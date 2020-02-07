Can I get a mortgage if I’m over 70?

If you’re over the age of 70, it’s still possible to get a standard mortgage. As life expectancy continues to rise and people retire later in life, lenders are becoming increasingly flexible and many have extended their maximum mortgage age limit to reflect this. There are also specialist mortgages aimed at older borrowers that can offer an alternative option and help you borrow funds to buy a new home or borrow against your existing property.

Maximum mortgage age limits vary depending on the provider – some lenders have no maximum age limit. Others require borrowers to have repaid the mortgage by between 75 and 95. This means you may have to accept a shorter mortgage term of perhaps 10 years rather than the standard 25 years. The reduced term result in higher monthly repayments. The key to getting accepted for mortgages for over 70s is to convince the lender you can afford your repayments on your income.

Other mortgages for pensioners over 70 include retirement interest-only mortgages, which only require you to repay the interest each month. The loan is then repaid when you die or move into long-term care.

There are also equity release schemes, such as lifetime mortgages that require no monthly repayments. With these, the loan and interest are repaid when you move into care or pass away.

Another option is a home reversion plan, which allows you to sell all or part of your home in return for a lump sum or regular payments. Some lenders also offer buy-to-let mortgages for over 70s.