What is a 10 year fixed rate mortgage?

A fixed rate mortgage guarantees your interest rate for an agreed period of time, often two, five or ten years. A ten year fixed rate mortgage means that your interest rate and monthly repayments will stay the same for a decade.

On a typical 25-year term mortgage, you’ll pay the agreed rate for the first decade and then be moved onto your lender’s standard variable rate (SVR) unless you remortgage. However, it is possible to get shorter-term mortgages, and if you choose one that only lasts 10 years, then the fixed rate will apply throughout.

If you don’t want to fix your mortgage rate, you can opt for a variable rate that tracks a financial indicator, usually the Bank of England base rate. These typically start cheaper than fixes, but your payments go up and down when the indicator does. That means if interest rates rise sharply, you’ll end up paying lots more. On the other hand, people on variable mortgages benefit when rates fall, while those with fixed options start to pay over the odds.

Fixed rates are suitable for people who like certainty and are prepared to pay extra to know what they need to repay exactly. Longer fixes often mean higher interest rates, but you have more peace of mind.

Rates vary depending on who you borrow from, so it’s important to use comparison tables like the one above to ensure you secure the best 10 year fixed mortgage.

Lenders set their own rates based on several external factors. These include what they think will happen to the Bank of England base rate, the price of UK gilts, the type of customers they want to attract and competition in the market.

Other key considerations include the cost of regulation, capital and liquidity requirements, default rates and administration and marketing expenses.Not every borrower will be offered the same rate. Lenders make decisions based on the size of your deposit and loan-to-value rate, your credit history, and the type of mortgage you choose.