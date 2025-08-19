Our best expense management software for small businesses

<Business
Find our top expense management tools to fit your UK small business

Simplify your spending with our best expense management tools

Expense management software gives you control of spending and automates reimbursing your employees
4 results found, sorted by affiliated products first. We always order products with our partners first and we may receive a small commission if you click on the deal and then purchase it. Find out how we order our comparisons.

Moss

Price
Custom
Receipt submission
App, Email, Web portal
Spending notifications
Real-time app notifications
Accounting software integration
Yes
Trustpilot score
4.3/5
More Information
Key features
  • All-in-one platform: cards, invoice management, and reimbursements.
  • AI-powered receipt scanning and data entry.
  • Customisable, multi-level approval workflows.
  • Real-time budget tracking and spending overview.
Eligibility
Recommended forBusinesses of all sizes looking for a comprehensive, automated, and modern spend management platform.
Not recommended forCompanies that only require a very basic expense tracking tool without advanced features or card issuing.
IntegrationsXero, Quickbooks, DATEV, Netsuite

Pleo

Price
From £9.50 per month
Receipt submission
App, Email
Spending notifications
Real-time app notifications
Accounting software integration
Yes
Trustpilot score
4.2/5
More Information
Key features
  • User-friendly smart company cards
  • Automated receipt capture with "Fetch" for email invoices
  • Real-time spending notifications and mobile app
  • Empowers employees with controlled spending autonomy
Eligibility
Recommended forStartups and small to medium-sized businesses looking for a highly intuitive, employee-friendly solution.
Not recommended forLarge enterprises with extremely complex, multi-entity approval workflows that may require a more rigid, top-down control system.
IntegrationsXero, QuickBooks, Sage, Microsoft Dynamics

Payhawk

Price
Custom
Receipt submission
App, Email
Spending notifications
Real-time app notifications, Email
Accounting software integration
Yes
Trustpilot score
4.2/5
More Information
Key features
  • Combines company cards, expenses, payments, and invoices
  • Advanced features like subscription management and multi-entity management
  • Live integrations with major ERP systems
  • Enterprise-grade controls and security
Eligibility
Recommended forMedium to large enterprises with complex global financial workflows that need a single platform for all company spending.
Not recommended forSmall businesses or freelancers who do not need advanced features like accounts payable or multi-entity management.
IntegrationsXero, QuickBooks, NetSuite, Microsoft Dynamics

Capture Expense

Price
Custom
Receipt submission
App, Web portal
Spending notifications
Email
Accounting software integration
Yes
Trustpilot score
Not available
More Information
Key features
  • Mileage tracking with Google Maps integration.
  • Part of a wider suite of business software (HR, Payroll, etc.).
  • Compliant with HMRC guidelines.
  • Customisable reporting and dashboards.
Eligibility
Recommended forCompanies already using or considering other software from PSSG (e.g. Cintra Payroll), seeking an integrated ecosystem.
Not recommended forBusinesses looking for a simple, standalone expense tool with a modern, mobile-first user interface.
IntegrationsAccess Financials, Sage, SAP, Oracle
Trustpilot
Author
Joe Phelan
Editor
Lucinda O'Brien
Last updated
August 19th, 2025

What is expense management software and how does it work?

Expense management software is designed to streamline the process of tracking, reporting and reimbursing employee expenses. This software can be used in businesses of all sizes as it helps to replace manual systems which can be prone to errors. The result is a system that offers financial transparency for businesses so they can control their spending.

This software works from the moment an expense takes place. Your employees can log the expense in the system, adding categories and any relevant notes. The employee can then submit the expense within the software and this is sent to their manager for sign-off. Once approved, the expense is then reimbursed via a direct deposit.

Some expense management software solutions also offer integration with accounting and payroll systems, which helps to keep accurate financial records.

What are the benefits of using software for expense management?

This type of software can provide many benefits for small businesses, as it is more efficient than manual systems. Here are just some of the ways it can help to run your business smoothly...

  • Saves money and time - manual expense reporting can take up a lot of time for your finance team, as they have to fill in various spreadsheets. Expense management software does the hard work for you, freeing up your staff to focus on more strategic tasks

  • Reduces errors - human error is always a problem when you're doing tasks manually, but with this automated software you can be reassured that expenses are being managed with accuracy

  • Faster reimbursement - a digital expense system means you can pay back our employees a lot quicker, which should keep everyone a lot happier

  • Real-time visibility - expenses are an important part of your cashflow and budget, so it's important that you know exactly what is being spent. Expense management software normally comes with real-time spending data

  • Integration with other systems - this type of software doesn't need to work in isolation, and many solutions actually offer integration with other business software like accounting and payroll

What are the best features of expense management tools?

The best features of expense management tools are those that automate the entire process, so your business can have complete control over expenses.

Receipt capture

This feature allows employees to easily capture their receipts and submit expenses on the go. This can normally be done via an app.

Smart approvals

This streamlines the approval process by sending the expense report to the correct manager for a swift sign-off.

Real-time reporting

It's important to have an accurate view of all your business spending, so you can easily manage your cashflow. This feature makes that insight accessible at a click of a button.

Automatic categorisation

To make sure you have consistent reporting, this feature is a handy tool as it always makes sure every expense is in the right place.

How to choose the right expense management software for your small business

The key to choosing the right expense management software is to evaluate your business needs, including budget and future growth plans. The good news is that there are plenty of providers available, you just need to do your research to find the best fit.

1. Define business needs

This is an important step and should be completed before purchasing anything for your business. In terms of this software, look at how many employees will need to submit expenses and what type of expenses you'll need to track. Then think about your realistic budget to satisfy these needs.

2. Pick your key features

What are your must-have features that are a non-negotiable? Create a checklist of essential features and use this list to compare providers and the software available.

3. Look at the cost

Money is a key factor when you're choosing expense management software, so remember to check whether there are are hidden fees.

4. Check customer support

Customer support is key when setting up new software for your business, so always do your research and investigate the quality of the customer service. User reviews are also a good indication of what's working and what's not.

Other top providers of expense management software

Expensify

This expense management software automates the entire expense reporting process, from receipt capture to reimbursement. Its key feature, SmartScan, is as easy as taking a photo, as employees can take a picture of a receipt with their phone and then add it to to the system. This saves time and starts the expense process easily.

Continia

If your business is already using Microsoft Business Central, then it's worth exploring Continia as it is fully integrated with this software. It automates the entire expense process and uses AI to capture receipts via an app.

Ramp

This is an all-in-one corporate card and expense management platform that automates your business finances. It offers real-time visibility into spending and can integrate with accounting software to save time on manual tasks.

Xero

Xero's expense software integrates with its main accounting platform, so you can track and manage your business spending in one place. It is helpful for small businesses as it mixes real-time tracking with automation so your finances are simplified.

QuickBooks

Expense software is a main feature of QuickBooks accounting software and it provides a way for small businesses to track, categorise and manage spending directly. It works well during the tax season when you need accurate financial records.

What business expenses should I keep track of?

Car or van

If your employees use a car or van for business needs, they may clam expenses for fuel, insurance or even repairs. These costs can quickly add up, so it's a good idea to track this on a monthly basis.

Public transport

This is similar to car expenses, but more specifically for costs that relate to train or plane business travel.

Accommodation and food

If your employees travel long distance, then they might need to expense a hotel stay or an evening meal.

Supplies and equipment

This could include day-to-day items like stationery and printer ink or bigger items like computers and furniture for your office.

About the author

Author imageJoe Phelan
Joe Phelan
Joe joined the money.co.uk team in 2024. His role is to demystify business finance by creating jargon-free, practical content.

Customer Reviews

Rated 4.4 out of 5
by 1,077 people
Helped me find a credit card
Trust Pilot stars
Helped me find a credit card
customer
Fast quick and efficient
Trust Pilot stars
Fast, fair, quick and efficient. 5*
customer
Very quick service
Trust Pilot stars
Very quick service
NEERAJ DEWAN