Compare Right to Buy mortgages

Aside from the large discount, one of the greatest benefits of the Right to Buy scheme is that most mortgage lenders will allow you to use your discount in place of a deposit, meaning you won’t need to save as much.

Some lenders will expect you to contribute a minimal deposit alongside your discount, depending on their terms, but a mortgage broker might be able to find you one that doesn’t require this.

When buying a house with a traditional mortgage, the size of the loan is based on loan to value (LTV). This represents the percentage you need to borrow compared to the full cost of your home. A larger deposit would lower your LTV to help you to access lower interest rates.

This means that the more substantial your Right to Buy discount, the less you’ll need to borrow and the lower your mortgage interest rates are likely to be, assuming your mortgage lender will accept the discount in lieu of a deposit.

For example, if your house is worth 120,000 and your discount is 50%, you only need to borrow £60,000 at 50% LTV, which should offer you very competitive rates of interest.

That said, even without a deposit to fork out, there are other upfront costs associated with house purchase that you will need to have available, such as those for land surveys and conveyancing.