A business prepaid card works like a debit or credit card, only money needs to be added to the card before you can make purchases or withdrawals from an ATM.

A prepaid card is useful for your business - it can act as a convenient way for you or your employees to spend money without going over budget.

A prepaid card could be used for employee expenses when travelling to meetings or as a petty cash alternative for purchasing office supplies or stock. It could also be useful at a team social, as the card can be used to buy the first couple of rounds of refreshments or to pay for activities.

Plus, a prepaid card doesn't require a credit check - so the application process is more straightforward than with a credit card. You can normally apply for a card online through a provider’s website or app.