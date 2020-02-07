How to choose the best flexible mortgage for me

When comparing flexible mortgages, it’s important to consider which features would be most beneficial to you. For example, if you’re thinking about taking out a tracker mortgage, you might like the security of a drop-lock feature. On the other hand, if your income tends to fluctuate, you might prefer a flexible mortgage that allows overpayments and underpayments.

Once you’ve decided on the features you need, compare different mortgage offers to ensure the one you choose is suitable. Make sure to consider the rate, mortgage term, how much of a deposit is needed and the fees involved.

Finally, make sure you check the terms, conditions and restrictions. These vary by provider, which is why it’s important to find the mortgage that best suits your circumstances. Important limits to look for include: