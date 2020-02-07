Press updates

<Press

09 March 2022

Biggest income squeeze in 50 years: How to navigate the choppy financial waters

UK families are facing the biggest drop to their incomes in nearly 50 years. According to The Resolution Foundation, the typical household income is set to fall by around £1,000 this year, the steepest decline since the mid-1970s.

24 February 2022

What bad financial habits should you be giving up this lent?

Lent this year begins on the 2nd of March and lasts until the 14th of April. Although traditionally a Christian holiday, anyone can take part - with thousands giving up treats like chocolate, wine or takeaways.

17 February 2022

Train cancellations:How to claim a refund

Commuters are facing major setbacks this week on rail travel after Storm Dudley wreaked havoc across the UK, causing severe delays and cancellations to rail services. All rail services in Scotland were suspended yesterday due to high winds, power disruptions and fallen trees.

16 February 2022

Inflation rises at record rate: Why has this happened and how does it affect you?

Inflation surged 5.5% in January to its highest rate in 30 years, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) has revealed today. The shocking figure is even higher than the previous record of 5.4%, which was set just the previous month.

15 February 2022

Real wages fall as inflation outpaces pay increases: Is it time to ask for a pay rise?

Real wages fell by 1.2% at the end of 2021 as shop prices rose faster than salaries, according to the latest figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

14 February 2022

Petrol prices rocket to record high: Is it time to go electric?

Petrol prices have hit a record high after soaring to a whopping 148.02p a litre over the weekend - eclipsing the previous high set in November last year.

11 February 2022

UK economy rebounds 7.5%: what does this mean in real terms?

The UK economy grew at its fastest rate since the Second World War last year after GDP surged by 7.5%, official figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) have revealed. The resurgence comes after a devastating 9.4% collapse in 2020 as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

01 February 2022

House price hike: top tips and tricks to save for a mortgage

House prices have grown at their fastest annual rate since June 2021 due to high demand and low supply, according to Nationwide building society. The lender today revealed that prices have rocketed by 11.2% year-on-year in January, while Lloyds Bank has launched its cheapest ever 10 year mortgage this week.

01 February 2022

How much does it cost to pop the question?

Valentine’s Day is just around the corner, and many lovestruck Brits are gearing up to propose on the most romantic day of the year. As much as this can be exciting, it’s easy to get stressed by the financial implications of the whole process.

31 January 2022

Universal credit: Are you missing out on payments of up to £7,300 a year?

More than 1.3 million people could be missing out on Universal Credit payments of up to £7,300 a year, according to data from ​​the New Economics Foundation. The number of Brits eligible for the benefit has skyrocketed thanks to a rule change in the Autumn Budget.

24 January 2022

Brits urged not to delay in submitting tax returns despite HMRC extension

This year HMRC has waived the penalty for missing the self assessment tax deadline (January 31st), effectively meaning that individuals have until February 28th to file their tax returns

19 January 2022

Inflation surges to 5.4% - its highest rate in 30 years

Inflation has climbed to its highest rate in 30 years, 5.4%. That’s the fastest rise in prices since 1992. Following levels of personal debt rising and cost of living changes our personal finance experts urge that it’s more important than ever to keep costs down in the face of price rises across the board.

23 December 2021

One month to go until the self assessment deadline

Why it’s a good idea to have your tax return paid through PAYE

23 December 2021

Thousands submit tax returns on christmas day

While the rest of us were unwrapping presents, 2,828 Brits were filing their tax returns on the 25th of December. Our personal finance experts have put together some handy tips to guide you through the process.

13 December 2021

Last minute christmas shopping tips

With just over a week to go, here is a handy guide to help you with your last minute preparations

17 November 2021

Amazon to stop accepting Visa credit cards in UK

Retail giant Amazon announces its ban of Visa Credit Card payments in the UK from 19 January. Money.co.uk comments on the change

12 November 2021

Should you get a Reward Card for Black Friday?

With only two weeks until Black Friday, everyone wants to make sure they can bag the biggest bargains and make the most of their money. If you’re considering picking up a rewards card to make the most of your money this Black Friday this is what you need to know.

14 October 2021

Hospitality workers accuse bosses of keeping tips for themselves

More than half of hospitality workers in the UK say their bosses lie about tips, according to new research by leading price comparison site money.co.uk.

13 October 2021

How to plan for half term without breaking the bank

For those in full time work, the cost of childcare alone can be a massive financial strain, and that’s not even counting half term activities. If you’re looking for fun and free ways to keep your kids busy this half-term, you should check out what services your council provides.

23 September 2021

FSPS report reveals employer pension contributions down by 5%

Now is the time to review your pension options to make sure your chosen scheme is setting you up in the best possible way for retirement.

07 September 2021

Ultimate fresher finance guide

Our personal finance experts share several tips and tricks you can use to ensure you have fun during Freshers, while also maintaining a healthy bank balance and preparing for any potential disruption.

23 July 2021

How to stop your ex ruining your credit score

Breakups can be difficult when finances are involved and often money is one of the most contentious of issues between you and your ex-partner. Money.co.uk share several simple steps to ease the process of financial separation and keep yourself protected.

22 July 2021

Why cash ISAs are small but perfectly formed

New data from HMRC reveals that cash ISAs attracted 1.2m more savers in 2019-20, as an increasing number of people ignored low rates to put money away. Money.co.uk highlight the rewarding benefits of cash ISAs.

22 July 2021

Local Council Support: What you can get from your local authority for free

Money.co.uk highlights what you can receive from your local authority for free such as a variety of different services, support schemes and freebies.

06 May 2021

AMEX CUTS CASHBACK RATES Are the cards still worth it?

American Express has announced that from August, they are set to cut their cashback rates. The personal finance experts at money.co.uk comment on how this could impact customers.

04 May 2021

Free ‘Breathing Space’ Scheme Launches Today, But Concern People Could Still Miss Out

Press release | Money.co.uk comments on the new breathing space scheme, which has the potential to help out thousands of people in debt

27 April 2021

HOW TO PREVENT HOLIDAY HOME HELL Is investing in property abroad really the answer?

The personal finance experts at money.co.uk comment on if a holiday home investment is worth it, after a number of high profile individuals are reportedly set to lose millions on investments.

19 April 2021

95% Mortgage Returns: What does it mean for potential homeowners?

Following news of the government's new scheme, which allows borrowers to purchase a house with only a 5% deposit, banks have released their 95% LTV products, money.co.uk comments.

12 April 2021

ISA Season : Now may be the time to invest but are Investment ISAs for you?

As the tax year begins, many will consider putting money into an investment ISA. Money.co.uk comment on if opening one is worth the investment.

01 April 2021

National Price Hike Day 2021

Press release | Millions of people have found themselves to be hundreds of pounds poorer thanks to price hike inflations. Money.co.uk have laid bare figures.

21 March 2021

Debt Awareness Week: Average Brit brought £9,246 debt into 2021

Press release | Money.co.uk has analysed the extent of debt that Brits' have built up in the last year and uncovered how Covid-19 has impacted this.

15 March 2021

Cheers! Brits set to spend £447m in pubs by Thursday 15th April

Press release | A new study from money.co.uk has revealed how much Brits will be spending as lockdown restrictions are lifted. Pub goers are predicted to spend £447M by Thursday 15th April.

03 February 2021

Princess Diana's diamonds still UK No. 1

Research from money.co.uk has revealed that Princess Diana's engagement ring style is still the most sought after, in their 2021 study of the most popular engagement rings.

11 January 2021

T-day sees Brits rush to move credit card debts

Monday will see so many Brits rush to transfer their credit card balances, that money experts have dubbed it Balance Transfer Day.

04 November 2020

Online shopping this Black Friday is expected to break records but at what cost to the environment? The personal finance experts at money.co.uk have investigated how much CO2 could be produced by the millions of packages that will be delivered across the country.

27 October 2020

Bleak Friday For High Streets As Shoppers Set To Spend Online In 2020

New research by personal finance experts, money.co.uk has revealed that Britain is set to shop online and go big on this year’s Black Friday sales.

19 October 2020

New parents forced to go back to work early because they can't afford time off

Press release | A new study from money.co.uk has revealed that forty percent of new parents are forced to cut short their maternity leave because they can’t afford the time off.

11 September 2020

2020 Broadband Housing Index press release

Press release | The broadband experts at money.co.uk have produced a new report which identifies how internet speeds are impacting house prices across the country.

07 September 2020

Save money on your car insurance with these industry hacks

As drivers get back behind the wheel, these tricks could save you £100’s

11 August 2020

money.co.uk | Employment rate at a 10-year low

Amid the impact that the Coronavirus has had on the UK economy, the Employment rate is at a 10-year low. Money.co.uk has commented on the effect this could have on people's mental health.

05 August 2020

Press release | Renovation Nation

With most of the nation stuck indoors due to lockdown restrictions, homeowners across the UK are investing in lockdown makeovers, money.co.uk reveals new research.

30 July 2020

Press release | Christmas Best Savings

The personal finance experts at money.co.uk have produced a handy Christmas Best Savings guide, to show shoppers exactly when to shop savvy for Christmas discounts and how to make the most of the potential savings available, to lighten the financial load at Christmas.

09 July 2020

Press Release | Lockdown Legacy Savings

UK households have slashed their personal spending during lockdown – saving an average of £2,879 each during the 13 weeks of quarantine, according to a new report from money.co.uk.

25 June 2020

Press Release | Two thirds don't believe a degree is necessary for entering work

Workers across the UK no longer see getting a university education as the key to unlocking better career options. However, new research from money.co.uk suggests that graduates do earn considerably more than those without degrees over a lifetime.

16 June 2020

Brand-a-Lust Report Reveals the UK's Most Searched for Brands

Bored Brits in lockdown have been pining for their favourite brands more than ever before, a new report by the personal finance experts at money.co.uk has revealed.

11 June 2020

money.co.uk comments: ONS Household Spending Figures

ONS has released new figures on household spend across the UK, following months of lockdown and social distancing restrictions. Money.co.uk comments on how people can best manage their money during these times.

09 June 2020

money.co.uk comments: StepChange household debt warning

StepChange has revealed the extent of debt that UK households are experiencing as a result of Covid-19. Money.co.uk comments on these concerns.

08 June 2020

Guide for employees returning to work (press centre)

Across the country offices and workplaces that have been closed for months are slowly starting to re-open their doors and welcome back employees following the Covid-19 lockdown. Money.co.uk has provided guidance for employees going back.

08 June 2020

Tips for employers on returning to work post-lockdown

Following the coronavirus lockdown, we are starting to gradually head back to normality, with many employees are set to start returning to work from the 15th of June. Money.co.uk has offered tips for employers on how to do so safely and effectively.

04 June 2020

Lockdown sees job vacancies continue to plummet

New data reveals that almost half of UK businesses (42%) have less than 6 months of cash reserves as a result of lockdown restrictions. Money.co.uk comments on the state of the jobs market across the UK.

04 June 2020

money.co.uk Comments: Dealing with financial anxiety during a pandemic

Coronavirus has caused many of us increased money worries due to a reduction in income and job security concerns. money.co.uk comments on financial anxiety and gives tips on how to cope with it during a pandemic.

04 June 2020

money.co.uk comment: UK Finance household review

UK Finance Household Review is reflecting on turbulent start to the first 3 months of the year- money.co.uk comments on these findings

02 June 2020

Money.co.uk: Financial guidance on retirement

COVID-19 has created turmoil in global financial markets, hitting many people’s pension pots. Money.co.uk comments on this concern and gives guidance for those thinking about retirement

01 June 2020

Revealed: The UK's post-lockdown priorities revealed

As lockdown measures start to ease, the money.co.uk is looking ahead to reveal the first things Brits will do when the restrictions on day-to-day life are fully lifted.

05 May 2020

Staying home helps the nation save £396 since the start of lockdown

With much of the country officially closed for business, stay home Brits have used the nationwide lockdown to save on average £396 in the last six weeks. Money.co.uk reveals full data and comments further.

04 May 2020

Lockdown leads to a surge in online shopping

Research from money.co.uk reveals the items that Brits have spent on since lockdown began, as over one third of Brits head online more often for retail therapy, than before the COVID-19 crisis.

20 April 2020

Planning a wedding next year? This formula is proven to get guests on the dance floor

If you're planning your wedding party playlist then take note, a new study into dance floor fillers has revealed Nightcrawlers' 'Push The Feeling On' is the song most likely to get people's feet moving and hips shaking, with 'Horny' by Mousse T. ft. Hot 'n' Juicy in a close second.

17 April 2020

Coronavirus wreaks havoc on UK Businesses

New data from ONS reveals the harsh realities the coronavirus pandemic is having on businesses, Money.co.uk comments on this; as well as provides tips on how employees can remain productive and healthy throughout lockdown

15 April 2020

Oasis and Warehouse administration comment

As the effects of coronavirus continue to hit the high street with the collapse of Oasis and Warehouse, money.co.uk comments.

03 April 2020

Money saving tips on a reduced salary

Workers across the country have found their pockets hit by the coronavirus crisis. Money.co.uk has provided tips on how you can save money and manage your budget with less cash coming in.

