How do 50% mortgages work?

Most of us need to take out a mortgage when we buy a new home. Every mortgage is made up of two parts – the deposit, which you pay upfront from your own funds, and the loan, which is the cash provided by the lender.

With a 50% mortgage, your deposit is half of the full value of the house. For instance, if you were buying a property worth £240,000, you’d need a deposit of £120,000 for a 50% mortgage. The lender would then offer you the remaining half (also £120,000) as a loan that would need to be paid back over time.

Most mortgages are repayment mortgages, which means that each monthly repayment is made up of a portion of the loan, plus some interest. By the end of the mortgage term, you’ll have repaid your loan in full and you’ll own the property outright.

Most mortgages last 25 years, so your repayments and interest will be paid over that period. However, you can get shorter or longer terms, depending on your financial circumstances, age and needs.

The interest rate is set by the lender, and one of the main criteria is the loan-to-value (LTV) ratio of your mortgage. In a nutshell, the more of a deposit you can save and the lower the LTV, the easier it will be to secure the best interest rates.

Many lenders offer 95% mortgages where the buyer just needs a 5% deposit, but the interest rates on these deals tend to be very high. If you’re looking at a 50% mortgage, you should be able to get a much cheaper deal.