A business prepaid card works like a debit or credit card, only money needs to be added to the card before you can make purchases or withdrawals from an ATM.
A prepaid card is useful for your business - it can act as a convenient way for you or your employees to spend money without going over budget.
A prepaid card could be used for employee expenses when travelling to meetings or as a petty cash alternative for purchasing office supplies or stock. It could also be useful at a team social, as the card can be used to buy the first couple of rounds of refreshments or to pay for activities.
Plus, a prepaid card doesn't require a credit check - so the application process is more straightforward than with a credit card. You can normally apply for a card online through a provider’s website or app.
Prepaid business cards can have a range of benefits for your business and make managing expenses easier. Here are a few reasons why:
As only the money loaded onto the card can be spent, using a business prepaid card makes it easier to limit and keep track of spending. Many also integrate with your accounting software.
You’ll be paying for expenses at the point you load funds onto the card rather than after money has been spent so you’ll know what your costs are sooner. There’s also no reimbursement admin.
You’re not borrowing money with a prepaid card so no credit checks are required when you apply. This makes it quicker and easier to get a business prepaid card than a business credit card.
Although a range of fees can apply to business prepaid cards, the cost is often lower than for business credit cards. Make sure you’re clear about what the fees are before you apply for one.
Using a business prepaid card instead of a company credit or debit card makes it easier to issue to a large number of employees and you can control and monitor their individual spending.
Before you can start using your prepaid card for business, you need to load funds onto it so the card has a balance. This can usually be done easily online, either through the provider’s app or their website.
Once the money's in the account, the card can then be used by yourself or your employees to make purchases. When the balance becomes low, simply top it up with additional funds in the same way.
Some cards may allow you to set spending limits for each card you own, so this helps you to keep track of your budget.
Business prepaid cards can also be used if you have meetings abroad. However, always check the fees for overseas transactions to see whether you could get a better deal elsewhere.
Here are some things to consider when you’re reviewing the cards available:
Our editors have picked their top prepaid card for business based on various factors, including fees and transaction charges.
“The Tide Expense card offers convenience and security for your team's expenses. Manage all your team's cards in one place, with the ability to freeze and cancel cards to control unauthorised usage.”
A business prepaid card can be used in any UK retailer that accepts debit or credit cards - so you should find it's accepted in most places.
A prepaid card can also be used abroad and some cards allow you to add euros or US dollars onto them in advance. This could save you money in foreign transaction fees in itself - and because you’ve preloaded your card with the correct currency, exchange rate fluctuations won’t affect the balance on your card.
If you travel to several countries with different currencies, look for a card that lets you load multiple currencies onto it in advance.
No, you can’t go overdrawn on a prepaid card as you can only spend the money that is on the card. You can’t borrow any money or fall into debt with a prepaid card.
Yes, you can get more than one card. Some providers allow you to acquire additional cards to pass on to other people, such as employees, friends or family. They will only be able to spend the money added to the specific card they’ve been given.
Yes, you can make international payments with a prepaid card, depending on the provider. Many prepaid card services offer features like sending or receiving international payments, making them a convenient option if you frequently transfer money abroad or receive payments from overseas. Always check the specific terms and fees with your provider to ensure it meets your needs.
Yes, prepaid cards can be good for travel money. Prepaid cards can be used around the world, but you may also wish to look out for travel prepaid cards that can be loaded with the currency of the country you’re travelling to, which usually reduces the cost of spending overseas. Before choosing a travel prepaid card, however, explore other options for spending money abroad.
The minimum age to get a prepaid card varies by provider. While many cards will require you to be at least 18 years old, some are available for younger users, often with parental consent. In fact, certain providers offer prepaid cards to children as young as six, making them a popular option for teaching money management skills early.
A prepaid card is not protected by Section 75, as this protection applies only to credit cards. However, if something goes wrong with a transaction, you may still be able to reclaim your money through the chargeback scheme, depending on the circumstances.
Most business prepaid cards have a maximum balance limit, but the exact amount varies depending on the card provider. These limits are typically set to comply with regulations and prevent misuse. Check with your card provider to understand the specific balance limits for your card.
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