80% LTV mortgages

How much you’ll need to borrow for an 80% mortgage will depend on the value of the property you want to buy. For example, if you want to buy a property worth £250,000, you’ll need to be able to borrow £200,000. Whether you can borrow this amount will depend on how much you earn and what financial commitments you already have. To work out how much a lender will let you borrow, take a look at our mortgage calculator.