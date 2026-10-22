Compare Best Discount Mortgage Deals October 2026

A discount variable-rate mortgage works like any standard repayment mortgage: you make monthly payments that cover both the capital you borrowed and the interest you owe. These payments are calculated so your mortgage is fully repaid by the end of the term.

How your interest rate is set

Instead of having a fixed rate, your lender gives you a discount off its standard variable rate (SVR). The size of the discount varies between lenders and products. Because your rate follows the SVR (minus the discount), your monthly payments can go up or down whenever your lender changes its SVR.

Example of how payments change

Lender’s SVR: 5%

Discount: 1.5%

Your interest rate: 3.5%

If the SVR rises to 6%, your rate increases to 4.5%, and your repayments go up. If the SVR falls to 4%, your rate drops to 2.5%, making your monthly payments cheaper.

This is an illustrative example only. These figures are not a real product or a current rate.

What affects changes to the SVR?

Lenders typically update their SVR based on:

their own funding and operational costs

wider market conditions

internal pricing decisions

While the SVR isn’t directly tied to the Bank of England base rate, it’s often influenced by movements in the base rate.

Minimum rate (“floor”)

Many discount mortgages include a rate floor (sometimes called a 'collar), which prevents your interest rate from dropping below a certain level. This means your repayments can’t fall indefinitely, even if the SVR decreases significantly.