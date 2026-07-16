Compare Best Tracker Mortgages August 2026

What is a tracker mortgage?

A tracker mortgage has a variable interest rate based on a financial indicator. The Bank of England base rate is by far the most commonly used by UK lenders, but there are others.

Your payments go up or down each month, depending on what happens to the indicator your rate follows. When interest rates rise or fall as a result of changes to the indicator, your repayments increase or decrease to reflect this.

Tracker mortgage rates typically start out cheaper than fixed rates, but the lower rate is only locked in for a short period, often two or five years, which is known as an introductory period. When this period ends, lenders switch you to their standard variable rate (SVR).