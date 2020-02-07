Press updates

UK families are facing the biggest drop to their incomes in nearly 50 years. According to The Resolution Foundation, the typical household income is set to fall by around £1,000 this year, the steepest decline since the mid-1970s.Read More
Lent this year begins on the 2nd of March and lasts until the 14th of April. Although traditionally a Christian holiday, anyone can take part - with thousands giving up treats like chocolate, wine or takeaways.Read More
Commuters are facing major setbacks this week on rail travel after Storm Dudley wreaked havoc across the UK, causing severe delays and cancellations to rail services. All rail services in Scotland were suspended yesterday due to high winds, power disruptions and fallen trees.Read More
Inflation surged 5.5% in January to its highest rate in 30 years, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) has revealed today. The shocking figure is even higher than the previous record of 5.4%, which was set just the previous month.Read More
Real wages fell by 1.2% at the end of 2021 as shop prices rose faster than salaries, according to the latest figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS).Read More
Petrol prices have hit a record high after soaring to a whopping 148.02p a litre over the weekend - eclipsing the previous high set in November last year.Read More
The UK economy grew at its fastest rate since the Second World War last year after GDP surged by 7.5%, official figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) have revealed. The resurgence comes after a devastating 9.4% collapse in 2020 as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.Read More
House prices have grown at their fastest annual rate since June 2021 due to high demand and low supply, according to Nationwide building society. The lender today revealed that prices have rocketed by 11.2% year-on-year in January, while Lloyds Bank has launched its cheapest ever 10 year mortgage this week.Read More
Valentine’s Day is just around the corner, and many lovestruck Brits are gearing up to propose on the most romantic day of the year. As much as this can be exciting, it’s easy to get stressed by the financial implications of the whole process.Read More
More than 1.3 million people could be missing out on Universal Credit payments of up to £7,300 a year, according to data from the New Economics Foundation. The number of Brits eligible for the benefit has skyrocketed thanks to a rule change in the Autumn Budget.Read More
This year HMRC has waived the penalty for missing the self assessment tax deadline (January 31st), effectively meaning that individuals have until February 28th to file their tax returnsRead More
Inflation has climbed to its highest rate in 30 years, 5.4%. That’s the fastest rise in prices since 1992. Following levels of personal debt rising and cost of living changes our personal finance experts urge that it’s more important than ever to keep costs down in the face of price rises across the board.Read More
Why it’s a good idea to have your tax return paid through PAYERead More
While the rest of us were unwrapping presents, 2,828 Brits were filing their tax returns on the 25th of December. Our personal finance experts have put together some handy tips to guide you through the process.Read More
With just over a week to go, here is a handy guide to help you with your last minute preparationsRead More
Retail giant Amazon announces its ban of Visa Credit Card payments in the UK from 19 January. Money.co.uk comments on the changeRead More
With only two weeks until Black Friday, everyone wants to make sure they can bag the biggest bargains and make the most of their money. If you’re considering picking up a rewards card to make the most of your money this Black Friday this is what you need to know.Read More
More than half of hospitality workers in the UK say their bosses lie about tips, according to new research by leading price comparison site money.co.uk.Read More
For those in full time work, the cost of childcare alone can be a massive financial strain, and that’s not even counting half term activities. If you’re looking for fun and free ways to keep your kids busy this half-term, you should check out what services your council provides.Read More
Now is the time to review your pension options to make sure your chosen scheme is setting you up in the best possible way for retirement.Read More
Our personal finance experts share several tips and tricks you can use to ensure you have fun during Freshers, while also maintaining a healthy bank balance and preparing for any potential disruption.Read More
Breakups can be difficult when finances are involved and often money is one of the most contentious of issues between you and your ex-partner. Money.co.uk share several simple steps to ease the process of financial separation and keep yourself protected.Read More
New data from HMRC reveals that cash ISAs attracted 1.2m more savers in 2019-20, as an increasing number of people ignored low rates to put money away. Money.co.uk highlight the rewarding benefits of cash ISAs.Read More
Money.co.uk highlights what you can receive from your local authority for free such as a variety of different services, support schemes and freebies.Read More
American Express has announced that from August, they are set to cut their cashback rates. The personal finance experts at money.co.uk comment on how this could impact customers.Read More
Press release | Money.co.uk comments on the new breathing space scheme, which has the potential to help out thousands of people in debtRead More
The personal finance experts at money.co.uk comment on if a holiday home investment is worth it, after a number of high profile individuals are reportedly set to lose millions on investments.Read More
Following news of the government's new scheme, which allows borrowers to purchase a house with only a 5% deposit, banks have released their 95% LTV products, money.co.uk comments.Read More
As the tax year begins, many will consider putting money into an investment ISA. Money.co.uk comment on if opening one is worth the investment.Read More
Press release | Millions of people have found themselves to be hundreds of pounds poorer thanks to price hike inflations. Money.co.uk have laid bare figures.Read More
Press release | Money.co.uk has analysed the extent of debt that Brits' have built up in the last year and uncovered how Covid-19 has impacted this.Read More
Press release | A new study from money.co.uk has revealed how much Brits will be spending as lockdown restrictions are lifted. Pub goers are predicted to spend £447M by Thursday 15th April.Read More
Research from money.co.uk has revealed that Princess Diana's engagement ring style is still the most sought after, in their 2021 study of the most popular engagement rings.Read More
Monday will see so many Brits rush to transfer their credit card balances, that money experts have dubbed it Balance Transfer Day.Read More
Online shopping this Black Friday is expected to break records but at what cost to the environment? The personal finance experts at money.co.uk have investigated how much CO2 could be produced by the millions of packages that will be delivered across the country.Read More
New research by personal finance experts, money.co.uk has revealed that Britain is set to shop online and go big on this year’s Black Friday sales.Read More
Press release | A new study from money.co.uk has revealed that forty percent of new parents are forced to cut short their maternity leave because they can’t afford the time off.Read More
Press release | The broadband experts at money.co.uk have produced a new report which identifies how internet speeds are impacting house prices across the country.Read More
As drivers get back behind the wheel, these tricks could save you £100’sRead More
Amid the impact that the Coronavirus has had on the UK economy, the Employment rate is at a 10-year low. Money.co.uk has commented on the effect this could have on people's mental health.Read More
With most of the nation stuck indoors due to lockdown restrictions, homeowners across the UK are investing in lockdown makeovers, money.co.uk reveals new research.Read More
The personal finance experts at money.co.uk have produced a handy Christmas Best Savings guide, to show shoppers exactly when to shop savvy for Christmas discounts and how to make the most of the potential savings available, to lighten the financial load at Christmas.Read More
UK households have slashed their personal spending during lockdown – saving an average of £2,879 each during the 13 weeks of quarantine, according to a new report from money.co.uk.Read More
Workers across the UK no longer see getting a university education as the key to unlocking better career options. However, new research from money.co.uk suggests that graduates do earn considerably more than those without degrees over a lifetime.Read More
Bored Brits in lockdown have been pining for their favourite brands more than ever before, a new report by the personal finance experts at money.co.uk has revealed.Read More
ONS has released new figures on household spend across the UK, following months of lockdown and social distancing restrictions. Money.co.uk comments on how people can best manage their money during these times.Read More
StepChange has revealed the extent of debt that UK households are experiencing as a result of Covid-19. Money.co.uk comments on these concerns.Read More
Across the country offices and workplaces that have been closed for months are slowly starting to re-open their doors and welcome back employees following the Covid-19 lockdown. Money.co.uk has provided guidance for employees going back.Read More
Following the coronavirus lockdown, we are starting to gradually head back to normality, with many employees are set to start returning to work from the 15th of June. Money.co.uk has offered tips for employers on how to do so safely and effectively.Read More
New data reveals that almost half of UK businesses (42%) have less than 6 months of cash reserves as a result of lockdown restrictions. Money.co.uk comments on the state of the jobs market across the UK.Read More
Coronavirus has caused many of us increased money worries due to a reduction in income and job security concerns. money.co.uk comments on financial anxiety and gives tips on how to cope with it during a pandemic.Read More
UK Finance Household Review is reflecting on turbulent start to the first 3 months of the year- money.co.uk comments on these findingsRead More
COVID-19 has created turmoil in global financial markets, hitting many people’s pension pots. Money.co.uk comments on this concern and gives guidance for those thinking about retirementRead More
As lockdown measures start to ease, the money.co.uk is looking ahead to reveal the first things Brits will do when the restrictions on day-to-day life are fully lifted.Read More
With much of the country officially closed for business, stay home Brits have used the nationwide lockdown to save on average £396 in the last six weeks. Money.co.uk reveals full data and comments further.Read More
Research from money.co.uk reveals the items that Brits have spent on since lockdown began, as over one third of Brits head online more often for retail therapy, than before the COVID-19 crisis.Read More
If you're planning your wedding party playlist then take note, a new study into dance floor fillers has revealed Nightcrawlers' 'Push The Feeling On' is the song most likely to get people's feet moving and hips shaking, with 'Horny' by Mousse T. ft. Hot 'n' Juicy in a close second.Read More
New data from ONS reveals the harsh realities the coronavirus pandemic is having on businesses, Money.co.uk comments on this; as well as provides tips on how employees can remain productive and healthy throughout lockdownRead More
As the effects of coronavirus continue to hit the high street with the collapse of Oasis and Warehouse, money.co.uk comments.Read More
Workers across the country have found their pockets hit by the coronavirus crisis. Money.co.uk has provided tips on how you can save money and manage your budget with less cash coming in.Read More