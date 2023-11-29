Our best accounting software for small businesses

Whether you’re just starting out on your self-employed journey, or have an established small business, staying on top of your business finances (never mind tax payments) is a must. In either case, accounting software could be just the tool you need to bring things under control.

Accounting software is designed to provide businesses with the tools needed to perform various bookkeeping and accounting duties. Core functions include:

Tracking business incomings and outgoings

Drafting financial statements and reports

Preparing and filing tax returns to meet MTD (Making Tax Digital) standards

Most providers offer a range of products to appeal to different business types, sizes and needs. The best bookkeeping software will also be able to:

Handle payroll duties

Create and sending invoices

Pay bills

Manage stock inventory and suppliers

Provide analysis and forecasts

At the top end of the spectrum lies enterprise-level accounting platforms that tie multiple financial products together for use across large corporations, incorporating tools that work across multiple departments, from HR to sales.