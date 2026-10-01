80% LTV mortgages

An 80% loan to value (LTV) mortgage is one that requires you to put down 20% of the property price as a deposit and borrow the remaining 80% of the property’s value from a mortgage provider. For example, if you borrow £200,000 on a £250,000 home, your LTV is 80%.
Compared with a 90% or 95% LTV mortgage, a bigger deposit usually means lower rates, so your monthly payments can be lower too. You're also less likely to end up in negative equity. That's when your home is worth less than you owe on your mortgage.
You save a deposit equal to 20% of the price. The lender covers the rest. On a £200,000 home, that's a £40,000 deposit and a £160,000 mortgage.
You don't need cash. Your equity does the job of the deposit. Equity is the part of your home you own outright: its value minus what you still owe.
Say your home is worth £250,000 and you owe £190,000. Your LTV is 76%, and you have 24% equity. That's enough for an 80% LTV remortgage. To get to 75% LTV, you'd need to owe £187,500 or less, which means paying off another £2,500.
The most common type of 80% LTV mortgage is a repayment mortgage. Each month you pay back some of what you borrowed, plus interest. At the end of the term, you own your home outright.
Some lenders offer an 80% LTV interest-only mortgage. You pay only the interest each month, so payments are lower. But you must repay everything you borrowed when the term ends. Lenders see these as higher risk, so they're less common for homebuyers. They're far more common for buy-to-let.
You need 20% of the property's price. Here's what that looks like at different prices.
|Property price
|Deposit you need (20%)
|Most you can borrow (80%)
|£150,000
|£30,000
|£120,000
|£200,000
|£40,000
|£160,000
|£250,000
|£50,000
|£200,000
|£300,000
|£60,000
|£240,000
|£400,000
|£80,000
|£320,000
|£500,000
|£100,000
|£400,000
These figures are examples, not offers. Lenders also charge fees, and you'll need money for costs such as legal fees and Stamp Duty. See our guide on how much it costs to buy a home.
This is where 80% LTV is most common. If you've paid down your mortgage or your home has gone up in value, you may already have 20% equity. That equity does the job of a deposit, so you don't need to save cash. If you're moving, the money left after you sell and repay your mortgage can go straight in as your deposit.
Most first-time buyers can't save 20%, but if you have, you can access this level. On a £200,000 home, that's £40,000 and you'd borrow the other £160,000. Lenders usually ask where your deposit came from, so keep your records.
Buying to let works differently, and many lenders stop at 75% LTV.
Yes, but fewer lenders offer it than at 75% LTV. Many buy-to-let lenders ask for a deposit of at least 25%. Some specialist lenders go up to 80% LTV, often with extra conditions.
Buy-to-let lenders look at different things from residential lenders. They usually check that the rent you expect to collect covers your mortgage payments by a set margin. They may also look at your income, your experience as a landlord and how many properties you own.
It can matter whether you buy in your own name or through a limited company. That can change which lenders and deals you can use.
Most buy-to-let mortgages are interest-only. You pay the interest each month and repay what you borrowed at the end, so plan how you'll do that.
A deal above 80% LTV is rare for buy-to-let. If you only have a 15% deposit, you may need to look at other options.
There are a few ways to reach a 20% deposit or 20% equity:
Save. Set a budget and cut back where you can. See how to save up for a deposit.
Use equity from your current home. If you're moving, the money left after selling can be your deposit.
Let your LTV fall. As you pay off your mortgage and house prices change, your LTV can drop. If you're remortgaging, check whether you could now be in a better band.
Use a gifted deposit. Some lenders accept a gift from family. They usually want written confirmation that it's a gift and not a loan.
Say your home is worth £250,000 and you owe £190,000. Your LTV is 76%, and you have 24% equity. That's enough for an 80% LTV remortgage. To reach 75% LTV, you'd need to owe £187,500 or less. That means paying off another £2,500.
Lenders may check where your deposit comes from, so keep records.
You might plan for 80% and still end up above it. Two things catch people out.
Lenders usually work out your LTV from the lower of the purchase price and their own valuation. Say you agree to buy a home for £250,000, but the lender values it at £240,000. At 80% LTV, they would lend £192,000. That means you'd need a £58,000 deposit, which is £8,000 more than you planned. If the valuation comes in higher than the price, you usually still borrow against the price.
Some lenders let you add fees to your mortgage. That adds to your loan and your LTV. Take a £250,000 home. An 80% LTV mortgage is £200,000. Add a £1,000 fee and you borrow £201,000, which is just over 80%. You could pay the fee upfront instead, or put in £1,000 more deposit.
To qualify for an 80% LTV mortgage you’ll need to meet your mortgage provider’s lending criteria. This can vary depending on the provider, but on the whole, you’ll need a good credit rating and be able to show you can afford the monthly repayments.
When assessing your mortgage application, lenders will look at:
Your income
Your outgoings
Your spending habits
How much you owe on credit cards and loans
As long as the lender is satisfied you won’t be overstretching yourself and can comfortably afford your repayments, you should be accepted for your mortgage. You’ll also need to show evidence of your deposit and proof of ID.
It can be, depending on your situation. Rates are usually cheaper than with a smaller deposit, and you borrow less. The trade-off is that you need to save 20% first.
Lenders usually work out your LTV from the lower figure. That means you may need a bigger deposit. On a £250,000 home valued at £240,000, an 80% LTV mortgage would be £192,000, so you'd need £58,000.
Some lenders let you. But the fee adds to your loan and your LTV, so check it doesn't take you over 80%. You'll also pay interest on it.
How much you’ll need to borrow for an 80% mortgage will depend on the value of the property you want to buy. For example, if you want to buy a property worth £250,000, you’ll need to be able to borrow £200,000. Whether you can borrow this amount will depend on how much you earn and what financial commitments you already have. To work out how much a lender will let you borrow, take a look at our mortgage calculator.
It depends on the lender and your other costs. As an example, say you want to buy a £250,000 home. An 80% LTV mortgage is £200,000. If a lender lends 4.5 times your income, you'd need to earn about £44,400. At 4 times, you'd need £50,000. Some lenders lend more and some less.
Use our mortgage calculator to get an idea of how much a lender might let you borrow.
No, but the better your credit record, the more likely you are to be accepted for an 80% LTV mortgage. If your credit score is low, it’s still possible to get a mortgage but it will be harder and interest rates will be higher.
Use the links below to find out about other mortgages
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