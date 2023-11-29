Our best HR software for small businesses

What are you looking for from your HR system? Is it better visibility of your workforce, or are you looking to improve your employees’ experience? Make a note of what you need.
Keeping on top of your HR duties can be time-consuming and difficult at the best of times. HR software helps businesses improve their human resources offering, with the aim of improving employee management and boosting satisfaction and productivity in the workplace. HR packages offer a wide range of features, including:
Centralised storage of all employee data
Recruitment and onboarding
Day-to-day management, such as time, attendance and payroll duties
Staff development – training and nurturing
Benefits administration
Reporting, analytics and compliance
HR software has played a major role in innovating new HR systems and processes thanks to its agile nature, which sees new features rolling out quickly in response to developments in the workplace. This was particularly true during the Covid-19 pandemic when businesses were shuttered, and employees were forced to work from home or go on furlough.
Whether you have a fully fledged human resources department in place or you’re a small business looking at ways to better manage your workforce, HR management system software may be a good choice for your company. Benefits include:
Ensuring management processes remain compliant
Reducing administrative costs
Boosting employee satisfaction
Improving communication and therefore productivity across the company
Gaining a better understanding of your workforce
Attracting, hiring and retaining new talent
HR software can streamline a range of tasks to save you time and maximise resources"
This depends on several factors, the features offered in the package and the type of subscription.
Typically this is priced annually or monthly, and may be calculated one of two ways:
Per-employee: the most common pricing option, as charged by accessPeopleHR, CharlieHR and Sage HR
Business size and need: as charged by Breathe HR
A good rule of thumb is that pricing costs around £3-10 per month per user for a typical HR software system, while Breathe HR’s entry level Core package charges £18 per month for “micro” businesses of 1-10 people, scaling all the way to £500/month for businesses employing up to 200 people.
Examine carefully what you get for your money – many features may be restricted to higher tiers or optional add-ons. These are often charged separately at a flat additional rate, such as £10-20 per module from Breathe HR. Sage HR’s Recruitment package for in-house acquisition teams costs a further £150 per month.
Many HR providers don’t publish their prices online; instead, contact them directly with details of your business type and size for a personal quotation. Also be aware than prices typically exclude VAT.
Armed with this insight, identify what features would help you achieve your HR goals. Check your current software to see whether it can meet these needs, or whether you’ll need to upgrade or switch.
Decide how much you wish to spend per month or year on HR software – then divide it into the number of employees within your organisation so your figures align with most pricing models.
Use the links on this page or perform a web search for ‘hr software uk’ to track down a list of potential providers. Visit each site to compare features, packages and prices against your budget and wish list.
Once you’ve narrowed down the field to a selection of suitable providers that can meet your needs, contact them for more details – many offer free consultations and trials so you can verify the product meets your needs.
The workplace is ever-changing, as demonstrated by the enforced switch to home working during the Covid-19 pandemic. HR teams have also had to adapt to cultural shifts like a switch to hybrid working or a focus on ensuring companies are more diverse, inclusive and equal.
And the challenges keep coming, whether it’s from an increased use of AI in the workplace or a shift towards the “employee experience” (EX) as part of improving workers’ wellbeing.
The good news is that many HR software companies have long mastered the art of agile working practices, ensuring that they can quickly translate developments in the workplace to new and improved services, so your company is ready to face change as it happens.
Yes, most HR software is designed to be customised for specific needs, but not all and not always off the shelf. It varies from platform to platform, so make sure you ask potential providers the question when evaluating different HR software platforms for your company.
When it comes to choosing the right HR software for a small business, make sure you know exactly what you need, what your budget is and what questions to ask potential providers. These might include what core features it offers, what optional add-ons are available, how customisable the software or platform is, and whether it’s easy to scale up and down according to your business’s changing needs.
The cost of HR software varies depending on the type of product you’re looking at (such as a specific type such as recruitment software or a more general-purpose HR platform), the provider and its pricing model. Many providers charge a monthly or annual subscription based on the number of employees you have while others offer different tiers based on your business size and need.
