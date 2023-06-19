How does a repayment mortgage work?

When you take out a repayment mortgage, you agree to repay the money you’ve borrowed and the interest accrued over a set number of years – known as the 'term'. It’s possible to get mortgages of all sorts of lengths, but 25 years is the most common.

You agree in advance how the interest is calculated. This could be at a fixed rate, where your monthly repayments are set in stone for a period of time, or a variable rate where the interest follows another indicator such as the Bank of England base rate.

The total amount borrowed – known as the “capital” – together with the agreed term and interest rate is used to determine your monthly payments. Every repayment then clears a portion of the loan’s balance and some of the interest. The amount is calculated so that you pay off the full amount owed, including interest, by the end of the mortgage term.