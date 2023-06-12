How do cash back mortgages work?

Some mortgage lenders offer cashback as an incentive to convince you to borrow money from them instead of one of their competitors. They’ll let you know how much you could earn upfront. Usually, the rates will be either a percentage of the purchase price (e.g. 1%) or a flat fee (e.g. £500).

Generally, each lender will have different terms and conditions associated with any cash back, and you should read these carefully. They will explain when you get the money other important factors, such as any early repayment charges and interest rates on the mortgage.

Some lenders give you the money as soon as you complete, whereas others only pay once you start making mortgage repayments. Often they pay a lump sum into your bank account, but sometimes the lender sends the cash to your solicitor to cover their fees.