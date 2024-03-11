Employers’ liability insurance is a type of cover that protects employers if their employees become ill or injured due to their work. It provides coverage for legal expenses, compensation payments and certain other costs associated with such claims.
In the UK, the Employers’ Liability Act 1969 requires most businesses to have employers’ liability insurance if they have one or more employees. You must get cover for at least £5 million as soon as you become an employer, and this must be provided by an authorised insurer.
Here's how employers' liability insurance typically works:
Cover: The policy provides cover for claims made against the employer by an employee who has suffered an injury or illness as a result of their work.
Protection: Employers' liability insurance protects employers from the financial burden of paying compensation to an employee, which could include money to cover medical expenses and loss of income, as well as legal fees and other related costs.
Limits: The policy will have a limit on the amount of coverage provided, and the employer will be required to pay a premium to maintain the policy.
Claims: If an employee is injured or becomes ill while on the job, they can file a claim with the employer's insurance company, usually with the help of a solicitor. The insurer will investigate the claim and determine if it is covered by the policy. If it is covered, the insurer will work with the employer to provide compensation to the employee.
Claims made by third parties, such as customers or members of the public, require a different type of insurance policy, such as public liability insurance or professional indemnity insurance.
Typically, the cost of employers' liability insurance can range from less than a hundred pounds to thousands of pounds per year.
What you pay depends on a number of factors, including the nature of your industry, the level of risk associated with your business operations and, most of all, the size of your business.
Generally, larger businesses with more employees pay higher premiums due to the increased risk of workplace accidents and injuries.
Other factors that can influence the cost of employers' liability insurance include the level of coverage you require, your claims history, and your business's health and safety record.
It is important to shop around and compare quotes from different insurers to find the best coverage and price for your business.
|Business Activities
|Monthly premiums from*
|Monthly premiums to**
|Professional services
|£1.86
|£14.54
|Technology
|£1.18
|£12.09
|Marketing
|£1.21
|£11.77
|Construction
|£2.40
|£73.02
|Tradespeople
|£2.74
|£51.40
|Food and Drink
|£1.07
|£13.93
*Superscript: 10% of Superscript customers paid this much, or less, between October and December 2023.
**Superscript: 90% of Superscript customers paid this much between October and December 2023.
These prices should only be used as a guide. When you get a quote, it will be tailored to your unique circumstances and risk profile – so you may be quoted a price that’s a bit higher or lower.
And as with most covers, price shouldn’t be your only priority. Cheaper insurance could end up costing you more if it doesn’t provide the cover you need. To get the best deal, look for insurers that allow you to tailor your policy to your needs so you're not left over- or under-insured.
Here are some of the potential consequences of not having employers’ liability insurance:
Fines and penalties: Failure to have employers’ liability insurance can result in fines of up to £2,500 per day for each day that you are not insured.
Legal action: If one of your employees is injured or becomes ill as a result of their work, they may take legal action against you to recover damages. Without employers’ liability insurance, you may be personally liable for the costs of the claim, including any compensation awarded to the employee and legal fees.
Business interruption: If you are found to be in breach of the legal requirement to have employers’ liability insurance, you may be forced to stop trading until you can obtain the necessary insurance. This could result in significant business interruption and loss of income.
Not having employers’ liability insurance can have serious consequences. It is important to ensure that you have the necessary insurance in place to protect your business, your employees and yourself.
Not having the necessary insurance in place could also damage your business' reputation and make it difficult to attract and retain staff in the future.”
It usually lasts 12 months, with the option to renew at the end of the policy. Your insurer will contact you 30 days before your policy is due to end.
It is based on how many employees you have, your turnover and the type of business you run. The higher these things are, the more you will pay.
If you’re legally required to have employers’ liability but don’t get adequate cover, you could be fined up to £2,500 for every day you do not have insurance.
You don’t need to take out employers’ liability insurance if you only employ family members, such as a spouse, parent, grandparent, sibling, son or daughter. You also don’t need it if you only employ people who are based abroad.
You need employers’ liability insurance as soon as you become an employer of one or more people. Your policy must have coverage of at least £5 million and be from an insurer authorised by the Financial Conduct Authority.
Yes, you need it if you have paid or voluntary staff, apprentices or work experience placements.
No, you do not have to pay an excess to claim on your employers' liability insurance.
