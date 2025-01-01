<Business guides

Guide

Starting a business from scratch

Starting your own business can be nerve-wracking, but we're on hand to help. Here's everything you need to consider, from choosing a name to paying tax.

Guide

How to get funding for a business

There are plenty of ways to get funding for a business. The right option for you will depend on the nature of your business and your financial situation.

Guide

Legal requirements for starting a business

Starting a business is exciting, but there are certain legal obligations you need to follow to avoid fines, penalties and even prosecution.

Starting a business isn’t just about having a great idea – it’s about building a solid structure around it. From setting up a business bank account to understanding your legal obligations, getting these early steps right can save you time and money.
Joe Phelan
Business finance expert

Meet new business owners

Case study

"Progress has definitely been quicker than we anticipated"

Alex Somervell and his business partner, Jonny Pryn, have recently founded a new product that hopes to address a big problem. Ask Silver is a free scam checker that uses AI to highlight whether something is a scam.

Alex shares more about this innovative idea and why he’s keen to partner with UK banks.

Read Alex's story
Case study

"It’s important to listen to what the market’s telling you."

Beena is a CEO and co-founder of CCU International, a business with proprietary carbon capture technology that can help large and small businesses to achieve net zero by 2050.

Beena has big plans for the next 18 months, and here she reflects on the lessons she’s learned from the first two years of trading.

Read Beena's story
Case study

“You’ve got to be able to talk to people and put yourself out there.”

People start a business for many different reasons, but for Lara Solomon, it was personal. 

She founded Hoopsy, which offers pregnancy tests that are 99% plastic-free, after going through IVF. She shares her story candidly when explaining her motivations for starting the business. And it’s one of the many reasons why her customers connect with the brand. 

Read Lara's story


Developing business ideas

Shape your idea, sharpen your plan, start your business.
9 simple ways to come up with a great business idea
Nine simple ways to come up with a great business idea
How to get finance for a business
How to get finance for a business
How to turn business ideas into a profitable company
How to turn business ideas into a profitable company

Business planning

Plan smart, start strong – the essentials for setting up your business.
How to write a business plan in 10 simple steps
How to write a business plan in 10 simple steps
How much does it cost to start a business in the UK in 2025?
How much does it cost to start a business in the UK in 2025?
11 common startup business mistakes and how to avoid them
11 common startup business mistakes and how to avoid them

Choosing a business structure

Sole trader or limited company? Here’s what you need to know to choose the right structure.
What is a sole trader?
What is a sole trader?
What is a limited company?
What is a limited company?
What is a business partnership?
What is a business partnership?

Understanding the market

Understanding your customers is key to growing a successful business.
How to identify and reach your target audience
How to identify and reach your target audience
A step-by-step guide to conducting competitor analysis
A step-by-step guide to conducting competitor analysis
How to do market research for a small business
How to do market research for a small business

Organising your finances

Organising your money means fewer surprises and better control.
How to separate your personal and business finances
How to separate your personal and business finances
Build your business credit score in five easy steps
Build your business credit score in five easy steps
Business financial planning explained
Business financial planning explained

Securing funding

Find out how to access funding to turn your business ideas into reality.
How to get funding for a business
How to get funding for a business
How to calculate startup costs for your business idea
How to calculate startup costs for your business idea
10 ways to raise money for your startup business
10 ways to raise money for your startup business

Legal requirements

Learn the essential legal requirements to get your business up and running.
Does your company need a business licence?
Does your company need a business licence?
When do I need to register my business?
When do I need to register my business?
What to do after you register your company
What to do after you register your company

