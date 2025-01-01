Starting a business from scratch
Starting your own business can be nerve-wracking, but we're on hand to help. Here's everything you need to consider, from choosing a name to paying tax.
Guide
Guide
There are plenty of ways to get funding for a business. The right option for you will depend on the nature of your business and your financial situation.
Guide
Starting a business is exciting, but there are certain legal obligations you need to follow to avoid fines, penalties and even prosecution.
Case study
Alex Somervell and his business partner, Jonny Pryn, have recently founded a new product that hopes to address a big problem. Ask Silver is a free scam checker that uses AI to highlight whether something is a scam.
Alex shares more about this innovative idea and why he’s keen to partner with UK banks.
Case study
Beena is a CEO and co-founder of CCU International, a business with proprietary carbon capture technology that can help large and small businesses to achieve net zero by 2050.
Beena has big plans for the next 18 months, and here she reflects on the lessons she’s learned from the first two years of trading.
Case study
People start a business for many different reasons, but for Lara Solomon, it was personal.
She founded Hoopsy, which offers pregnancy tests that are 99% plastic-free, after going through IVF. She shares her story candidly when explaining her motivations for starting the business. And it’s one of the many reasons why her customers connect with the brand.
