Our best accounting software for small businesses

What is it? Software hosted on a remote server and accessed via the internet.
Main benefit: No need to invest in expensive infrastructure, reducing up-front costs.
Example packages: Sage One and Quickbooks.
Whether you’re just starting out on your self-employed journey, or have an established small business, staying on top of your business finances (never mind tax payments) is a must. In either case, accounting software could be just the tool you need to bring things under control.
Accounting software is designed to provide businesses with the tools needed to perform various bookkeeping and accounting duties. Core functions include:
Tracking business incomings and outgoings
Drafting financial statements and reports
Preparing and filing tax returns to meet MTD (Making Tax Digital) standards
Most providers offer a range of products to appeal to different business types, sizes and needs. The best bookkeeping software will also be able to:
Handle payroll duties
Create and sending invoices
Pay bills
Manage stock inventory and suppliers
Provide analysis and forecasts
At the top end of the spectrum lies enterprise-level accounting platforms that tie multiple financial products together for use across large corporations, incorporating tools that work across multiple departments, from HR to sales.
Accounting software can have multiple benefits for any business, large or small, which is why 89% of small business owners say it’s an essential component of their operation, according to Intuit. Benefits include:
The option to combine multiple business tools in a single platform for a single, holistic view
Save time and effort recording and viewing all income and expenses
Ensure tax returns are compliant and filed on time
Access tools to help forecast and plan for future growth
What is it? Traditional standalone software to be installed on your own hardware.
Main benefit: You retain full control of your data and don’t need an internet connection to access it.
Example packages: Sage 50 Accounting for Windows and Windows Server, and AccountEdge Pro for Macs.
What is it? Cloud or on-premises software developed under an open-source licence so the code can be freely examined, used and modified as required.
Main benefit: Costs nothing to install and use.
Example packages: GnuCash is a standalone program for Windows, Mac and Linux, while Akaunting offers both on-premises (completely free) or cloud-hosted (subscription) solutions.
What is it? Software targeting larger businesses and corporations looking to centralise all their financial and operational processes.
Main benefit: Designed to bring data from different sources and departments to improve interdepartmental communications and provide a central, consistent view of all financial data.
Example package: Acumatica, which counts KFC, Mitsubishi Electric and General Motors among its clients.
What is it? ERP ( Enterprise Resource Planning) software comprises multiple packages covering multiple financial and operational aspects.
Main benefit: Provides larger businesses with a choice of tools to help across multiple facets of their business. Some packages focus on specific sectors.
Example packages: Microsoft Dynamics 365 for general businesses, and Syspro, which is tailored to manufacturers and distributors.
The price of the accounting software itself can be as low as zero with some on-premises open-source accounting packages, while cloud subscriptions vary from provider to provider and depend on your business size and the package you choose. For example:
QuickBooks offers five separate tiers for sole traders and small businesses, with prices ranging from £10-70 per month
Sage One’s three packages range from £14-36 per month
Typically, the entry-level package is squarely aimed at sole traders and freelancers, and may not include support for VAT-registered businesses. Which tier you choose depends on the features you need and the number of licences you require.
On-premises software can be offered completely for free (open-source) or occasionally purchased outright, but it’s increasingly likely you’ll be charged an ongoing fee, such as:
An annual service agreement such as that offered by AccountEdge (from £300 per year)
A monthly subscription like that from Sage 50 (from £92 per month)
Note, that while these costs are higher than cloud-based packages, they usually offer a wider range of features and – in the case of AccountEdge – have no restrictions on the number of licensed users.
Prices rise even higher for enterprise options – here, they can run into the many hundreds or even thousands of pounds per month per user for the likes of Microsoft Dynamics 365, reflecting the size of the target business and features on offer. Note: all quoted prices exclude VAT.
Beware of hidden costs
Remember, these costs merely cover the basic package itself. When budgeting, you should consider these extras:
Installation, deployment and ongoing maintenance of on-premises and open-source software
Cost of training to use the product
Add-ons: QuickBooks charges £2 per month for additional payroll features, for example.
Number of users
Support – lower packages may offer online support only; expect to pay more for phone support
Although accounting software may provide all you need to manage relatively simple business finances, the larger and more complex your business is, the more compelling the argument for investigating hiring a qualified accountant. Reasons to consider hiring one include:
Offloading time-consuming duties like bookkeeping, payroll and invoicing
Learning which accounting method is best for your small business
Ensuring accounts remain accurate and compliant
Timely filing of tax returns, avoiding potential fines
Today’s accountants do more than simply number-crunch too – according to Intuit, 83% of UK small business owners said their accountant or bookkeeper helped limit the impact of inflation in 2022 through expert advice and guidance, helping save those businesses an average of around £28,000 a year.
The features you should prioritise when choosing accounting software are its core tools covering bookkeeping, billing and invoicing, and reporting. Once you’ve evaluated these, move on to other features your business might require, such as payroll or project management tools.
Yes, you can use Excel for bookkeeping. You’ll find many websites offering a selection of templates, but remember that the more complex your business needs, the less suitable Excel is as a substitute to a dedicated accounting software, which eliminates the need for multiple spreadsheets and minimises potential errors.
A sole trader needs accounting software only if they are registered for VAT to meet the UK’s MTD (Making Tax Digital) requirements for taxation. Those not registered will not be required to use accounting software until April 2026, according to the Gov.UK website.
