Compare Best Discount Mortgage Deals October 2026

How do discount variable-rate mortgages work?

Discount variable-rate mortgages work in the same way as a fixed- or variable-rate mortgage: you make monthly repayments to pay off the capital (the amount you borrowed to buy your property) and the interest you owe. The payments are calculated to ensure you pay off everything by the end of the term, at which point you own the property outright.

However, with a discount variable-rate mortgage, the interest rate is usually set at one or two percentage points below the lender's SVR. So, if your mortgage lender decides to change their SVR, your discount mortgage rate will change too. Your monthly repayments can go up or down as a result.

For example, if your mortgage offers a 1.5 percentage point discount and the SVR is currently 5%, your interest rate will be 3.5%.

If your lender’s SVR goes up to 6%, your new interest rate will be 4.5%, and your repayments will increase.

If your lender’s SVR goes down to 4%, your new interest rate will be 2.5%, and your repayments will reduce.

The bank or building society decides how and when to adjust its SVR based on several factors, including its borrowing costs and internal targets. And while not explicitly linked to the base rate set by the Bank of England, SVRs are often influenced by this rate.