Grants can help small manufacturers to scale

SMEs make up 99% of UK manufacturers, but many struggle to scale. Understanding available support and new grants could unlock potential and accelerate growth.

How to make social media work for your small business

Social media can help your business to be seen by millions. Discover the benefits it can bring, which platforms to target and how to boost your marketing efforts.

Fraud, hacks and data leaks: is your small business covered?

From phishing scams to ransomware attacks, cybercriminals are targeting SMEs in record numbers.

Growth doesn’t happen by accident - it takes planning, strategy, and access to the right tools. Whether you’re looking to hire, expand into new markets, or raise funding, understanding your options can unlock the next stage of your journey.
Cameron Jaques
Business finance expert

Learn from established business owners

Case study

"Trust your intuition and stay committed to your vision for the business"

Since founding H2k Botanicals in 2000, Hazel Barry has grown the company from a personal vision into a respected name in the skincare industry.

Hazel reflects on her business journey and how the company is thriving in an ever-evolving market.

Read Hazel's story
Case study

"You need to have a solid foundation to succeed"

Alistair started Hayward Wright Accountancy Group in 2007 and in time, he navigated a financial crisis and a pandemic, but his client-focused approach has always kept his team busy.

Here, he discusses his business journey so far...

Read Alistair's story
Case study

"The question when taking on debt is - how will this money generate a return quickly?"

If you’re thinking of starting a business, having Sarah Abel in your corner would definitely set you on the right track. And this has happened to hundreds of people in the hair and beauty industry, thanks to Sarah’s business TNB Skills Training.

Sarah shares her business story and the lessons she’s learned from securing government funding.

Read Sarah's story
Future-proofing your business

Build resilience by making your business sustainable and secure against cyber threats.
Ready to make your SME more sustainable? Here’s why it can pay to go green
How finance can help UK SMEs stay ahead on sustainability
Too small to matter? Why SMEs need to rethink their cybersecurity
Business borrowing

Discover how loans and finance options can empower your business growth journey.
What is debt financing and is it right for your business?
What are the differences between debt financing and equity financing?
Can business debt affect your personal finances?
Financial stability

Secure your business’s future by strengthening its financial health.
How small businesses can build lasting financial stability
What is purchase order financing? Everything you need to know
How to refinance a business loan: step-by-step guide
Adopting AI

Integrate AI thoughtfully to enhance performance and support business growth.
How to use AI safely and responsibly in your business
How SMEs can strategically adopt AI – without losing sight of core business needs
How AI can boost small business growth
Tackling late payments

Late payments can impact your business – here’s how to stay in control.
Late payments can put SMEs at risk – these 9 steps can help protect your business
How SMEs can tackle late invoices with the new Fair Payment Code
How invoice factoring could help your business
Hidden costs

Understand the unseen expenses that can affect your bottom line.
Your guide to business bank account monthly fees
Credit card processing fees in the UK: a complete guide for 2025
Understanding foreign transaction fees for your business
