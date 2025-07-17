Running a business comes with many costs, and electricity can be one of the biggest. The good news is that comparing business electricity tariffs can help you identify more competitive rates, reducing your energy bills and freeing up funds for other priorities.
Business energy rates and deals differ significantly from domestic ones, and finding a new commercial energy deal can require more time and effort. But, by switching to a better deal, you could cut costs significantly without compromising your energy supply.
To make the process quicker and easier, our trusted energy partner, Bionic, can do the heavy lifting for you. Simply click the 'get quote' button above, and its experts will compare tariffs from leading suppliers to find the right option for your business.
Business energy differs from home energy in several important ways, making it essential for companies to understand the specifics before signing a contract. For starters, business energy rates are often cheaper than domestic rates because energy suppliers buy in bulk to cover the entire contract term. However, these contracts are typically long-term, lasting up to five years, and can be more restrictive.
Unlike home energy contracts, business energy agreements usually don’t include a cooling-off period, meaning you can’t back out once you’ve signed. Additionally, there’s no option to leave early unless you're in the renewal window, which generally falls between one and six months before the contract ends. This makes it crucial to compare deals carefully to ensure you're securing the best rate for your business.
Another key difference is that business energy tariffs are usually single-fuel only, so you may need to purchase gas and electricity separately. By fully understanding these factors, businesses can avoid pitfalls and lock in cost-effective energy solutions tailored to their needs.
Given how crucial energy is to your business - and the fact that you’ll be tied to a single tariff for an extended period - it’s essential to understand your specific needs and choose the right options. Here are a few key factors to consider:
Type of tariff: A fixed-rate tariff ensures stable and predictable costs that won’t change during the contract term, providing peace of mind. Alternatively, a variable-rate tariff adjusts with market fluctuations, potentially offering cheaper prices one month but higher costs the next.
Contract length: Long-term contracts often come with lower rates but less flexibility, whereas short-term contracts provide more freedom but might cost more. Be sure to check for any exit fees before committing.
Energy needs: Assess your business’s energy consumption and choose a tariff tailored to your requirements. For example, some tariffs are designed for low energy users, while others offer bulk discounts for higher usage or incentives for choosing renewable energy sources.
There are several types of business electricity tariffs available, each with their own benefits and considerations. Here's a breakdown to help you compare and choose the best option for your business:
Fixed tariff: Similar to a domestic fixed tariff, this option charges a set price per unit of energy used, providing predictability and protection from market price fluctuations.
Variable tariff: This works like a domestic variable tariff, where the price per unit changes based on market conditions. While rates can decrease, they may also rise depending on supplier pricing.
Deemed or out-of-contract tariff: If your previous contract expires without renewal or you move to new premises without arranging a new deal, you’ll be placed on this tariff. Typically, deemed rates are the supplier’s most expensive, similar to domestic standard variable tariffs. However, the advantage is that you can switch suppliers at any time.
Rollover tariff: If no action is taken before your current contract ends, you may be automatically placed on a rollover tariff. These contracts usually last a year, and switching is not allowed during this period, often resulting in higher rates.
Other options may also be available:
Smart meter: With a smart meter, your electricity usage is monitored half-hourly, providing precise data for accurate billing and helping your business track and optimise energy consumption.
Multi-site: If your business operates across multiple locations, some energy providers offer tailored deals to supply electricity to all sites under a single contract, simplifying management and potentially reducing costs.
Renewable: Choose a plan where your electricity comes from renewable energy sources, such as solar, wind, or hydro power, supporting your business’s sustainability goals and reducing its carbon footprint.
Check your annual turnover, the size of your office space and the number of staff you employ, as this all affects your business electricity rates.
If you plan to move premises, or if your business runs seasonally, a short-term contract gives you more flexibility to switch.
Check previous bills to see how much electricity you use each year. If you’re a new business, our energy expert partner Bionic can help estimate your usage.
If you only use electricity during the night or early hours of the morning, you may be able to get your energy for less.
You'll need to source a range of business electricity quotes from different energy suppliers to find the best business electricity supplier and tariff for you.
If you have an existing tariff in place, start comparing other deals as soon as you get a renewal offer from your current energy company.
To compare business energy quotes with money.co.uk, simply hit the button at the top of the page, enter your business’s postcode into the entry box, and our partner, Bionic, will do the rest.
Bionic will search the market for the tariff that best suits your needs and call you to discuss potential options.
Yes, you may need business electricity if you run your business from home, but it depends on your energy usage. If your business activities don’t consume much electricity, a domestic energy deal could be more cost-effective.
However, if running your business involves significant energy usage — such as powering specialised equipment or running a home office full-time — a business electricity tariff might offer better rates and meet your needs more effectively.
Yes, some suppliers offer contracts that only last six months. If you’re a new business or plan to move, this could give you the flexibility you need as many fixed business energy plans last longer than typical home energy deals.
Yes, you typically have to pay a standing charge as part of your energy tariff. This is a daily fee that covers the cost of managing your account and supplying energy to your property, regardless of how much energy you use.
While there are some tariffs available without a standing charge, they’re not always the most cost-effective option. If your energy usage is very low, however, a no-standing-charge tariff might be worth exploring to see if it better suits your needs.
Unless you’re on a deemed contract, it's only possible to switch if you are in your renewal period or your contract has ended. Your supplier should give you plenty of notice before your contract ends so you can start to shop around.