<Mortgage comparison

Compare repayment mortgages

Find the right repayment mortgage for you

Add your details and our broker partner Mojo will find a repayment mortgage for you

See repayment mortgages from 90+ lenders across the whole of market

Mojo Mortgages is an award-winning broker
SantanderNatWestBarclaysRoyal Bank of ScotlandTSBAccord MortgagesHSBCAIB (NI)AldermoreBank of IrelandSantanderNatWestBarclaysRoyal Bank of ScotlandTSBAccord MortgagesHSBCAIB (NI)AldermoreBank of Ireland
Get your repayment mortgage deal
Trustpilot
YOUR PROPERTY MAY BE REPOSSESSED IF YOU DO NOT KEEP UP REPAYMENTS ON YOUR MORTGAGE
Author
Atousa Homayounpour
Editor
James Andrews
Last updated
19 June 2023
On this page

What is a repayment mortgage?

When you borrow money to buy a house, you typically take out a mortgage. There are various kinds, but a repayment mortgage is the most common. This is when you pay back the total amount of capital borrowed alongside any interest over the full term of the loan. This means that once the mortgage is paid in full, you own the property outright. Repayment mortgage can also be known as capital repayment mortgage.

How does a repayment mortgage work?

When you take out a repayment mortgage, you agree to repay the money you’ve borrowed and the interest accrued over a set number of years – known as the 'term'. It’s possible to get mortgages of all sorts of lengths, but 25 years is the most common. 

You agree in advance how the interest is calculated. This could be at a fixed rate, where your monthly repayments are set in stone for a period of time, or a variable rate where the interest follows another indicator such as the Bank of England base rate.

The total amount borrowed – known as the “capital” – together with the agreed term and interest rate is used to determine your monthly payments. Every repayment then clears a portion of the loan’s balance and some of the interest. The amount is calculated so that you pay off the full amount owed, including interest, by the end of the mortgage term.

How to compare repayment mortgages

Your Mojo expert will compare repayment mortgages to find the right deal for you

Tell us what you need

Let us know your details so we can understand your mortgage needs.

Let us compare available deals

There are over 10,000 mortgage deals to choose from, so we’ll help you with that.

Get your mortgage with Mojo

You can apply right away if you like - and we never charge broker fees.
Get started

Types of repayment mortgage

Fixed-rate repayment mortgage

With this type of mortgage, your interest rate and your monthly repayments are fixed for a set period, usually two, three, five or ten years. For example, your mortgage rate could be fixed at 2% for three years. 

The advantage of this is that you are sheltered from any interest rate rises and know exactly what your mortgage costs will be for the duration of the deal. For many people, this security and ability to plan is extremely valuable.

The downside of fixed-rate mortgages is that their interest rates are often higher than variable-rate options and if the rates fall you won’t benefit. There are also often early repayment fees, meaning you might be charged extra if you want to overpay your mortgage or if you need to get out of your deal early.

Variable-rate repayment mortgage

With a variable-rate mortgage, your interest rate and repayments can change month by month. Variable-rate deals often track another financial indicator, most commonly the Bank of England base rate. If the indicator goes down, your payments will drop, but if it rises then you have to pay more each month.

The advantage of this type of mortgage is that it usually starts off cheaper than a fixed-rate loan and when the base rate falls you often end up with a very good deal. 

However, the downsides are that you have less security and your payments could increase rapidly. You need to be sure you can afford the repayments if rates rise, so it’s important to do some calculations if you’re considering this sort of deal.

Types of repayment mortgage

Fixed-rate repayment mortgage

With this type of mortgage, your interest rate and your monthly repayments are fixed for a set period, usually two, three, five or ten years. For example, your mortgage rate could be fixed at 2% for three years. 

The advantage of this is that you are sheltered from any interest rate rises and know exactly what your mortgage costs will be for the duration of the deal. For many people, this security and ability to plan is extremely valuable.

The downside of fixed-rate mortgages is that their interest rates are often higher than variable-rate options and if the rates fall you won’t benefit. There are also often early repayment fees, meaning you might be charged extra if you want to overpay your mortgage or if you need to get out of your deal early.

Variable-rate repayment mortgage

With a variable-rate mortgage, your interest rate and repayments can change month by month. Variable-rate deals often track another financial indicator, most commonly the Bank of England base rate. If the indicator goes down, your payments will drop, but if it rises then you have to pay more each month.

The advantage of this type of mortgage is that it usually starts off cheaper than a fixed-rate loan and when the base rate falls you often end up with a very good deal. 

However, the downsides are that you have less security and your payments could increase rapidly. You need to be sure you can afford the repayments if rates rise, so it’s important to do some calculations if you’re considering this sort of deal.

What’s the difference between repayment and interest-only mortgages? 

Unlike a repayment mortgage, with interest-only mortgages your monthly repayments only go towards paying off the interest on your mortgage. This means they don’t clear the balance of the money you borrowed (the remaining capital). 

Instead, you have to repay this sum at the end of your term. You can do this by using a repayment vehicle such as a savings plan (like an ISA or investment fund). Or by using a lump sum (perhaps gifted as an inheritance).

Interest-only mortgages tend to be less common these days, except for specific products like buy-to-let mortgages.

Repayment mortgage FAQs

Can I get a joint repayment mortgage?

Yes, most providers offer joint repayment mortgages. The process is the same as when you apply on your own. You need a deposit and to show that you can afford the monthly repayments and costs. Both applicants will have their credit records checked.

Can I get a repayment mortgage through a broker?

Yes. Our expert mortgage brokers, Mojo, can give you free advice and help scour the market to find a repayment mortgage that is suitable for your needs and individual financial circumstances.

Can I switch to a repayment mortgage?

Yes, if you currently have an interest-only mortgage, you can usually switch to a repayment deal. Your lender will have to carry out affordability checks to make sure you can meet the repayments and there could be early repayment fees to consider. Compare remortgages here.

About the author

Author imageAtousa Homayounpour
Atousa Homayounpour
Atousa is a Content Producer for money.co.uk, responsible for writing and editing a wide range of mortgage content that are helpful to the reader.
money.co.uk is not a mortgage intermediary and makes introductions to Mojo Mortgages to provide mortgage solutions.
money.co.uk and Mojo Mortgages are part of the same group of companies.
money.co.uk is a trading name of Dot Zinc Limited, registered in England (4093922) and authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (415689). Our registered address is: The Cooperage, 5 Copper Row, London, England, SE1 2LH.
Mojo is a trading style of Life's Great Limited which is registered in England and Wales (06246376). We are authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and are on the Financial Services Register (478215) Mojo’s registered office is The Cooperage, 5 Copper Row, London, SE1 2LH, and head office is WeWork No. 1 Spinningfields, Quay Street, Manchester, M3 3JE. To contact Mojo by phone, please call 0333 123 0012.