Grants can help small manufacturers to scale
SMEs make up 99% of UK manufacturers, but many struggle to scale. Understanding available support and new grants could unlock potential and accelerate growth.
Guide
SMEs make up 99% of UK manufacturers, but many struggle to scale. Understanding available support and new grants could unlock potential and accelerate growth.
Guide
Social media can help your business to be seen by millions. Discover the benefits it can bring, which platforms to target and how to boost your marketing efforts.
Guide
From phishing scams to ransomware attacks, cybercriminals are targeting SMEs in record numbers.
Case study
Since founding H2k Botanicals in 2000, Hazel Barry has grown the company from a personal vision into a respected name in the skincare industry.
Hazel reflects on her business journey and how the company is thriving in an ever-evolving market.
Case study
Alistair started Hayward Wright Accountancy Group in 2007 and in time, he navigated a financial crisis and a pandemic, but his client-focused approach has always kept his team busy.
Here, he discusses his business journey so far...
Case study
If you’re thinking of starting a business, having Sarah Abel in your corner would definitely set you on the right track. And this has happened to hundreds of people in the hair and beauty industry, thanks to Sarah’s business TNB Skills Training.
Sarah shares her business story and the lessons she’s learned from securing government funding.
Decades of experience in the financial sector
Regularly featured in the national and regional press
Clear and impartial insights to help you make confident financial decisions