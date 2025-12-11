What is shared equity?

Shared equity is when you use an additional loan (known as an equity loan) alongside your main mortgage to boost your deposit when buying a home. You’ll usually still need to contribute some of the deposit yourself, typically at least 5%.

You then take out a shared equity mortgage to cover the rest of the property price. This means you’ll have two loans running at the same time, but because the equity loan increases your deposit, the mortgage you need is smaller. A higher deposit reduces your loan-to-value (LTV), which can help you access better mortgage interest rates.

There are various shared equity schemes, but one of the most well-known was the government’s Help to Buy scheme. This scheme has closed to new applicants in England and elsewhere, but in Wales the Help to Buy Wales shared equity scheme has been extended and will continue accepting new applications until September 2026