You could use temporary business van insurance for any of the following work-related needs:

Borrowing a van: Need to borrow a van for an hour or two, a day, week or month? Only pay for the time you need and save on spending out for an annual policy. Is your regular van in the garage for some work? Borrow another van and get short-term cover for the time you’ll be driving it.

Buying or selling a van: Want to take a secondhand van out for a test drive before buying? Or want to cover someone on yours while they do the same? Short-term policies let you do this with ease.

Sharing the drive on a long journey: Take turns while driving and enjoy the peace of mind that comes with comprehensive cover, plus knowing your no claims bonus will not be affected.

