tracker mortgage, you must factor in whether you can afford for your repayments to increase.

UK tracker mortgage rates vary depending on how much you want to borrow, how many years you want to spend making repayments and how big your deposit is.

At the time of writing, most lenders have not yet updated their deals to reflect the latest rate rise, but the best deals currently available tend to track at 0.75% above the BOE base rate.

Many lenders charge much higher rates. Not everyone is eligible for the best deal, so it's important to shop around, use comparison sites and even consult a broker to get the most affordable deal.

To find the best tracker mortgage, click on the View deals button at the top of this page. It lets you compare tracker rate mortgages, including lifetime trackers.

How does a tracker mortgage work, and what other interest rates can you get?