Our best accounting software for small businesses

Accounting software is a digital tool that helps a small business record, organise and track its finances in one place.

In its simplest form, accounting software replaces manual bookkeeping and spreadsheets. Used properly, it shows you how much money is coming in and going out, what tax you owe and whether your business can afford its next move.

You can use accounting software whether you’re a sole trader, landlord, in a partnership or running a limited company, with tools designed for each type of business.