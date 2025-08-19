Our best UK accounts payable automation software 2025

Choosing the right accounts payable software is an important decision for your business, but it can be difficult to know where to start. The good news is there is software available for businesses of all sizes, you just need to consider your own needs first.

1. Assess your current process

Before making a decision, take a look at your current process and understand what problems you are trying to solve. For example, map your workflow and flag areas where you could improve efficiency.

2. Prioritise key features

Once you understand your current pain points, this will help you to prioritise essential features within the software. Some businesses might be struggling with their approval process, so AP automation can help with customisable approval workflows.

3. Consider long-term value

What are your big plans for the future? Will your invoices dramatically increase during the next few years? If yes, look for software that can easily scale to accommodate this growing volume.

4. Check reviews

It's always a good idea to do your research and evaluate the software provider. It should be easy for your team to use, so find customer reviews or ask for a free trial to test the user experience before making your final decision.