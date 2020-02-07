<Mortgages

Man and woman looking over paperwork

What is a flexible mortgage?

A flexible mortgage is a type of mortgage that gives you more options around repayment. For instance, you might be able to overpay substantially, or it could permit you to pay different amounts each month, giving you more flexibility than a standard mortgage.

Different providers have their own definitions, so always check what’s being offered to determine if it’s right for you.

How do flexible mortgages work?

Flexible mortgages can vary from lender to lender, so it doesn’t always mean exactly the same thing. The most common options include:

Overpayment

This allows you to pay more than your standard monthly repayments. This can help you clear your mortgage more quickly and reduce the amount of interest you pay overall. Check whether there are any limits on how much you can overpay as you may be charged if you exceed these caps.

Overpayment

A lender may agree for you to pay less than the standard monthly amount for a set time. Lenders usually only allow this if you have overpaid previously. 

Payment holidays 

Some lenders allow you to take a break from making monthly payments for a set time, usually between one and six months. Remember that interest will continue to be charged while you’re taking a break, so you’ll pay more over the total term of the mortgage.

Drop-lock 

If you have a tracker mortgage, a drop-lock feature lets you switch your mortgage to the security of a fixed rate without paying any early repayment charges or remortgaging to another lender. 

Borrow-back 

A  borrow-back feature allows you to withdraw the money you’ve previously overpaid if you need it. This handy option means you can save on interest payments and use your flexible mortgage as a type of savings account.

Daily interest calculations

With this element, the interest you owe is calculated daily, so any payments you make are taken immediately into account. It’s much cheaper than other ways of calculating mortgage interest, such as monthly or yearly. If you overpay, for instance, your interest payments will drop straight away.

What mortgages can I get with flexibility?

Flexible repayment mortgage 

Most mortgages are repayment mortgages: each month you pay back some interest as well as a portion of the original loan. By the end of the mortgage, you have paid back the whole debt, including any interest in full.

Flexible offset mortgage 

Flexible offset mortgages use your savings to offset the interest you pay on your mortgage. For example, if you have a mortgage balance of £150,000 and £20,000 in savings, you will only be charged interest on £130,000.

Flexible fixed-rate mortgage

With a flexible fixed-rate mortgage, your interest rate and monthly repayments remain the same for a set time, usually two, three or five years. Fixed rates are usually more expensive, but you get certainty in return. When the fix ends you can remortgage, or move your lender’s standard variable rate (which is often expensive). Typically, a fixed mortgage will have fees attached if you want to overpay.

Flexible tracker mortgage 

A tracker mortgage follows movements on another financial indicator, most often the Bank of England base rate. Your rate, plus your monthly repayments, can go up and down. However, if your tracker mortgage includes a drop-lock feature, you can switch to a fixed-rate at any time. 

Benefits of a flexible mortgage 

  • More freedom to overpay, underpay or even take a break from mortgage payments 

  • Ideal if your income fluctuates, for instance, if you’re self-employed 

  • Can help you pay off your mortgage more quickly and save money

Downsides of a flexible mortgage?

  • Flexible mortgages typically have higher interest rates compared to standard mortgages

  • Different lenders will have different restrictions and terms and conditions

  • There will likely be limits on how much you can underpay and overpay 

How to choose the best flexible mortgage for me

When comparing flexible mortgages, it’s important to consider which features would be most beneficial to you. For example, if you’re thinking about taking out a tracker mortgage, you might like the security of a drop-lock feature. On the other hand, if your income tends to fluctuate, you might prefer a flexible mortgage that allows overpayments and underpayments.  

Once you’ve decided on the features you need, compare different mortgage offers to ensure the one you choose is suitable. Make sure to consider the rate, mortgage term, how much of a deposit is needed and the fees involved. 

Finally, make sure you check the terms, conditions and restrictions. These vary by provider, which is why it’s important to find the mortgage that best suits your circumstances. Important limits to look for include:

  • Minimum monthly repayments: You cannot pay less than this each month

  • Maximum repayment limits: The most you can overpay each month or year

  • Interest charges: If you take a mortgage holiday, interest will still be charged. Your minimum repayment amount may increase after the break

  • Mortgage holiday requests: Are not honoured unless you specifically request them

Flexible mortgages FAQs

Explore mortgage guides

See all guides

family running by lake

How to apply for a mortgage payment holiday

Recent research suggests that more than 2 million UK homeowners are considering taking mortgage payment holidays. But what is a mortgage payment holiday, how do you take one and what are the potential pitfalls? We explain all you need to know.

Read More
Should I overpay on my mortgage

Should I overpay on my mortgage?

If you have extra money to spare, you could make overpayments on your mortgage. This can reduce the amount you pay and shorten your mortgage term, but is it right for you?

Read More
Couple looking at tablet in veranda

How do offset mortgages work?

An offset mortgage is linked to your savings account and could save you money on interest. Here is how they work, who they suit and how much you could save.

Read More

