Employers’ liability insurance is a type of cover that protects employers if their employees become ill or injured due to their work. It provides coverage for legal expenses, compensation payments and certain other costs associated with such claims.

In the UK, the Employers’ Liability Act 1969 requires most businesses to have employers’ liability insurance if they have one or more employees. You must get cover for at least £5 million as soon as you become an employer, and this must be provided by an authorised insurer.

