<Mortgage comparison

Compare our best 50% mortgage rates

Add your details and our broker partner Mojo will find the best 50% LTV mortgage rates for you

Compare 50% LTV mortgage deals from 90+ lenders across the whole of the market

natwestlogo
barclayslogo
Lloyds-logo
nationwidelogo
Royal bank of Scotland logo
tsb logo
halifax logo
accord logo
santander logo
HSBC logo
Man at desk thinking

What is a 50% mortgage?

A 50% loan-to-value (LTV) mortgage is one where you borrow 50% of the value of the property you’re buying and the remaining half of the purchase price comes from your deposit.

The money you borrow must be repaid to the lender over the mortgage term, alongside interest on the loan.

As you’re putting down such a large deposit, you’ll own more of the property at the start of the mortgage.

This means banks and building societies regard 50% LTV mortgages as lower risk and tend to offer more attractive interest rates, so you should get a good deal.

Woman looking into space

How do 50% mortgages work?

Most of us need to take out a mortgage when we buy a new home. Every mortgage is made up of two parts the deposit, which you pay upfront from your own funds, and the loan, which is the cash provided by the lender.

With a 50% mortgage, your deposit is half of the full value of the house. For instance, if you were buying a property worth £240,000, you’d need a deposit of £120,000 for a 50% mortgage. The lender would then offer you the remaining half (also £120,000) as a loan that would need to be paid back over time.

Most mortgages are repayment mortgages, which means that each monthly repayment is made up of a portion of the loan, plus some interest. By the end of the mortgage term, you’ll have repaid your loan in full and you’ll own the property outright.

Most mortgages last 25 years, so your repayments and interest will be paid over that period. However, you can get shorter or longer terms, depending on your financial circumstances, age and needs.

The interest rate is set by the lender, and one of the main criteria is the loan-to-value (LTV) ratio of your mortgage. In a nutshell, the more of a deposit you can save and the lower the LTV, the easier it will be to secure the best interest rates.

Many lenders offer 95% mortgages where the buyer just needs a 5% deposit, but the interest rates on these deals tend to be very high. If you’re looking at a 50% mortgage, you should be able to get a much cheaper deal.

How to find the best 50% LTV mortgages

Tell us what you need

Let us know your details so we can understand your mortgage needs

Let us compare available deals

There are over 10,000 mortgage deals to choose from, so we’ll help you with that

Get your mortgage with Mojo

You can apply right away if you like - and we never charge broker fees

Who is Mojo?

Mojo is a free online mortgage broker. We partner with them so you can get all the mortgage support you need in one place.

Mojo will find out about your circumstances, check your eligibility, and search across the whole of market to help you secure the best mortgage for your circumstances.

An expert will be on hand to offer help and advice, and you will be supported through each step of your mortgage application.

Trustpilot
Mojo-Illustration (1)

YOUR HOME MAY BE REPOSSESSED IF YOU DO NOT KEEP UP REPAYMENTS ON YOUR MORTGAGE

Eligibility for a 50% LTV mortgage

To get a 50% mortgage, you’ll need to meet the lender’s mortgage criteria. The first hurdle will be proving you can fund the 50% deposit, but you’ll also need to demonstrate that you can meet other affordability checks.

Most mortgage providers are willing to lend around 4 to 4.5 times your salary in total. If you have a large deposit but a small income, you may find that you can’t get a mortgage that’s equivalent to the whole deposit amount. 

For instance, say you have £120,000 saved for a deposit. On a 50% mortgage, you’d be looking at properties worth £240,000. But if you earn £20,000 a year, lenders are unlikely to offer you a loan of more than £90,000 (4.5 x your salary). That means you’ll only be able to consider properties worth £210,000. In this case, your LTV would be 42%.

Other factors that lenders use to decide what mortgage you can afford include:

  • Other income, savings and investments

  • Debts 

  • Regular outgoings

  • Child costs (such as school fees and child maintenance)

  • Your credit rating

  • Any past debt problems

Fees for 50% mortgages

Booking fees

This is what you pay to reserve a mortgage rate and it’s also sometimes known as the application fee. On a £200,000 property, you’d usually expect to pay around £100.


Completion fees

This is a fee some lenders charge you for completing your mortgage. If a lender charges this type of fee, it is unlikely it will also charge a booking fee.

Early redemption fees

Many lenders charge a fee if you pay off your mortgage early. There could also be limits on how much you can overpay each month or year fee-free. For example, you might only be able to pay 10% of your mortgage balance as an overpayment each year.

Advantages of 50% LTV mortgages

  • You should be able to get the most attractive interest rates on the market

  • You’ll start off with a decent amount of equity in your home

  • You should have a wide range of providers to choose from

Disadvantages of 50% LTV mortgages

  • You’ll need to save up a big deposit

  • If you put all your savings into your deposit, you won’t have a buffer for emergencies

  • With lots of deals to choose from, you’ll have to do your research carefully

Claire Flynnquotation mark
If you're able to save up a 50% deposit, you should be able to access some of the best mortgage rates around. However, make sure you can still afford to keep a bit of money back for emergencies.
Claire Flynn, Senior Mortgages Editor

50% LTV mortgages FAQs

Explore mortgage guides

See all guides

How much does it cost to buy a home?

How much does it cost to buy a home?

Your home could be the most expensive purchase you ever make. Here is how much you might spend and how to make sure you can afford a mortgage and all of the other costs.

Read More
Mature couple looking at laptop

What type of mortgage is right for you?

Here is how to choose a mortgage whether you are buying your first home, moving house or remortgaging to get a better deal on your property.

Read More
couple discussing mortgage with adviser

How to apply for a mortgage in principle

To be sure that you can borrow the amount of money you're likely to need to buy a property, you can apply for a mortgage in principle. We look at what you need to be prepared for to get your agreement in principle right first time.

Read More

Why compare mortgages with money.co.uk?

Comparing mortgages could help you save money. Our broker partner makes sure you get our best interest rates. Our aim is to provide you with the most up-to-date information, as well as useful tools and calculators to help you make life's most important decisions and take control of your money.

Trustpilot

Mortgages Comparison

10 year fixed rate mortgages

2 year fixed rate mortgages

5 year fixed rate mortgages

5 year fixed rate remortgages

50% LTV mortgage

75% LTV mortgages

80% buy to let mortgages

80% LTV mortgages

85% mortgages

90% mortgages

90% remortgages

95% mortgages for first time buyers

Bad credit mortgages

Cashback mortgages

Discount mortgages

Flexible mortgages

Guarantor mortgages

Help to buy mortgages

Interest only mortgages

Interest only remortgages

Lifetime mortgages

Low income mortgage

Mortgages for over 50s

Mortgages for over 60s

Mortgages for over 65s

Mortgages for over 70s

No deposit mortgages

Offset mortgages

Remortgage with bad credit

Repayment mortgages

Right to buy mortgages

Second home mortgages

Self employed mortgages

Shared equity mortgages

Shared ownership mortgages

Variable rate mortgages

Proud to be award winning

We have always aimed to provide the best possible services to bridge the gap between our users and our clients. Over the years, we have been thrilled to be recognised by various prestigious bodies and organisations for those efforts.