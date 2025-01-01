<Business
Business savings account guides

Looking to build a financial buffer or earn more on your reserves? Our expert-written guides help you compare business savings accounts and choose the best fit.

Business savings accounts explained

You could be making interest on your business's spare cash by moving it into a business savings account. Here is how they work and how to open one.

Small business owner pondering a decision.

Pros and Cons of a Business Savings Account

Opening a business savings account can be hugely beneficial, but it also has its downsides. Find out if it’s right for you with this essential guide.

A businessman on a laptop reviewing company finances.

How To Use a Business Savings Account Effectively

Find out how to use a business savings account to build a savings pot for your company with our five-minute guide.

A business owner analysing financial data in a modern office.

How Much Should Your Business Have in Savings?

Business savings are a must. Without cash to draw on, your company may not survive unexpected challenges. Here’s how much your firm needs in reserve.

A businessman puts coins into a piggy bank.

How To Save As a Business

Discover 10 money-saving tips that can boost the financial efficiency of your company.

