If you only use a van occasionally or on a short-term basis for your work, you should consider temporary business van insurance. Flexible and comprehensive as standard, this short-term cover lasts from one hour to 28 days and can help in the day-to-day running of your company. It could potentially save you money as you’ll only be paying for cover you actually need.
Temporary business van insurance is a flexible, fast and cost-effective option if you only use a van for business needs on an intermittent basis. It allows you and your workers to enjoy comprehensive cover for a shorter, specific period of time, instead of on an annual basis.
It works in a similar way to regular van insurance but is designed for short-term needs e.g. commuting or transporting tools. Choose the dates you need cover for and the start and end dates. You only have to pay for the time you need.
As it’s a legal requirement for any vehicle on a UK road to have appropriate insurance, temporary van insurance can keep your business moving.
Your temporary business van insurance quote will vary depending on factors including your age, location, driving history, driving licence type and how long you’ve been driving. The make and model, age, and value of the van will also help determine the price.
You could use temporary business van insurance for any of the following work-related needs:
Borrowing a van: Need to borrow a van for an hour or two, a day, week or month? Only pay for the time you need and save on spending out for an annual policy. Is your regular van in the garage for some work? Borrow another van and get short-term cover for the time you’ll be driving it.
Buying or selling a van: Want to take a secondhand van out for a test drive before buying? Or want to cover someone on yours while they do the same? Short-term policies let you do this with ease.
Sharing the drive on a long journey: Take turns while driving and enjoy the peace of mind that comes with comprehensive cover, plus knowing your no claims bonus will not be affected.
If you own a small business, temporary business van insurance can help you run your company with efficiency. It can be used for the following:
Insuring new employees: Need your new starters to get behind the wheel of your van quickly? Get temporary business van insurance while they settle in and work through their probation.
Covering absences: Sickness and/or holidays left you short of drivers? Temporary business van insurance lets other members of your team take on the van driving responsibilities in the interim.
Temporary business needs: If you only need a van every now and then, short-term cover could cost less than an annual policy.
If you don’t have valid insurance, you could get points on your licence, face huge fines and even see your job — and business — come under threat. If you or your team drive a van for business purposes, you need to have business van insurance.
Temporary business van insurance generally runs from 1 hour to 28 days and is fully comprehensive, providing the following:
Cover for accidental and malicious damage to your van
Cover for loss or damage to your van caused by fire, theft, or attempted theft
Legal liabilities for injury or damage to another person or their property
Cover for driving in the UK plus third-party or equivariant level in the EU (in some instances)
Private van insurance (including temporary van insurance) only covers social purposes, such as visiting friends. Business van insurance provides cover for work-related purposes, including borrowing a van for commuting, test drives and when you want new employees to be ready to drive your van from day one.
If you use your van for work, you will need business van insurance.
If your policy expires and you continue driving without insurance, you could face legal penalties. Some insurers offer the option to extend or renew your cover before it ends.
