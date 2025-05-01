<Business Credit Cards

What is a business rewards credit card?

A business rewards credit card is a credit card that offers rewards for spending. It comes with everything you might expect from a normal business credit card, like the ability to streamline expenses and track spending, but you can also earn cashback, travel points and other extras. 

It works like a standard business credit card, as it will come with a credit limit and businesses can make purchases up to this amount. You’ll then receive a statement each month with the balance and how much needs to be paid. It’s a good idea to pay the full balance as then you’ll avoid paying interest.

A business credit card with rewards works slightly differently as it will generate rewards based on your spending. These rewards can then be turned into cashback, air miles or points for gift cards. 

What types of rewards can my business get?

A business rewards credit card can come with different rewards, so it’s worth doing your research to see which business credit card is best for your business. 

  • Cash rewards 

Cashback on business expenses is a common reward. For example, the business credit card might offer a flat rate on cashback, like 2% on all purchases or it could be a tiered system for different spending. This means you might get 1% on travel expenses but 2% on office supplies. 

Good for: businesses looking to make some extra cash on their expenses 

  • Travel rewards 

There are some business credit cards that offer travel rewards and perks on spending, like airport lounge access or travel insurance. There is also the option to earn Avios points on purchases which can then be turned into free flights or holidays. 

Good for: companies with teams that travel often or those who would like to maximise travel perks to offer as an incentive for employees 

  • Points-based rewards 

If you would like more flexibility with your rewards, then a points-based system is worth exploring. This means the business will earn points on spending and then this can be redeemed for a range of perks. For example, you could earn enough points to transfer them into gift cards or travel perks like holiday stays. 

Good for: businesses that want flexible rewards and can use them for clients and employees  

Our best business credit card for cashback

Our editors have picked out this top business credit card with a great deal on cashback.

Editor’s pick

For the first six months you can earn up to £2,000 with 2% cashback, which could give your small business a welcome boost on your regular expenses. It also offers 1% uncapped cashback after this offer period, so the rewards can keep growing.

Author image
Senior finance editor
Card
Funding Circle Business Cashback Card
Purchase
34.9% p.a. variable
Annual fee
£0
Representative APR (variable)
34.9% APR

Representative example: The standard interest rate on purchases is 34.9% pa. (variable), so if you borrow £1,200 the Representative APR will be 34.9% APR (variable)

View deal
We are classed as a credit broker for consumer credit, not a lender.

Our best business credit card for travel points

Our editors have picked out this top business credit because you can earn Avios.

Editor’s pick

This credit card is the premium offering from Capital on Tap and comes with an array of rewards. You'll need to pay £299 annually, but it comes with unlimited access to 1,600+ airport lounges and the opportunity to convert points to Avios. There's also 10,000 bonus points when £5,000 is spent within three months.

Author image
Senior finance editor
Card
Capital on Tap Business Pro Card
Purchase
35.6% p.a. variable
Annual fee
£299
Representative APR (variable)
111.92% APR

Representative example: Representative rate is 111.92% APR (variable).

View deal
Our best business credit card for no annual fee

Our editors have picked out this top business credit as there isn't an annual fee.

Editor’s pick
Card
Capital on Tap Business Credit Card
Purchase
35.6% p.a. variable
Annual fee
£0
Representative APR (variable)
35.6% APR

Representative example: Representative rate is 35.6% APR (variable).

View deal
Editorial policy: we create content directly for our customers, so you are always at the centre of every decision. Our aim is to be accurate, up to date and unbiased. We will never write content that’s been swayed by commercials.

How to choose the right business rewards credit card

If you are choosing a business credit card for rewards, then it’s important to understand how your business spends money and what types of rewards would make the biggest difference.

Look at your business expenses

What does your monthly and yearly spending look like? Is it mostly on travel or on things like equipment and advertising? This information will get you on the right track with your decision.

Decide on the type of rewards

Remember to choose a reward that suits your business needs. For example, there’s cashback for flexibility and travel rewards if you have to travel regularly.

Consider fees

Some business credit cards will offer rewards but you’ll need to pay a monthly or annual fee to access them. Look at your expenses and work out whether the cost of the fees is worth it.

Check terms and conditions

As with any financial product, it’s essential to check the terms and conditions before the application process. Check for whether there are any redemption restrictions or if the rewards expire on a certain date.

Are rewards worth the extra fees?

Rewards on business credit cards are only worth the fee if you spend enough money to cover the fee with the reward. This is easy to calculate if the reward is cashback, but remember to work out non-monetary rewards too.

For example, airport lounge access can be pricey so if you are getting this free it can all add up towards covering the fee. However if your spending is low on the credit card or you aren’t using the perks, this makes it more difficult to offset the fee.

Find out more about the benefits of business credits cards by reading our guide.

How can I apply for a business rewards credit card?

Every application will be slightly different, but here’s an idea of what you’ll need to apply for this type of credit card. 

1. Select the card for your business needs 

Always do your research before making a decision as you’ll want to be confident that this is the right business credit card for your business. Remember to align the reward with your business expenses. 

2. Start the application process 

You can normally apply for a business credit card online and you’ll be asked to fill out a form with your details

3. Share your business information 

Make sure you have your business and personal information ready. This can include: legal business name, business structure, business address, industry type, years in business and monthly business spend. 

4. Wait for the verdict

You’ll usually get a decision in minutes, but some providers can take a bit longer. If you’re approved you’ll then be told when to expect the credit card in the post. 

Do business rewards credit cards have any eligibility requirements?

Business credit cards for rewards do have eligibility requirements and these can vary depending on the provider.

For example, you’ll need to have a legitimate business and be able to provide proof of this. Providers will also check your credit score - which can include your business and personal credit score - to determine whether you are eligible for the credit limit. 

Sole traders and limited companies can normally apply for a business credit card but you’ll need to showcase your annual revenue or at least estimate, for eligibility purposes.

How can you make the most of the rewards?

Align spending with the rewards

If you want to make the most of your rewards, then make sure you understand exactly how to qualify for them. If you’ve picked a card that already aligns with your spending, you can naturally pick up rewards without having to change your habits.

Use rewards to offset business expenses

A savvy way to use your business rewards credit card is to use the rewards to support business spending. For example, when you earn cashback, put this back into the business by covering a regular business expense. 

Make the most of introductory offers

Some business credit cards will come with introductory offers, for example higher cashback for the first three months. If this is the case, plan ahead and get the card during a time when you might experience higher expenses.

Avoid paying interest

The key with any credit card is to try and pay off the balance in full each month so you avoid paying any interest. If you don’t do this, your business might end up paying more in interest rather than benefiting from the rewards.

For small business owners, a credit card with rewards can be a great way to make the most of your budget. If you’re already spending money on things like equipment or travel, it’s a good way to earn something back.
Author image
Lucinda O'Brien
Senior Finance Editor

FAQs

Can I get rewards on all business purchases made with my credit card?

The reward programmes on business credit cards are in place to benefit businesses, so it’s normal for business purchases to be rewarded. However, every credit card will be different and may have some restrictions on spending. That’s why it’s always important to read the terms and conditions.

Are business credit card rewards tax-deductible?

Generally, most business credit card rewards are not taxable. This means air miles or travel points don't need to be reported to HMRC. But, if you receive cash rewards or cash bonuses, these can be taxable so it's important to flag these when you do your tax return.

How many business reward credit cards should I have?

There isn't a limit to how many business credit cards you can have and having more than one can help to maximise rewards. However it's important to only apply for the credit cards that you can use responsibly, as otherwise it could harm your credit score. Smaller businesses might have a couple of credit cards to suit their cashflow needs or for employees to use them for expenses.

What happens if I get a refund for a purchase made with a business rewards card?

It's important to note that if you get a refund for a purchase made with a business rewards credit card, the rewards you initially earned will be deducted from your balance.

Do business rewards expire?

Yes, business credit card rewards can expire but it will depend on your provider. For example, some rewards won't expire as long as you have the account open and active, but others might have a specific timeframe for use.

About the author

Author imageLucinda O'Brien
Lucinda O'Brien
Lucinda O'Brien has spent the past 10 years writing and editing content for regional and national titles. She applies her industry knowledge to ensure readers can make confident financial decisions.

