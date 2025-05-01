A business rewards credit card can come with different rewards, so it’s worth doing your research to see which business credit card is best for your business.

Cash rewards

Cashback on business expenses is a common reward. For example, the business credit card might offer a flat rate on cashback, like 2% on all purchases or it could be a tiered system for different spending. This means you might get 1% on travel expenses but 2% on office supplies.

Good for: businesses looking to make some extra cash on their expenses

Travel rewards

There are some business credit cards that offer travel rewards and perks on spending, like airport lounge access or travel insurance. There is also the option to earn Avios points on purchases which can then be turned into free flights or holidays.

Good for: companies with teams that travel often or those who would like to maximise travel perks to offer as an incentive for employees

Points-based rewards

If you would like more flexibility with your rewards, then a points-based system is worth exploring. This means the business will earn points on spending and then this can be redeemed for a range of perks. For example, you could earn enough points to transfer them into gift cards or travel perks like holiday stays.

Good for: businesses that want flexible rewards and can use them for clients and employees