How do 80% LTV mortgages work?

If you're buying a home

You save a deposit equal to 20% of the price. The lender covers the rest. On a £200,000 home, that's a £40,000 deposit and a £160,000 mortgage.

If you're remortgaging or moving home

You don't need cash. Your equity does the job of the deposit. Equity is the part of your home you own outright: its value minus what you still owe.

Say your home is worth £250,000 and you owe £190,000. Your LTV is 76%, and you have 24% equity. That's enough for an 80% LTV remortgage. To get to 75% LTV, you'd need to owe £187,500 or less, which means paying off another £2,500.

Repayment or interest-only

The most common type of 80% LTV mortgage is a repayment mortgage. Each month you pay back some of what you borrowed, plus interest. At the end of the term, you own your home outright.

Some lenders offer an 80% LTV interest-only mortgage. You pay only the interest each month, so payments are lower. But you must repay everything you borrowed when the term ends. Lenders see these as higher risk, so they're less common for homebuyers. They're far more common for buy-to-let.