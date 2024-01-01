Business success stories from SME owners and entrepreneurs

<Business
Business case studies

We've spoken to business owners across the UK to hear their stories. Here, you'll find in-depth examples of how businesses have overcome challenges, achieved their goals and driven growth.

Explore these stories to find out what's possible for your business.

Alex Somervell and his business partner Jonny Pryn

Meet Alex: the entrepreneur with an innovative new product helping people to avoid scams

Alex Somervell has launched Ask Silver, a free scam checker that lives inside WhatsApp

Mairi Curle

Meet Mairi: a teacher who found a new path after Covid by running her own business

Mairi Curle took on franchise business Boogie Beat Music and Movement in 2022, which runs workshops for children

Hazel Barry

Meet Hazel: the skincare entrepreneur who sold her home to pursue her dream

Hazel Barry founded H2k Botanicals nearly 25 years ago, driven by her mission to create skincare solutions for sensitive skin.

Richard Young

Meet Richard: the small business owner helping people to find their dream holiday home

Richard Young officially launched selfcatering.co.uk in 2024 and it’s already gaining momentum thanks to his digital marketing skills.

Angela Patton

Meet Angela: the small business owner helping midlife women to reclaim their confidence

Angela Patton founded nutrition business Eve Biology after her doctor told her to take a step back from her career.

Neil Trewick

Meet Neil: the surveyor who turned redundancy into a booming business

Neil Trewick set up Trew Surveying two years ago and it has already won multiple awards due to its fast growth

Alistair Hayward-Wright

Meet Alistair: the man behind the accountancy firm that won’t stop growing after 17 years

Alistair Hayward-Wright’s passion for supporting business owners has paid off as his own company continues to flourish

Beena Sharma

Meet Beena: the award-winning CEO helping businesses to reach net zero

Beena Sharma is the CEO and co-founder of CCU International, a small business that’s making waves worldwide after only trading for two years.

