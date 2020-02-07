Compare Best Discount Mortgage Deals October 2026

<Mortgages

Compare discount mortgages

Add your details and our broker partner Mojo will find the best discount mortgage rates for you.

See discount mortgages from 90+ lenders across the whole of market

NatWest
Barclays
Lloyds Bank
Nationwide
Royal Bank of Scotland
TSB
Halifax
Accord Mortgages
Santander
HSBC
Man and woman using a tablet

Discount mortgages

A discount mortgage is a home loan on which the interest rate is pegged at a set amount below the lender’s standard variable rate (SVR),  which is the interest rate your lender charges once your initial deal has come to an end. 

The interest you pay on your mortgage each month will therefore rise and fall in line with the SVR. However, it will always remain a set amount cheaper for the term of the deal. 

The mortgage rate discount can either be in place for a fixed period such as three or five years or for the lifetime of the mortgage.

Woman looking at a screen

How do discount variable-rate mortgages work?

Discount variable-rate mortgages work in the same way as a fixed- or variable-rate mortgage: you make monthly repayments to pay off the capital (the amount you borrowed to buy your property) and the interest you owe. The payments are calculated to ensure you pay off everything by the end of the term, at which point you own the property outright.

However, with a discount variable-rate mortgage, the interest rate is usually set at one or two percentage points below the lender's SVR. So, if your mortgage lender decides to change their SVR, your discount mortgage rate will change too. Your monthly repayments can go up or down as a result. 

For example, if your mortgage offers a 1.5 percentage point discount and the SVR is currently 5%, your interest rate will be 3.5%.

  • If your lender’s SVR goes up to 6%, your new interest rate will be 4.5%, and your repayments will increase.

  • If your lender’s SVR goes down to 4%, your new interest rate will be 2.5%, and your repayments will reduce.

The bank or building society decides how and when to adjust its SVR based on several factors, including its borrowing costs and internal targets. And while not explicitly linked to the base rate set by the Bank of England, SVRs are often influenced by this rate. 

Lenders also often impose a “floor”, or level below which your interest rate cannot fall, so your monthly repayments never drop below a certain amount.

How to find discounted mortgage deals

Tell us what you need

Let us know your details so we can understand your mortgage needs

Let us compare available deals

There are lots of guarantor mortgage providers, so we'll help you choose

Get your mortgage with Mojo

You can apply right away if you like - and we never charge broker fees

Who is Mojo?

Mojo is a free online mortgage broker. We partner with them so you can get all the mortgage support you need in one place.

Mojo will find out about your circumstances, check your eligibility, and search across the whole of market to help you secure the best mortgage for your circumstances.

An expert will be on hand to offer help and advice, and you will be supported through each step of your mortgage application.

Trustpilot
Mojo-Illustration (1)

YOUR HOME MAY BE REPOSSESSED IF YOU DO NOT KEEP UP REPAYMENTS ON YOUR MORTGAGE

How much can I save with a discount mortgage?

That depends. A discount mortgage rate is generally a couple of percentage points lower than the lender’s SVR, which means that most of the time you’ll save money compared to a variable-rate mortgage with no discount.

However, discounted mortgages might still turn out to be more expensive than fixed-rate or other tracker-style mortgages. This depends on what happens to interest rates and the other factors that determine your lender’s SVR.

When interest rates are low, mortgage discounts of this kind tend to offer very good value. However, when interest rates rise, your monthly payments could become expensive.

If you want the security of paying the same amount every month for the duration of your deal, you may wish to consider a fixed-rate mortgage.

How long does a discounted mortgage deal last?

Most discount mortgage rates only last for a set period – usually two, three or five years. But some last longer, and some discounts - known as lifetime discounts - are guaranteed for the whole term of the mortgage, which is usually 25 years. 

As a rule of thumb, however, the longer the deal, the smaller the discount.

Remember too that if you want to switch mortgage deals before the discounted term ends, you will usually be charged an early repayment fee for doing so. 

Once the term ends, you are generally automatically switched to the lender’s SVR, unless you switch and move to a new mortgage deal.

* If you want the security of paying the same amount every month, you may wish to consider a fixed-rate mortgage instead of a variable one.

Advantages of a discounted mortgage

  • Your rate will remain below your lender’s SVR during the term of the deal

  • When rates fall, you will benefit from lower repayments

  • These can be cheaper than other variable rates, and usually start off lower than fixed rates

Disadvantages of a discounted mortgage

  • Your rate follows your lender’s SVR, which can change at any time and by any amount. If the SVR goes up, so will your monthly repayments

  • Some discount mortgages have an interest rate “floor”, meaning your discounted rate cannot fall below a certain level

  • If you want to get out of your deal early, you may have to pay a hefty early-repayment penalty

Claire Flynnquotation mark
If you are thinking of going for a discount mortgage, make sure you could afford to make the repayments even if the interest rate rises significantly. This is because discounted mortgage rates will rise and fall with the lenders’ SVR.
Claire Flynn, Senior Mortgages Editor

Discount rate mortgages FAQs

Explore mortgage guides

See all guides

Compare Our Best Fixed Rate Mortgages October 2022

Fixed-rate mortgages offer the security of knowing how much you will pay each month for a set period like 2, 3, 5 or 10 years, even if other mortgage rates go up. Learn more about how to get the best fixed deal for you.

Read More
Close up of male employee looking at colleague

Compare Our Best Tracker Mortgages October 2022

Compare mortgages with an interest rate that directly tracks the Bank of England base rate. With a tracker mortgage, your repayments will rise or fall with the base rate of interest.

Read More
Man and woman looking at a laptop

Repayment Mortgage Rates - Best Repayment Deals October 2022

Compare every mortgage deal that puts your repayments towards paying back both the money you borrow and the interest that accrues. Every repayment you make will help reduce the total owed.

Read More

Why compare mortgages with money.co.uk?

Comparing mortgages could help you save money. Our award-winning loan comparison service makes sure you get our best interest rates. Our aim is to provide you with the most up-to-date information, as well as useful tools and calculators to help you make life's most important decisions and take control of your money.

Trustpilot

Mortgages Comparison

10 year fixed rate mortgages

2 year fixed rate mortgages

5 year fixed rate mortgages

5 year fixed rate remortgages

50% LTV mortgage

75% LTV mortgages

80% buy to let mortgages

80% LTV mortgages

85% mortgages

90% mortgages

90% remortgages

95% mortgages for first time buyers

Bad credit mortgages

Cashback mortgages

Discount mortgages

Flexible mortgages

Guarantor mortgages

Help to buy mortgages

Interest only mortgages

Interest only remortgages

Lifetime mortgages

Low income mortgage

Mortgages for over 50s

Mortgages for over 60s

Mortgages for over 65s

Mortgages for over 70s

No deposit mortgages

Offset mortgages

Remortgage with bad credit

Repayment mortgages

Right to buy mortgages

Second home mortgages

Self employed mortgages

Shared equity mortgages

Shared ownership mortgages

Variable rate mortgages

Proud to be award winning

We have always aimed to provide the best possible services to bridge the gap between our users and our clients. Over the years, we have been thrilled to be recognised by various prestigious bodies and organisations for those efforts.