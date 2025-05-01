If you want to make the most of your rewards, then make sure you understand exactly how to qualify for them. If you’ve picked a card that already aligns with your spending, you can naturally pick up rewards without having to change your habits.
“It’s better to try something and see whether it works, than not try at all.”
Richard Young co-founded selfcatering.co.uk after managing his own self catering properties for years. The online business helps people find their dream holiday cottage by working with rental companies across the UK.
Richard shares his business story and highlights the financial products that have helped to grow his business - including a business credit card.