Our best HR software for small businesses

This depends on several factors, the features offered in the package and the type of subscription.

Typically this is priced annually or monthly, and may be calculated one of two ways:

Per-employee: the most common pricing option, as charged by accessPeopleHR, CharlieHR and Sage HR

Business size and need: as charged by Breathe HR

A good rule of thumb is that pricing costs around £3-10 per month per user for a typical HR software system, while Breathe HR’s entry level Core package charges £18 per month for “micro” businesses of 1-10 people, scaling all the way to £500/month for businesses employing up to 200 people.

Examine carefully what you get for your money – many features may be restricted to higher tiers or optional add-ons. These are often charged separately at a flat additional rate, such as £10-20 per module from Breathe HR. Sage HR’s Recruitment package for in-house acquisition teams costs a further £150 per month.

Many HR providers don’t publish their prices online; instead, contact them directly with details of your business type and size for a personal quotation. Also be aware than prices typically exclude VAT.