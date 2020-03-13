Dan Base worked spent 8 years working for Coventry Building Society before joining money.co.uk as a content writer.
During his time here he put his expertise to good use, covering banking, consumer rights, mortgages and investing.
Dan left money.co.uk in 2019.
Choosing the right current account can save you money in fees, give you all the features you need or even earn you money in interest. Here is where to find the best account for your circumstances.
You can get rewards like shopping vouchers for just spending on some credit cards. Here is how they work and how to choose a card with the rewards you want.
Switching to a new current account is easier than ever and could save you hundreds of pounds. Here is how to get a new bank account in just seven days.
Purchases made on your credit card offer you some protection, but the rules for debit cards are different. Here is how the Chargeback scheme provides protection for your debit card.
If you have grand designs on property investment, you'll need to get your finances into gear. We show you how to work out if property development is a realistic dream and how to make it happen.
If you go into your overdraft every month or have been stuck in the red for a while, there are ways to pay off your overdraft for good.
We investigate the process behind clearing a cheque to find out exactly how it works - and why in a world of instant technology it can still take so long.
Charge cards let you manage your personal or business spending differently to credit or debit cards. Here is how they work and everything else you need to know about them.
You can get a new endowment as an investment that includes life insurance. If you have one already, there are several ways you can get a payout. Here is everything you need to know about how they work.
Selling your endowment policy gets you a lump sum now. You could get more than if you cancel the policy, but less than if you wait until it matures. Here is how to decide what to do.
You could get a cash lump sum now by selling your endowment policy. Here is how selling to a third party could make you more money than selling it back to your provider.
If you're in financial trouble and struggling to repay your debts, you might be considering bankruptcy. We look at exactly what declaring yourself bankrupt involves, what the alternatives are and how to work out your best option.