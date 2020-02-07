How does a lifetime mortgage work?

A lifetime mortgage is a way of releasing some of the equity in your home by taking out a loan that doesn’t need to be repaid until you die or the house is sold – allowing you to release and spend some of the cash tied up in your property.

When you die or go into care, the home is then usually sold to raise the cash to pay off the debt and the accrued interest.

The percentage of the property you can borrow against depends on your age and the value of your home, but it will typically be between 25% and 60% (with older homeowners often offered larger loans).

Depending on the type of lifetime mortgage you choose, there are often no monthly repayments to make, although you can choose to pay off interest – and sometimes even some of the capital – each month to lower overall repayment costs.

And while most deals charge interest at a fixed rate, you can occasionally find variable-rate deals.

Interest rates for lifetime mortgages can be high, though; at the time of writing, most deals charge between 4% and 7%. The interest is also compounded, which means it grows quickly over time.

So if you decide to go down the equity release route, it’s crucial to shop around and find the best lifetime mortgage interest rates you can.