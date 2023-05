A business prepaid card acts like a debit card, but money needs to be added to the card in advance to make purchases or withdrawals from an ATM. A prepaid card is useful for your business as it is a convenient way for you and your employees to spend money without going over budget.

For example, a prepaid card for business could be used for employee expenses if they travel to meetings or for buying things like office supplies. It could also be useful if you plan a team social and the card can be used to buy the first couple of rounds!

Plus, a prepaid card does not require a credit check, so the application process is more straightforward than a credit card. You can normally apply for a card online through the provider’s website or app.